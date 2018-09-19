Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

S & B Opens Lake Jackson Craft Hiring Office to Support Significant US Gulf Coast Construction Backlog

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 02:29pm EDT

S & B Engineers and Constructors, Ltd. is pleased to announce our recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for our Lake Jackson craft hiring office, held in cooperation with the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005680/en/

Members of the local business community join S & B to celebrate the opening of the Lake Jackson craf ...

Members of the local business community join S & B to celebrate the opening of the Lake Jackson craft hiring office. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Lake Jackson craft hiring office will play an important role in staffing S & B’s significant construction backlog in the US Gulf Coast region. Over the coming months, S & B plans to significantly expand our workforce across all craft disciplines; a sizeable portion of this workforce is expected to be hired through the Lake Jackson office.

“We appreciate the warm welcome from the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce,” said J. D. Slaughter, President of S & B. “We are excited to have the opportunity to grow the S & B family while providing good career opportunities to the local community.”

S & B has a strong reputation as a company that truly cares for our craft employees. We stand out in the construction industry by treating our craft employees as people and not just numbers. We are committed to the safety and personal success of each employee; as a result, S & B is an industry-leader in both safety performance and craft education and training. S & B is simply “A Better Place to Work.”

Qualified candidates are encouraged to visit our team at the Lake Jackson or Deer Park hiring offices, or to apply directly on our craft hiring website (www.sbeccraftjobs.com).

About S & B Engineers and Constructors, Ltd.

S & B was founded over 50 years ago on the principles of honesty, integrity and safety. Safety is the single core value that defines us as a company, and our industry-leading safety record separates us from our competition. S & B serves clients in the refining, petrochemical, chemical, midstream and infrastructure industries. As a company with over 4,500 employees, our resources and experience allow us to successfully execute projects of any size while maintaining our small company culture, flexibility, and focus to exceed our clients’ expectations.

For more information on S & B, please visit www.sbec.com or follow us on social media at Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:46pHYUNDAI HCN : Somerset woman is a Walk Hero for the Jimmy Fund
AQ
08:45pThe Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Danske Bank A/S and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
08:44pPIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. : Announces September Dividend
AQ
08:44pGlobal Mixed Reality Market in the Education Sector 2017-2021| MR Hardware Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio
BU
08:43pALIBABA'S JACK MA GOES BACK ON PROMISE TO CREATE ONE MILLION U.S. JOBS : Xinhua
RE
08:43pSAIPEM : first instance ruling by the Court of Milan in the “Algeria” proceedings
PU
08:42pACACIA DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS, INC. : appoints new board member
PR
08:41pSun Hing Print year net down 75% to HK$9m; div HK3 cts
AQ
08:41pCHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : NDRC to ensure sustainability of investment
AQ
08:41pREALORD : buys asset management firm at HK$7.3m
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : China's Alibaba doubles down on chips amid cloud computing push
3PHARMING GROUP : PHARMING : Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA
4Evolution of Cloud Mining
5AMAZON.COM : EU says McDonald's, Luxembourg tax deal not illegal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.