S Culture International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ICBC (SHANGHAI BRANCH)

S. CULTURE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

港 大 零 售 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1255)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

RELATING TO STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH

ICBC (SHANGHAI BRANCH)

References are made to the announcements relating to, inter alia, the formation of joint venture and acquisition of company to commence the hospital business (including online and offline services) of S. Culture International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') dated 8 May 2019 and 3 June 2019, respectively.

This announcement is made by the Company on a voluntary basis to keep the shareholders (''Shareholders'') and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business developments of the Group.

The board (''Board'') of directors (''Directors'') of the Company is pleased to announce that Shangying Internet Medical (Shanghai) Co. Limited* (商嬴互聯網醫療（上海）有限公 司) (''SY Internet Medical''), an indirect 52%-owned subsidiary of the Group, entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the ''Strategic Cooperation Agreement'') with the Shanghai Branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (''ICBC Shanghai'') pursuant to which the parties shall cooperate to form a strategic alliance in developing various financial services for a term of five years.

Pursuant to the Strategic Cooperation Agreement, ICBC Shanghai shall treat SY Internet Medical as its core long-term cooperation partner and shall, among others (i) establish a team of personnel for SY Internet Medical to provide a full range of financial services and develop a periodic communication system to effectively share and convey various types of information; (ii) make use of its resources and advantages to develop a clearing and settlement account and provide SY Internet Medical with account payment