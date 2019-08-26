Log in
S BLOCK 1000 Pax Interstellar Quantitative Summit Convenes in Bangkok

08/26/2019

On August 21st, "S BLOCK Interstellar Quantitative Summit" officially convened in Bangkok, Thailand!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190825005035/en/

(PHOTO: S BLOCK)

(PHOTO: S BLOCK)

Interstellar Quantification Assists S BLOCK to be Further Technologized

S BLOCK is a brand-new multi-currency, cross-chain technology wallet from Switzerland, which jointly issued by S BLOCK foundation, Cloud Capital, Top Line, DAF, Stanford Blockchain Research center, MIT Media Lab and Cambridge Financial Alternative Center. Since its launch on June 15, it has bring an generous revenue of 6-15% per month for its millions of users.

Interstellar quantification is S BLOCK's biggest source of revenue. Interstellar quantification is to realize timely capital exchanges with the quantification team under the agreement of Interstellar loan contract, so as to enlarge the capital scale at the fastest speed and lock up trading opportunities addition, S Block also allocates its funds to 30 top quantification companies in the world, so as to maximize profits and minimize risks.

Launch of Super Node---MasterNodes, to Truly Realize Benefit Sharing

S BLOCK super node MasterNodes was also officially launched at the summit, aiming to truly realize benefit sharing within the platform.

POS consensus mechanism is faster, cheaper, and more power-efficient, as a result, more than 80% types of tokens are running POS. And Staking is definitely the main way for miners to make money, so they are getting together to build a “mine pool”. The mechanism of MasterNode is to gather scattered coins from users and turn them into POS nodes of the public chain, so as to share profits within the contributors of the mining pool.

Lease of Data Processing Unit, realize S BLOCK powerful service performance

The S BLOCK Data Processing Unit was also officially launched at the summit. Processor leasing and revenue sharing is the first module of the S BLOCK lightning project, which also plays a role in accelerating the construction of the public chain. Through the lightning project, S BLOCK will build an unique ecosystem and create a new powerful cross-chain public chain. More and more cutting-edge technologies and superior services will be launched to achieve S BLOCK's powerful service performance!

In addition, senior leaders of S BLOCK explained its future blueprint and global ecological layout to all guests and members.


© Business Wire 2019
