S Culture International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ICBC (SHANGHAI BRANCH)

settlement, settlement and sales of foreign exchange, corporate finance, and employee payroll services; and (iii) by leveraging on the strengths of each party, strive for product innovation, technology development, build a platform for cooperation and achieve complementary advantages. SY Internet Medical shall select ICBC Shanghai on a preferential basis as its major cooperating bank to provide financial services.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, ICBC Shanghai and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'')) as at the date of this announcement.
The Board believes that entering into the Strategic Cooperation Agreement with ICBC Shanghai represents an opportunity for the Group to expand its financial services offered and strengthen its online healthcare business. Through its cooperation with ICBC Shanghai, which is a well-established financial institution in China with strong financial resources and advantages, the Group expects to build a mutually beneficial relationship and create more potential growth opportunities, which are in the interests of the Group and the Shareholders as a whole.
The Strategic Cooperation Agreement merely provides a framework agreement for long- term cooperation between the parties. The particular terms of cooperation contemplated under the Strategic Cooperation Agreement are subject to the execution of separate agreements which will set out in detail the subject matter and respective rights and obligations for the relevant cooperation. If any transaction contemplated under the Strategic Cooperation Agreement constitutes a notifiable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules, further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate in compliance with the Listing Rules.
By order of the Board
S. CULTURE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Yang Jun
Chairman
Hong Kong, 3 October 2019
