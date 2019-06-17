S & B Modular Operations Opens New Module Assembly Bay in Baytown, Announces New Pipe Fabrication Service Offering

S & B Modular Operations, a subsidiary of S & B Engineers and Constructors, Ltd., is pleased to announce the recent installation of a new covered module assembly bay at our Baytown, Texas location. In addition to the new facility, S & B Modular Operations will now offer pipe fabrication services.

S & B Modular Operations recently installed a new 24,000 square foot covered module assembly bay at their Baytown, Texas location. The existing 50,000 square feet of covered production space has been converted to provide full pipe fabrication services for both carbon steel and alloy pipe. (Photo: Business Wire)

“These upgrades will allow S & B Modular Operations to better serve our clients in the upstream, midstream and downstream industries as a single, high-quality provider of both module assembly and pipe fabrication services,” said Darren Parnell, President of S & B Modular Operations. “While our company is moving into an exciting new phase of our history, we will continue to operate with the same uncompromising quality and safety associated with the S & B name.”

The new module assembly bay provides an additional 24,000 square feet of covered assembly and production space, as well as 4,480 square feet of additional office and storage area inside the innovative structure’s CONEX box walls. The bay features a maximum clearance height of 56 feet and will be served by a dedicated 100-ton mobile gantry crane.

The original 50,000 square feet of covered space has been converted into a full production-size pipe fabrication facility, including separate dedicated bays for carbon steel and alloy pipe. The area is equipped with multiple cranes with a combined lifting capacity of 150 tons. The facility offers versatility, with the ability to be used for pipe fabrication services or for the assembly of skids, modules and pipe racks, with drive-through access for convenient loading and unloading of material.

About S & B Modular Operations, Ltd.

S & B Modular Operations provides module assembly and pipe fabrication services to the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Founded in 2014, S & B Modular Operations operates on 52 acres conveniently located in the TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park in Baytown, Texas, with access to rail, barge and highway shipping.

About S & B Engineers and Constructors, Ltd.

S & B was founded over 50 years ago on the principles of honesty, integrity and safety. Safety is the single core value that defines us as a company, and our industry-leading safety record separates us from our competition. S & B serves clients in the NGL fractionation, refining, petrochemical & polymer, pipeline and export terminal industries. Our resources and experience allow us to successfully execute projects of any size while maintaining our small company culture, flexibility, and focus to exceed our clients’ expectations.

