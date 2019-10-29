Log in
S Culture International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT UPDATE

10/29/2019 | 09:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

S. CULTURE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

港 大 零 售 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1255)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT UPDATE

References are made to the announcements relating to, inter alia, the formation of joint venture and acquisition of company to commence the hospital business (including online and offline services) of S. Culture International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') dated 8 May 2019, 3 June 2019 and 3 October 2019, respectively.

This announcement is made by the Company on a voluntary basis to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group.

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') is pleased to announce that Shangying Hospital Management (Shanghai) Company Limited* (商贏醫院管理（上海）有 限公司) (''SY Hospital Management''), an indirect 52%-owned subsidiary of the Group intends to conduct an internal reorganization so as to transfer the research and development (''R&D'') of blockchain and algorithm data teams under different subsidiaries from the original internet medical sector to a wholly-owned medical healthcare technology company to be newly established by SY Hospital Management with its proposed name as Yueyi Blockchain Medical Technology Company Limited* (悅 醫區塊鏈醫療科技有限公司) (''Yueyi Technology''). Yueyi Technology will focus on the innovative application of blockchain technology in the field of medical healthcare.

- 1 -

The reason why it is difficult for the traditional healthcare service system to realize the real meaning of data connectivity lies in the fact that ''data privacy and security'' cannot be guaranteed. Nonetheless, the technical aspect of the anti tampering, distributed, encrypted and traceable features of blockchain technology allows the foundation of ''trust'' to be realized.

At present, the blockchain technology of SY Hospital Management has been put into use in the IMDT (Internet Multiple Disciplinary Team) platform, prescription circulation and distribution platform (including comprehensive drug differentiation and tracking), medical home and family doctor system of Internet hospitals and telemedical cooperation institutions.

In the future, Yueyi Technology will not only strive to create its owned data application ecosystem, especially CDSS (service-based clinical assistant system), full-course DGCP (full-process disease classification management chain system) and Zhongjingyunyi (Traditional Chinese Medicine Training System and Intelligent Prescription System, etc.) which will allow medical institutions and medical service providers at all levels to provide patients with a comprehensive set of trusted and authorized management tools for the whole treatment, ensuring not only the efficient operation of data interconnection, but also taking into account privacy and security, while supporting the ongoing clinical research of the R&D team.

By order of the Board

S. CULTURE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Yang Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely, Mr. Yang Jun and Mr. Zhu Fangming; four non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Lin Zheming, Mr. Law Fei Shing, Mr. Lin Jun and Mr. Chu Chun Ho, Dominic; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Xie Rongxing, Mr. Chen Huigang and Mr. Lum Pak Sum.

  • For identification purpose only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

S.Culture International Holdings Limited published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 13:06:13 UTC
