S & B Opens Nederland Craft Hiring Office to Support Construction Activities in the Golden Triangle Region of Texas and Louisiana

S & B Engineers and Constructors, Ltd. (S & B) is pleased to announce
our recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for our Nederland craft hiring
office, held in cooperation with the Nederland Chamber of Commerce and
Tourist Bureau.
Members of the local community joined S & B to celebrate the grand opening of the Nederland craft hiring office, which will support S & B's significant construction backlog in the Golden Triangle region of Texas and western Louisiana. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We appreciate the warm welcome from the Nederland Chamber of Commerce,”
said Tommy Collins, Executive Vice President and COO of S & B. “S & B is
proud to provide good jobs to the Golden Triangle community while we are
building America’s energy and petrochemical infrastructure.”
Over the coming months, S & B will continue to significantly expand our
workforce across all craft disciplines. The new Nederland office will
focus on hiring team members to staff S & B’s construction activities in
the Golden Triangle region of Texas and western Louisiana.
S & B has a strong reputation as a company that truly cares for our
craft employees. We stand out in the construction industry by treating
our craft employees as people and not just numbers. We are committed to
the safety and personal success of each employee; as a result, S & B is
an industry-leader in both safety performance and craft education and
training. S & B is simply “A Better Place to Work.” To learn more about
our commitment to workforce development, visit www.sbec.com/workforce.
Qualified candidates are encouraged to visit our team at the Nederland,
Lake Jackson, Mont Belvieu or Deer Park craft hiring offices, or to
apply directly on our website at www.sbec.com/careers.
About S & B Engineers and Constructors, Ltd.
S & B was founded over 50 years ago on the principles of honesty,
integrity and safety. Safety is the single core value that defines us as
a company, and our industry-leading safety record separates us from our
competition. S & B serves clients in the midstream, refining,
petrochemical & polymer, pipeline and export terminal industries. Our
resources and experience allow us to successfully execute projects of
any size while maintaining our small company culture, flexibility, and
focus to exceed our clients’ expectations.
For more information on S & B, please visit www.sbec.com
Are you True Blue? Learn more about S & B’s True Blue culture at www.sbec.com/trueblue.
