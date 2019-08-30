S Culture International : Re-designation of Director and Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
S. CULTURE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
港 大 零 售 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1255)
RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR
AND
RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
The Board announces that Mr. Lin Zheming, an executive Director, will be re-designated as a non-executive Director with effect from 1 September 2019 and will resign as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from 31 August 2019.
RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR
The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Director(s)'') of S. Culture International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') hereby announces that, Mr. Lin Zheming (''Mr. Lin''), an executive Director, will be re-designated as a non-executive Director with effect from 1 September 2019, as he wishes to devote more time to his other business engagement and study.
Mr. Lin, aged 39, has been an executive Director since June 2017 and the chief financial officer of the Company (the ''Chief Financial Officer'') since August 2017 prior to his re-designation as a non-executive Director. Mr. Lin is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Lin has obtained a Bachelor's degree in management, major in accounting, from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. He is a Fellow of CPA Australia, and is a member of each of The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada and the Institute of Directors of the United Kingdom. Mr. Lin possesses substantial experience in accounting and auditing of large-sized group companies and public listed companies and has over 15 years of working experience in financial management, asset management, investment management and capital markets.