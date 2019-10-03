S Culture International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

S. CULTURE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

港 大 零 售 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1255)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

RELATING TO STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENTS

WITH

CERTAIN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES

References are made to the announcements relating to, inter alia, the formation of joint venture and acquisition of company to commence the hospital business (including online and offline services) of S. Culture International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') dated 8 May 2019 and 3 June 2019, respectively.

This announcement is made by the Company on a voluntary basis to keep the shareholders (''Shareholders'') and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group.

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company is pleased to announce that Shangying Internet Medical (Shanghai) Co. Limited* (商贏互聯網醫療（上 海）有限公司), an indirect 52%-owned subsidiary of the Group (''SY Internet Medical''), has entered into strategic cooperation agreements (''Strategic Cooperation Agreements'') with each of Guoyao Online Health Company Limited* (國藥健康在線有限公司) (''Guoyao Health''), Shanghai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (上藥控股有限公司) (''Shanghai Pharmaceutical'') and Beijing Ehaoyao Business Co., Ltd. (北京好藥師大藥房連鎖有限公 司) (''Beijing Ehaoyao''), respectively, in relation to the in-depthco-operation in areas such as drug delivery and optimized distribution, online-to-offlinee-commerce prescription, regional health-related big data, smart health cities, smart medical systems and smart hospitals. SY Internet Medical aims to establish an innovative service model which provides convenient economic and optimized healthcare experiences.