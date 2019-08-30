S Culture International : Re-designation of Director and Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Lin has been (i) a director of Shangying Global Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600146) since June 2017; and (ii) the vice president of Shang Ying Holdings Group Limited (a company controlled and chaired by Mr. Yang Jun, the Chairman, an executive Director and the controlling shareholder of the Company, and with Mr. Zhu Fangming (an executive Director) being one of its vice presidents) since October 2016. Prior to joining Shang Ying Holdings Group Limited, he worked at Fosun Mineral Resources Group as a senior financial director from September 2015 to October 2016. He worked at Baosteel Group Corporation (currently known as China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited) as a senior manager of asset management from September 2012 to August 2015. He worked in Ernst & Young from December 2005 to August 2012 with his last position as an audit manager.

Mr. Lin will enter into a new appointment letter with the Company, pursuant to which he will be appointed as a non-executive Director with effect from 1 September 2019 for a term of three years and renewable automatically for a successive term of one year until terminated by either party by giving not less than three months' written notice. Mr. Lin's directorship will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting of the Company pursuant to the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Lin is entitled to a Director's fee of HK$145,000 per annum under the relevant appointment letter as recommended by the Remuneration Committee of the Company and approved by the Board with reference to his qualification, experience, level of responsibilities undertaken and prevailing market conditions.

Save as disclosed above and as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Lin does not (i) have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) hold any directorship in other public companies the securities of which are listed in any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; (iii) hold any other positions with the Company or other subsidiaries of the Company; and (iv) have any interests or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or its associated corporation (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance).

RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Mr. Lin will also resign as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from 31 August 2019.

The Company is currently looking for a suitable candidate as the Chief Financial Officer. Prior to such appointment, Mr. Zhu Fangming, an executive Director, will temporarily assume the role of Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Lin has confirmed that he has no disagreements with the Board and that there are no matters relating to his re-designation and resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company nor any information that needs to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.