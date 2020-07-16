Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S.African rand slips as weak China data overshadows vaccine hope

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 05:08am EDT
New South African bank notes featuring an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela are displayed at an office in Johannesburg

South Africa's rand was weaker in early trade on Thursday, pausing a recent rally to one-month highs as disappointing Chinese consumption data dampened investor hopes of a quick economic recovery from the coronavirus.

At 0730 GMT the rand was 0.47% weaker at 16.6775 per dollar from the previous session's best of 16.5075.

Wednesday's rally, across most emerging market assets, was spurred by progress in finding a vaccine to counter the pandemic by U.S. firm Moderna, whose experimental vaccine showed it was safe and provoked immune responses to the novel coronavirus in all 45 healthy volunteers.

But China's unexpected drop in retail sales - for a fifth straight month - poured water on the enthusiasm and saw some investors run for cover in safe-haven assets.

"The rand is trading on the back foot as demand for the USD recovered overnight," market economists at ETM Analytics said in a note.

"Should the market's spotlight once again shift away from the rising coronavirus caseload and simmering US-Sino tensions, however, the local unit could have a second attempt at the 16.50/$ level."

Bonds also weakened, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue up 2 basis points to 9.38%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.36% 19.01042 Delayed Quote.21.44%
MODERNA, INC. 6.90% 80.22 Delayed Quote.310.12%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.57% 16.6837 Delayed Quote.19.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:26aPrivacy activist Schrems welcomes EU court decision on Facebook
RE
10:22aSlowing UK job losses seen as 'calm before storm'
RE
10:21aRussia to mass produce experimental COVID-19 vaccine - wealth fund head
RE
10:21aOil prices fall after OPEC+ agrees to ease output curbs
RE
10:16aBank of Russia coupon bond offering
PU
10:16aCENTRAL BANK OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Price movements are driven by diverse factors in June
PU
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:15aAlibaba's UCWeb lays off India staff, Club Factory halts payments after app ban
RE
10:08aS.African rand slips as weak China data overshadows vaccine hope
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FSDF Annual Report 2019/2020
2SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT : SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT : REIT Announces Second Quarter DPU Of 0.745 Cen..
3TEAM17 GROUP PLC : Team17 Group Signs Publishing Agreement With Tencent Games Studio
4NORDEX SE : NORDEX AG : Buy rating from Jefferies
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Privacy activist Schrems welcomes EU court decision on Facebook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group