Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

S Culture International : Announcements and Notices - Placing of Convertible Bonds under General Mandate - Extension of Long Stop Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 08:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

S. CULTURE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

港 大 零 售 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1255)

PLACING OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER

GENERAL MANDATE - EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

Reference is made to the announcement of S. Culture International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 3 June 2019 in relation to, inter alia, the placing of convertible bonds under general mandate (the ''Announcement''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Pursuant to the terms of the Placing Agreement, in the event that any of the conditions precedent have not been fulfilled on or prior to the Long Stop Date, the Placing Agreement shall cease and terminate and none of the parties shall be under any liability to the other for any costs or losses (save for any antecedent breaches of the Placing Agreement).

As additional time is required for the fulfilment of the conditions precedent under the Placing Agreement, a supplemental agreement to the Placing Agreement was entered into between the Company and the Placing Agent on 27 June 2019 to extend the Long Stop Date to 31 July 2019 (or such later date as may be agreed by the parties in writing). Save for the extension of the Long Stop Date, all other terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement shall remain in full force and effect.

- 1 -

As Completion of the Placing is subject to the satisfaction of the conditions precedent under the Placing Agreement and the Placing is on a best effort basis, the Placing may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

By order of the Board

S. CULTURE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Yang Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely, Mr. Yang Jun, Mr. Lin Zheming and Mr. Zhu Fangming; three non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Law Fei Shing, Mr. Lin Jun and Mr. Chu Chun Ho, Dominic; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Xie Rongxing, Mr. Chen Huigang and Mr. Lum Pak Sum.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

S.Culture International Holdings Limited published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 12:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:27pCANNABIS GROWTH OPPORTUNITY : C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation/
AQ
01:27pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Profit Falls, Sales Pick Up
DJ
01:25pALZCHEM GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:25pBeleave Expands Recreational Cannabis Sales to Saskatchewan
NE
01:23pEXCLUSIVE : Trade tensions put energy transition at risk - BP chairman
RE
01:23pTRANSFER PREDICTOR : Ousmane Dembele to Bayern Munich scores a 3
AQ
01:23pCITIC : DICASTAL Inaugurates its First Factory in Morocco for an Investment of 350 Mln Euros
AQ
01:23p5G CLOUD GAMES : Huawei, NetEase agree for joint innovation lab
AQ
01:23pNEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE : Inaugurates in Morocco First Plant in Africa Worth 35 Million Dollars
AQ
01:23pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether WageWorks, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to HealthEquity, Inc.
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
2CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
3BAYER AG : BAYER : lifted by new plan to tackle glyphosate lawsuits, Elliott approval
4HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as early summer sales shine
5JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : JARDINE MATHESON : Pendragon boss quits after just three months steering U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About