Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

S Culture International : Announcements and Notices - Change of Company Secretary, Agent for the Service of Process and Notices in Hong Kong and Authorized Representative and Change of Address of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 07:23am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

S. CULTURE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

港 大 零 售 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1255)

CHANGES OF COMPANY SECRETARY, AGENT

FOR THE SERVICE OF PROCESS AND NOTICES IN HONG KONG

AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

AND

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The Board announces that:

  1. with effect from 4 July 2019, Mr. WONG Tin Yu has been appointed in replacement of Ms. SO Yee Kwan to act in the following capacities: (a) company secretary; (b) agent for the service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong as required under Rule 19.05(2) of the Listing Rules; and
    1. authorized representative pursuant to Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules; and
  1. with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar of the Company will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

- 1 -

CHANGES OF COMPANY SECRETARY, AGENT FOR THE SERVICE OF PROCESS AND NOTICES IN HONG KONG AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of S. Culture International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that, with effect from 4 July 2019, Mr. WONG Tin Yu (''Mr. WONG'') has been appointed in replacement of Ms. SO Yee Kwan (''Ms. SO'') to act in the following capacities:

  1. company secretary;
  2. agent for the service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong as required under Rule 19.05(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the ''Listing Rules'') on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange''); and
  3. authorized representative pursuant to Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules.

Ms. SO confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange and/or the shareholders of the Company.

Profile of Mr. WONG

Mr. WONG is a Manager of Corporate Services of Tricor Services Limited, a global professional services provider specializing in integrated Business, Corporate and Investor Services. He has extensive experience in a diversified range of corporate services and has been providing professional secretarial services to many companies listed on the Stock Exchange for the past 7 years. Mr. WONG is a Chartered Secretary and an Associate of both the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. Mr. Wong received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Lingnan University in 2012.

The Board wishes to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Ms. SO for her contribution during her term of office as the company secretary and also to extend a warm welcome to Mr. WONG on his new appointment.

- 2 -

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The Board also announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the ''Branch Share Registrar''), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre,

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

S. Culture International Holdings Limited

Yang Jun

Chairman of the Board

Hong Kong, 4 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, namely, Mr. Yang Jun, Mr. Lin Zheming and Mr. Zhu Fangming, three non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Law Fei Shing, Mr. Lin Jun and Mr. Chu Chun Ho, Dominic and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Xie Rongxing, Mr. Chen Huigang and Mr. Lum Pak Sum.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

S.Culture International Holdings Limited published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 11:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:53aACEA : enters the plastic waste treatment sector
PU
07:50aPure Nickel Announces Shares for Debt Settlement
NE
07:48aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson Spectrum Sharing enables extended 5G coverage on existing LTE spectrum
AQ
07:48aNTT DATA : itelligence expands into Thailand
AQ
07:48aAON : advises Smiths Industries on GBP176m annuity with Canada Life
AQ
07:48aCALIX : 'O Captain! My Captain!' Mike Abrashoff, Former Navy Captain and Leadership Expert, to Command the Main Stage at ConneXions 2019
AQ
07:48aAPPIAN : Charities Trust Selects Appian for New Charity Portal to Distribute Over GBP100 Million in Donations per Annum
AQ
07:48aTECH MAHINDRA : and SSH to Deploy Cutting Edge Cybersecurity Solutions to Secure Access Control for Enterprises
AQ
07:48aFUJITSU : Develops Digital Identity Technology to Evaluate Trustworthiness in Online Transactions
AQ
07:48aALLIANCE DATA : Publicis Groupe finalizes the acquisition of Epsilon
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
2OUTOTEC OYJ : Combination of Outotec and Metso Minerals - Metso Flow Control to Become an Independent Company
3China says existing U.S. tariffs must be removed for a trade deal
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : in hot water over splashy Australian phone ads
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : reports improved unit revenue and higher load factor in Ju..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About