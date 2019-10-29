S Culture International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT UPDATE

The reason why it is difficult for the traditional healthcare service system to realize the real meaning of data connectivity lies in the fact that ''data privacy and security'' cannot be guaranteed. Nonetheless, the technical aspect of the anti tampering, distributed, encrypted and traceable features of blockchain technology allows the foundation of ''trust'' to be realized.
At present, the blockchain technology of SY Hospital Management has been put into use in the IMDT (Internet Multiple Disciplinary Team) platform, prescription circulation and distribution platform (including comprehensive drug differentiation and tracking), medical home and family doctor system of Internet hospitals and telemedical cooperation institutions.
In the future, Yueyi Technology will not only strive to create its owned data application ecosystem, especially CDSS (service-based clinical assistant system), full-course DGCP (full-process disease classification management chain system) and Zhongjingyunyi (Traditional Chinese Medicine Training System and Intelligent Prescription System, etc.) which will allow medical institutions and medical service providers at all levels to provide patients with a comprehensive set of trusted and authorized management tools for the whole treatment, ensuring not only the efficient operation of data interconnection, but also taking into account privacy and security, while supporting the ongoing clinical research of the R&D team.
By order of the Board
S. CULTURE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Yang Jun
Chairman
Hong Kong, 29 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely, Mr. Yang Jun and Mr. Zhu Fangming; four non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Lin Zheming, Mr. Law Fei Shing, Mr. Lin Jun and Mr. Chu Chun Ho, Dominic; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Xie Rongxing, Mr. Chen Huigang and Mr. Lum Pak Sum.
