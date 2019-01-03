Press Releases

S Development Gains Permit Approval for Innovative 1.2 Million Square Foot Seattle Office Campus: Pre-Leasing Kicked Off by Newmark Knight Frank

9:30 AM

Urban Visions, recognized as the region's Office Developer of the year for 2018 by NAIOP, has received permit approval from the City of Seattle for its S campus, a new development to include five buildings totaling more than 1.2 million square feet of office and ground-level retail space.

The campus, called S, www.s-seattle.com, is situated on an expansive nearly seven-acre site located in the south downtown submarket adjoining the historic Pioneer Square and Chinatown neighborhood districts. The site is directly east of CenturyLink Field and strategically located at the hub of the region's Link Light Rail transportation network.

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) Executive Managing Director Jesse Ottele, Senior Managing Director Cavan O'Keefe, Senior Managing Director Daniel Seger and Director David Marks are representing the developer Urban Visions. With permit approval, Urban Visions is now able to start construction as early as the first quarter of 2020.

Unique to S is its design, led by Seattle-based architectural design firm NBBJ. Fast Company ranked NBBJ the #1 global architecture firm of 2018, recognizing their effort in creating nature-infused work environments.

The unique S campus design includes large flexible office floorplates filled with above average natural light, rooftop decks on every building and outdoor terrace spaces on every floor. The primary focus of the campus is the well-being of the people who will work and congregate on campus, connecting health with style and sustainability.

'Not only is this campus going to be responsive to what today's progressive companies are looking for in their office environment, but it is strategically located at the nexus of multiple transportation options that include bus, light rail, streetcar, train and bike accessibility,' said Urban Visions CEO Greg Smith.

Seger added, 'This development is a rare opportunity for businesses to lease the most creative, inspiring, visionary new office space of this scale in an extremely tight market.'

