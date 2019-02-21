Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S.African insurer Discovery posts "temporary" fall in H1 earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 02:42am EST
FILE PHOTO - A man walks past the Discovery headquarters in Sandton

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Discovery on Thursday reported a 16 percent drop in headline earnings for the first half of the year, due to ploughing funds into new businesses and large insurance claim pay outs.

The insurer, known for its dynamic premium model that links insurance costs to client behaviour, said its normalised, undiluted headline earnings per share for the six-month period ended Dec. 31 stood at 366.6 cents ($0.2616), compared to 438.5 cents last year.

Headline earnings per share is a key profit measure in South Africa that strips out one-off items.

"The performance for the period was a manifestation of the planned investment in five new businesses and a strong operating performance from all of Discovery's businesses, except for Discovery Life," the insurer's statement said.

It described the first half of its financial year as a period of "exceptional growth", with a "temporary" decline in profits.

Discovery, which propelled from an upstart 20 years ago to a global player, reinvested more than a fifth of its earnings for the period as it looks to export the model to new business lines and markets, the statement said.

Its most significant spend went on Discovery Bank, due to launch next month, with money also going to its investment offering and the technology platform that enables partner insurers to integrate its model into their own businesses and adapt it to local markets.

The insurer said its headline earnings were also hit by an increase in borrowing costs as it tapped creditors for funds for investment, fair value losses due to equity and bond market movements, and a change in accounting treatment on the lease for its head office building in Johannesburg.

The group has new and established divisions, as well as a number of fast-growing emerging business lines, including a stake in Chinese insurance giant Ping An, which saw 117 percent growth in new business premium to 2.1 billion yuan ($313.33 million), the statement said.

In its established businesses, Discovery Health saw normalised operating profits rise by 10 percent to just under 1.5 million rand.

Discovery had reported earlier in February that its life insurance unit had seen an unexpected spike in large life insurance payouts, which amounted to around 8 percent of earnings during the period.

($1 = 6.7023 Chinese yuan renminbi)

($1 = 14.0283 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:01aSaudi Aramco to sign China refinery deals as crown prince visits - sources
RE
02:54aOil hovers near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts, but economic slowdown weighs
RE
02:50aS.Africa's Sibanye-Stillwater posts FY attributable loss of $178 mln
RE
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:49aSouth Africa's Steinhoff gets shareholder petition for inquiry before Dutch court
RE
02:47aGerman HICP Stable at +1.7% on Year in January
DJ
02:46aSouth Africa's Woolworths half-year earnings drop
RE
02:45aEU reckons Italy's budget unable to boost long-term growth - paper
RE
02:44aMTN Irancell CEO to retire, new boss appointed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil hovers near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts, but economic slowdown weighs
2AXA : AXA : 2018 Net Profit Fell Sharply
3PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG : PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum increases sales in 2018 by 12.4..
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: SpaceX, Boeing design risks threaten new delays for U.S. space program
5BARCLAYS : BARCLAYS : 3.5 billion pounds 2018 profit underwhelms as Brexit bites

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.