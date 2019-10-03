Log in
S Culture International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ICBC (SHANGHAI BRANCH)

10/03/2019 | 07:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

S. CULTURE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

港 大 零 售 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1255)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

RELATING TO STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH

ICBC (SHANGHAI BRANCH)

References are made to the announcements relating to, inter alia, the formation of joint venture and acquisition of company to commence the hospital business (including online and offline services) of S. Culture International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') dated 8 May 2019 and 3 June 2019, respectively.

This announcement is made by the Company on a voluntary basis to keep the shareholders (''Shareholders'') and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business developments of the Group.

The board (''Board'') of directors (''Directors'') of the Company is pleased to announce that Shangying Internet Medical (Shanghai) Co. Limited* (商嬴互聯網醫療（上海）有限公 司) (''SY Internet Medical''), an indirect 52%-owned subsidiary of the Group, entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the ''Strategic Cooperation Agreement'') with the Shanghai Branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (''ICBC Shanghai'') pursuant to which the parties shall cooperate to form a strategic alliance in developing various financial services for a term of five years.

Pursuant to the Strategic Cooperation Agreement, ICBC Shanghai shall treat SY Internet Medical as its core long-term cooperation partner and shall, among others (i) establish a team of personnel for SY Internet Medical to provide a full range of financial services and develop a periodic communication system to effectively share and convey various types of information; (ii) make use of its resources and advantages to develop a clearing and settlement account and provide SY Internet Medical with account payment

- 1 -

settlement, settlement and sales of foreign exchange, corporate finance, and employee payroll services; and (iii) by leveraging on the strengths of each party, strive for product innovation, technology development, build a platform for cooperation and achieve complementary advantages. SY Internet Medical shall select ICBC Shanghai on a preferential basis as its major cooperating bank to provide financial services.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, ICBC Shanghai and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'')) as at the date of this announcement.

The Board believes that entering into the Strategic Cooperation Agreement with ICBC Shanghai represents an opportunity for the Group to expand its financial services offered and strengthen its online healthcare business. Through its cooperation with ICBC Shanghai, which is a well-established financial institution in China with strong financial resources and advantages, the Group expects to build a mutually beneficial relationship and create more potential growth opportunities, which are in the interests of the Group and the Shareholders as a whole.

The Strategic Cooperation Agreement merely provides a framework agreement for long- term cooperation between the parties. The particular terms of cooperation contemplated under the Strategic Cooperation Agreement are subject to the execution of separate agreements which will set out in detail the subject matter and respective rights and obligations for the relevant cooperation. If any transaction contemplated under the Strategic Cooperation Agreement constitutes a notifiable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules, further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate in compliance with the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

S. CULTURE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Yang Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely, Mr. Yang Jun and Mr. Zhu Fangming; four non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Lin Zheming, Mr. Law Fei Shing, Mr. Lin Jun and Mr. Chu Chun Ho, Dominic; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Xie Rongxing, Mr. Chen Huigang and Mr. Lum Pak Sum.

  • For identification purpose only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

S.Culture International Holdings Limited published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 11:25:12 UTC
