Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S.African Airways, unions meet for talks amid damaging strike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/16/2019 | 02:12am EST
Deserted counters are seen as South African Airways (SAA) workers downed tools on Friday in a strike over wages and job cuts, at Cape Town International Airport in Cape Town

South African Airways (SAA) and unions on Saturday met for talks the troubled state-run carrier hopes can bring an end to a crippling strike that it says could push it to collapse.

Unions representing more than half of SAA's workforce called the strike from Friday, forcing SAA to cancel hundreds of flights, and said it would continue until their demands were met.

The airline said the action would cost it 50 million rand ($3.36 million) per day.

The talks will be mediated by dispute resolution body The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). The unions' demands include an 8% wage increase, and they also object to SAA's plan to cut over 900 jobs.

SAA, which hasn't made a profit since 2011, needs to cut costs to turn around - a mammoth task complicated by the huge sensitivity of job cuts in a country where unemployment is already close to 30%. Workers say they shouldn't be left holding the can for years of management failures and poor governance.

Phakamile Hlubi Majola, spokeswoman for the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), one of the unions that called the strike, said they also want SAA to commit to bringing costly outsourced services back in house, which are blowing a substantial hole in SAA's budget.

"Otherwise we'll be right back here six months from now with them saying they've got no money," she said by phone, adding the unions could not move on other demands before this one was met.

SAA's woes have left it reliant on state bailouts to survive, becoming a source of frustration for taxpayers who have forked out more than 30 billion rand since 2012 as well as for a cash-strapped government already propping up other ailing state firms.

Acting chief financial officer Deon Fredericks says the strikes negative financial impact could jeopardise critical talks underway with lenders to secure the funding needed to stay afloat.

While it expects some international flights to restart from Sunday, SAA extended its cancellations for national and regional flights into Monday. The unions rejected SAA's most recent wage offer late on Thursday.

"The unions have not really moved an inch in so far as their stance is concerned and this is what we are urging them to do," SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali told Reuters by phone on Friday.

($1 = 14.8839 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:15aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan to India (November 17-23, 2019)
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:39aSavannah completes Seven Energy deal in Nigeria
RE
02:33aSouth African rand jumps to 1-week high as trade hopes boost risk buying
RE
02:22aIMF agrees lending programme with DR Congo
RE
02:12aS.African Airways, unions meet for talks amid damaging strike
RE
01:45aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China records stable coal production in Jan-Oct
PU
12:35aFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Central Valley Meat Co., Inc. Recalls Ground Beef Products Due to Possible Salmonella Dublin Contamination
PU
12:26aU.S. TO EXTEND LICENSE FOR ITS COMPANIES TO CONTINUE BUSINESS WITH HUAWEI : sources
RE
12:16aStruggling Farmers Are Key to Trump's Hopes in Minnesota
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : NETFLIX, T-MOBILE, ALPHABET: Stocks That Defined the Week
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded
3HEXO CORP. : HEXO : destroying cannabis grown in unlicensed area of Niagara facility
4Ford's UAW members vote to ratify new four-year contract
5U.S. defense chief rejects Amazon's accusations of bias in cloud contract

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group