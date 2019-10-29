S Culture International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT UPDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

S. CULTURE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

港 大 零 售 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1255)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT UPDATE

References are made to the announcements relating to, inter alia, the formation of joint venture and acquisition of company to commence the hospital business (including online and offline services) of S. Culture International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') dated 8 May 2019, 3 June 2019 and 3 October 2019, respectively.

This announcement is made by the Company on a voluntary basis to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group.

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') is pleased to announce that Shangying Hospital Management (Shanghai) Company Limited* (商贏醫院管理（上海）有 限公司) (''SY Hospital Management''), an indirect 52%-owned subsidiary of the Group intends to conduct an internal reorganization so as to transfer the research and development (''R&D'') of blockchain and algorithm data teams under different subsidiaries from the original internet medical sector to a wholly-owned medical healthcare technology company to be newly established by SY Hospital Management with its proposed name as Yueyi Blockchain Medical Technology Company Limited* (悅 醫區塊鏈醫療科技有限公司) (''Yueyi Technology''). Yueyi Technology will focus on the innovative application of blockchain technology in the field of medical healthcare.