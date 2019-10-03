Log in
S Culture International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES

10/03/2019 | 07:36am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

S. CULTURE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

港 大 零 售 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1255)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

RELATING TO STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENTS

WITH

CERTAIN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES

References are made to the announcements relating to, inter alia, the formation of joint venture and acquisition of company to commence the hospital business (including online and offline services) of S. Culture International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') dated 8 May 2019 and 3 June 2019, respectively.

This announcement is made by the Company on a voluntary basis to keep the shareholders (''Shareholders'') and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group.

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company is pleased to announce that Shangying Internet Medical (Shanghai) Co. Limited* (商贏互聯網醫療（上 海）有限公司), an indirect 52%-owned subsidiary of the Group (''SY Internet Medical''), has entered into strategic cooperation agreements (''Strategic Cooperation Agreements'') with each of Guoyao Online Health Company Limited* (國藥健康在線有限公司) (''Guoyao Health''), Shanghai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (上藥控股有限公司) (''Shanghai Pharmaceutical'') and Beijing Ehaoyao Business Co., Ltd. (北京好藥師大藥房連鎖有限公 司) (''Beijing Ehaoyao''), respectively, in relation to the in-depthco-operation in areas such as drug delivery and optimized distribution, online-to-offlinee-commerce prescription, regional health-related big data, smart health cities, smart medical systems and smart hospitals. SY Internet Medical aims to establish an innovative service model which provides convenient economic and optimized healthcare experiences.

- 1 -

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries,

  1. Guoyao Health is principally engaged as an e-commerce platform for prescribed drugs with extensive distribution and retail networks in the People's Republic of China (the ''PRC'');
  2. Shanghai Pharmaceutical is principally engaged in the distribution of prescribed drugs with extensive distribution network in the PRC;
  3. Beijing Ehaoyao is principally engaged in the online retail of prescribed drugs; and
  4. each of Guoyao Health, Shanghai Pharmaceutical and Beijing Ehaoyao and its respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the ''Listing Rules'')) as at the date of this announcement.

The Board considers that the entering into of the Strategic Cooperation Agreements is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole as it would enable the parties to leverage on their respective strengths, resources and expertise to build a stable and mutually beneficial strategic relationship for the development of smart medical and healthcare industry related projects.

The Strategic Cooperation Agreements merely provides a strategic cooperation framework between SY Internet Medical and each of Guoyao Health, Shanghai Pharmaceutical and Beijing Ehaoyao. The terms of cooperation contemplated under the Strategic Cooperation Agreements are subject to the terms of any definitive agreements which the respective parties may subsequently enter into from time to time. If any transaction contemplated under the Strategic Cooperation Agreements constitutes a notifiable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules, further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate in compliance with the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

S. CULTURE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Yang Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely, Mr. Yang Jun and Mr. Zhu Fangming; four non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Lin Zheming, Mr. Law Fei Shing, Mr. Lin Jun and Mr. Chu Chun Ho, Dominic; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Xie Rongxing, Mr. Chen Huigang and Mr. Lum Pak Sum.

  • For identification purpose only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

S.Culture International Holdings Limited published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 11:35:00 UTC
