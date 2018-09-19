S & B Opens Lake Jackson Craft Hiring Office to Support Significant US Gulf Coast Construction Backlog

S & B Engineers and Constructors, Ltd. is pleased to announce our recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for our Lake Jackson craft hiring office, held in cooperation with the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce.

Members of the local business community join S & B to celebrate the opening of the Lake Jackson craft hiring office. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Lake Jackson craft hiring office will play an important role in staffing S & B’s significant construction backlog in the US Gulf Coast region. Over the coming months, S & B plans to significantly expand our workforce across all craft disciplines; a sizeable portion of this workforce is expected to be hired through the Lake Jackson office.

“We appreciate the warm welcome from the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce,” said J. D. Slaughter, President of S & B. “We are excited to have the opportunity to grow the S & B family while providing good career opportunities to the local community.”

S & B has a strong reputation as a company that truly cares for our craft employees. We stand out in the construction industry by treating our craft employees as people and not just numbers. We are committed to the safety and personal success of each employee; as a result, S & B is an industry-leader in both safety performance and craft education and training. S & B is simply “A Better Place to Work.”

Qualified candidates are encouraged to visit our team at the Lake Jackson or Deer Park hiring offices, or to apply directly on our craft hiring website (www.sbeccraftjobs.com).

About S & B Engineers and Constructors, Ltd.

S & B was founded over 50 years ago on the principles of honesty, integrity and safety. Safety is the single core value that defines us as a company, and our industry-leading safety record separates us from our competition. S & B serves clients in the refining, petrochemical, chemical, midstream and infrastructure industries. As a company with over 4,500 employees, our resources and experience allow us to successfully execute projects of any size while maintaining our small company culture, flexibility, and focus to exceed our clients’ expectations.

