S Culture International : HIGH CONCENTRATION OF SHAREHOLDING

S. CULTURE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

港 大 零 售 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1255)

HIGH CONCENTRATION OF SHAREHOLDING

This announcement is made at the request of the Stock Exchange in respect of the concentration of the shareholding of the Company in the hands of a limited number of Shareholders as at 16 September 2019.

In view of the high concentration of shareholding in a small number of Shareholders, Shareholders and prospective investors should be aware that the price of the Shares could fluctuate substantially even with a small number of Shares traded, and should exercise extreme caution when dealing in the Shares.

This announcement is made by S. Culture International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') at the request of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') in respect of the concentration of the shareholding of the Company in the hands of a limited number of shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') as at 16 September 2019.

The Company noted that an announcement (the ''SFC Announcement'') has been published by the Securities and Futures Commission (the ''SFC'') on 27 September 2019.

As disclosed in the SFC Announcement, the SFC has recently completed an enquiry into the shareholding of the Company. The SFC's findings suggested that as at 16 September 2019, a group of 20 Shareholders held an aggregate of 44,938,000 shares of the Company (the ''Shares''), representing 21.00% of the issued Shares. Such shareholding, together with an aggregate of 149,993,617 Shares (representing 70.09% of the issued Shares) held