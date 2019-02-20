Log in
S & B Opens Nederland Craft Hiring Office to Support Construction Activities in the Golden Triangle Region of Texas and Louisiana

02/20/2019 | 02:08pm EST

S & B Engineers and Constructors, Ltd. (S & B) is pleased to announce our recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for our Nederland craft hiring office, held in cooperation with the Nederland Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005770/en/

Members of the local community joined S & B to celebrate the grand opening of the Nederland craft hi ...

Members of the local community joined S & B to celebrate the grand opening of the Nederland craft hiring office, which will support S & B's significant construction backlog in the Golden Triangle region of Texas and western Louisiana. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We appreciate the warm welcome from the Nederland Chamber of Commerce,” said Tommy Collins, Executive Vice President and COO of S & B. “S & B is proud to provide good jobs to the Golden Triangle community while we are building America’s energy and petrochemical infrastructure.”

Over the coming months, S & B will continue to significantly expand our workforce across all craft disciplines. The new Nederland office will focus on hiring team members to staff S & B’s construction activities in the Golden Triangle region of Texas and western Louisiana.

S & B has a strong reputation as a company that truly cares for our craft employees. We stand out in the construction industry by treating our craft employees as people and not just numbers. We are committed to the safety and personal success of each employee; as a result, S & B is an industry-leader in both safety performance and craft education and training. S & B is simply “A Better Place to Work.” To learn more about our commitment to workforce development, visit www.sbec.com/workforce.

Qualified candidates are encouraged to visit our team at the Nederland, Lake Jackson, Mont Belvieu or Deer Park craft hiring offices, or to apply directly on our website at www.sbec.com/careers.

About S & B Engineers and Constructors, Ltd.

S & B was founded over 50 years ago on the principles of honesty, integrity and safety. Safety is the single core value that defines us as a company, and our industry-leading safety record separates us from our competition. S & B serves clients in the midstream, refining, petrochemical & polymer, pipeline and export terminal industries. Our resources and experience allow us to successfully execute projects of any size while maintaining our small company culture, flexibility, and focus to exceed our clients’ expectations.

For more information on S & B, please visit www.sbec.com or follow us on social media at Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Glassdoor.

Are you True Blue? Learn more about S & B’s True Blue culture at www.sbec.com/trueblue.


© Business Wire 2019
