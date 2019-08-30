Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

S Culture International : Re-designation of Director and Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 09:11am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

S. CULTURE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

港 大 零 售 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1255)

RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

AND

RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

The Board announces that Mr. Lin Zheming, an executive Director, will be re-designated as a non-executive Director with effect from 1 September 2019 and will resign as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from 31 August 2019.

RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Director(s)'') of S. Culture International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') hereby announces that, Mr. Lin Zheming (''Mr. Lin''), an executive Director, will be re-designated as a non-executive Director with effect from 1 September 2019, as he wishes to devote more time to his other business engagement and study.

Mr. Lin, aged 39, has been an executive Director since June 2017 and the chief financial officer of the Company (the ''Chief Financial Officer'') since August 2017 prior to his re-designation as a non-executive Director. Mr. Lin is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Lin has obtained a Bachelor's degree in management, major in accounting, from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. He is a Fellow of CPA Australia, and is a member of each of The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada and the Institute of Directors of the United Kingdom. Mr. Lin possesses substantial experience in accounting and auditing of large-sized group companies and public listed companies and has over 15 years of working experience in financial management, asset management, investment management and capital markets.

- 1 -

Mr. Lin has been (i) a director of Shangying Global Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600146) since June 2017; and (ii) the vice president of Shang Ying Holdings Group Limited (a company controlled and chaired by Mr. Yang Jun, the Chairman, an executive Director and the controlling shareholder of the Company, and with Mr. Zhu Fangming (an executive Director) being one of its vice presidents) since October 2016. Prior to joining Shang Ying Holdings Group Limited, he worked at Fosun Mineral Resources Group as a senior financial director from September 2015 to October 2016. He worked at Baosteel Group Corporation (currently known as China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited) as a senior manager of asset management from September 2012 to August 2015. He worked in Ernst & Young from December 2005 to August 2012 with his last position as an audit manager.

Mr. Lin will enter into a new appointment letter with the Company, pursuant to which he will be appointed as a non-executive Director with effect from 1 September 2019 for a term of three years and renewable automatically for a successive term of one year until terminated by either party by giving not less than three months' written notice. Mr. Lin's directorship will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting of the Company pursuant to the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Lin is entitled to a Director's fee of HK$145,000 per annum under the relevant appointment letter as recommended by the Remuneration Committee of the Company and approved by the Board with reference to his qualification, experience, level of responsibilities undertaken and prevailing market conditions.

Save as disclosed above and as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Lin does not (i) have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) hold any directorship in other public companies the securities of which are listed in any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; (iii) hold any other positions with the Company or other subsidiaries of the Company; and (iv) have any interests or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or its associated corporation (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance).

RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Mr. Lin will also resign as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from 31 August 2019.

The Company is currently looking for a suitable candidate as the Chief Financial Officer. Prior to such appointment, Mr. Zhu Fangming, an executive Director, will temporarily assume the role of Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Lin has confirmed that he has no disagreements with the Board and that there are no matters relating to his re-designation and resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company nor any information that needs to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

- 2 -

The Board wishes to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Lin for his valuable contributions during his term of office as an executive Director and the Chief Financial Officer.

By order of the Board

S. CULTURE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Yang Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely, Mr. Yang Jun, Mr. Lin Zheming and Mr. Zhu Fangming; three non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Law Fei Shing, Mr. Lin Jun and Mr. Chu Chun Ho, Dominic; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Xie Rongxing, Mr. Chen Huigang and Mr. Lum Pak Sum.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

S.Culture International Holdings Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 13:10:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:32aCIL : Termination of the major and connected transaction in relation to the lease of properties in the prc
PU
09:32aCHINA RAILWAY : Announcement of China Railway Group Limited on Winning of Bids for Material Projects
PU
09:32aVINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA : Winemaker for Viña San Pedro Icon Wines completes successful roadshow of Brazil
PU
09:32aCHINA STAR ENTERTAINMENT : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE 2019 (in PDF)
PU
09:32aTECH PRO TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT : Delay in publication of the interim results and despatch of the interim report for the six months ended 30 june 2019
PU
09:32aDeodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with BASF and Givaudan | Technavio
BU
09:31aSIGMARENOPRO, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
09:31aUNITED BANKSHARES, INC. : to Participate in Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference
BU
09:30aROKISKIO SURIS : Performance results of Rokiskio suris, AB for six months 2019
AQ
09:30aARDMORE SHIPPING : Completes Annual Review of Securities Filings
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Brent-WTI spread continues to narrow
2DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : German property shares rise on watered down Berlin rent cap
3THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Half 2019
4CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
5EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES : EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V. YEAR END RESULTS 2018/19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group