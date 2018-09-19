S & B Opens Lake Jackson Craft Hiring Office to Support Significant US Gulf Coast Construction Backlog

S & B Engineers and Constructors, Ltd. is pleased to announce our recent
ribbon-cutting ceremony for our Lake Jackson craft hiring office, held
in cooperation with the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce.
Members of the local business community join S & B to celebrate the opening of the Lake Jackson craft hiring office. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Lake Jackson craft hiring office will play an important role in
staffing S & B’s significant construction backlog in the US Gulf Coast
region. Over the coming months, S & B plans to significantly expand our
workforce across all craft disciplines; a sizeable portion of this
workforce is expected to be hired through the Lake Jackson office.
“We appreciate the warm welcome from the Brazosport Area Chamber of
Commerce,” said J. D. Slaughter, President of S & B. “We are excited to
have the opportunity to grow the S & B family while providing good
career opportunities to the local community.”
S & B has a strong reputation as a company that truly cares for our
craft employees. We stand out in the construction industry by treating
our craft employees as people and not just numbers. We are committed to
the safety and personal success of each employee; as a result, S & B is
an industry-leader in both safety performance and craft education and
training. S & B is simply “A Better Place to Work.”
Qualified candidates are encouraged to visit our team at the Lake
Jackson or Deer Park hiring offices, or to apply directly on our craft
hiring website (www.sbeccraftjobs.com).
About S & B Engineers and Constructors, Ltd.
S & B was founded over 50 years ago on the principles of honesty,
integrity and safety. Safety is the single core value that defines us as
a company, and our industry-leading safety record separates us from our
competition. S & B serves clients in the refining, petrochemical,
chemical, midstream and infrastructure industries. As a company with
over 4,500 employees, our resources and experience allow us to
successfully execute projects of any size while maintaining our small
company culture, flexibility, and focus to exceed our clients’
expectations.
For more information on S & B, please visit www.sbec.com
