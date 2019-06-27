S Culture International : Announcements and Notices - Placing of Convertible Bonds under General Mandate - Extension of Long Stop Date

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

S. CULTURE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

港 大 零 售 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1255)

PLACING OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER

GENERAL MANDATE - EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

Reference is made to the announcement of S. Culture International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 3 June 2019 in relation to, inter alia, the placing of convertible bonds under general mandate (the ''Announcement''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Pursuant to the terms of the Placing Agreement, in the event that any of the conditions precedent have not been fulfilled on or prior to the Long Stop Date, the Placing Agreement shall cease and terminate and none of the parties shall be under any liability to the other for any costs or losses (save for any antecedent breaches of the Placing Agreement).

As additional time is required for the fulfilment of the conditions precedent under the Placing Agreement, a supplemental agreement to the Placing Agreement was entered into between the Company and the Placing Agent on 27 June 2019 to extend the Long Stop Date to 31 July 2019 (or such later date as may be agreed by the parties in writing). Save for the extension of the Long Stop Date, all other terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement shall remain in full force and effect.