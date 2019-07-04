S Culture International : Announcements and Notices - Change of Company Secretary, Agent for the Service of Process and Notices in Hong Kong and Authorized Representative and Change of Address of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office

CHANGES OF COMPANY SECRETARY, AGENT FOR THE SERVICE OF PROCESS AND NOTICES IN HONG KONG AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of S. Culture International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that, with effect from 4 July 2019, Mr. WONG Tin Yu (''Mr. WONG'') has been appointed in replacement of Ms. SO Yee Kwan (''Ms. SO'') to act in the following capacities:

company secretary; agent for the service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong as required under Rule 19.05(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the '' Listing Rules '') on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the '' Stock Exchange ''); and authorized representative pursuant to Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules.

Ms. SO confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange and/or the shareholders of the Company.

Profile of Mr. WONG

Mr. WONG is a Manager of Corporate Services of Tricor Services Limited, a global professional services provider specializing in integrated Business, Corporate and Investor Services. He has extensive experience in a diversified range of corporate services and has been providing professional secretarial services to many companies listed on the Stock Exchange for the past 7 years. Mr. WONG is a Chartered Secretary and an Associate of both the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. Mr. Wong received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Lingnan University in 2012.

The Board wishes to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Ms. SO for her contribution during her term of office as the company secretary and also to extend a warm welcome to Mr. WONG on his new appointment.