S Culture International : Announcements and Notices - Change of Company Secretary, Agent for the Service of Process and Notices in Hong Kong and Authorized Representative and Change of Address of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
The Board also announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the ''Branch Share Registrar''), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre,
183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Hong Kong
All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.
By order of the Board
S. Culture International Holdings Limited
Yang Jun
Chairman of the Board
Hong Kong, 4 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, namely, Mr. Yang Jun, Mr. Lin Zheming and Mr. Zhu Fangming, three non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Law Fei Shing, Mr. Lin Jun and Mr. Chu Chun Ho, Dominic and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Xie Rongxing, Mr. Chen Huigang and Mr. Lum Pak Sum.