S E A : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report with Relevant Change Request Form

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields S E A HOLDINGS LIMITED 爪 哇 控 股 有 限 公 司* （Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability） (Stock Code：251) 27 September 2019 Dear Registered Shareholders, S E A Holdings Limited ("Company") Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication") The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.seagroup.com.hkand you can access the Current Corporate Communication under the sub-section titled "Financial Reports" therein. The document is also available on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk. If you have elected to receive the Corporate Communications in printed form, the printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication is enclosed. Corporate Communication(s) means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, including but not limited to (i) directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (ii) interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (iii) a notice of meeting; (iv) a listing document; (v) a circular; and (vi) a proxy form. If you would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in printed form; and/or (ii) change your choice of means of receiving all future Corporate Communications, please complete, sign and return the enclosed Change Request Form either (i) by post using the pre-paid mailing label or (ii) by hand to Tricor Standard Limited ("Branch Share Registrar"), the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or (iii) sending an email to sea251-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. You may use the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form and you need not affix any stamp if posted within Hong Kong. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. To save environment and increase efficiency in communication with the Company's shareholders, the Company recommends you to elect to read all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.seagroup.com.hk("Website Version"). You have the right at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Branch Share Registrar at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or by sending an email to sea251-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comto change the choice of means of receipt of the Corporate Communications. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) the Website Version but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications in the Website Version or intend to receive Printed Version, the Company will upon your request in writing to the Branch Share Registrar at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or by sending an email to sea251-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.compromptly send the Printed Version to you free of charge. Please note that printed copies of all future Corporate Communications are available from the Company and the Branch Share Registrar upon request and all Corporate Communications (in both English and Chinese languages) are available on the Company's website at www.seagroup.com.hkand the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk. Should you have any queries in relation to this above arrangements, please call the telephone hotline of the Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays). Yours faithfully By Order of the Board S E A Holdings Limited Lu Wing Chi, Jesse Chairman Encl. * for identification purpose only Change Request Form 變 更 申 請 表 格 To: S E A Holdings Limited ("Company") 致： 爪 哇 控 股 有 限 公 司 * （ 「 本 公 司 」 ） (Stock Code: 251) （ 股 份 代 號 ： 251） c/o Tricor Standard Limited 經 卓 佳 標 準 有 限 公 司 Level 54, Hopewell Centre 香 港 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong 合 和 中 心 54 樓 You do NOT need to complete this Change Request Form if you have received the document(s) in the manner you want. 倘 閣下收到文件的送遞方式符合 閣下的意願，則毋須填寫本變更申請表格。 Part A - To request the printed version 索取印刷本 甲部 (Please "" appropriate box(es) 請於適當的空格加上「」號) I/We would like to receive a printed copy of 2019 Interim Report (in both English and Chinese versions).

人 / 吾 等 希 望 收 取 二 零 一 九 年 中 期 報 告 之 英 文 及 中 文 印 刷 本 。

Part B - To change the choice of means of receiving Corporate Communications(i) 乙部 更改選取公司通訊之收取方式 I/We would like to receive all future Corporate Communications in the manner as indicated below: 本 人 ／ 吾 等 希 望 以 下 列 方 式 收 取 所 有 日 後 公 司 通 訊 ： (Please mark ONLY ONE () of the following boxes) （ 請 從 下 列 選 擇 中 ， 僅 在 其 中 一 個 空 格 內 劃 上 「 」 號 ） To receive all future Corporate Communications in printed form (in both English and Chinese languages) (" Printed Version "); or

收 取 所 有 日 後 公 司 通 訊 的 英 文 及 中 文 印 刷 本 （ 「 印 刷 本 」 ） ； 或

"); or 收 取 所 有 日 後 公 司 通 訊 的 英 文 及 中 文 印 刷 本 ； 或 To read all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website using electronic means ( "Website Version" ) instead of receiving Printed Version, and to receive email notification of publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website to my/our email address

at______________________________________________________________________, or in the event that no email address is provided, to receive printed notification at the address as appearing in the Company's branch register of members maintained in Hong Kong.

以 電 子 形 式 覽 閱 登 載 在 本 公 司 網 站 的 所 有 日 後 公 司 通 訊 （ 「 網 上 版 本 」 ） ， 以 代 替 收 取 印 刷 本 ， 並 按 本 人 / 吾 等 電 郵 地 址 ______________________________________________________________________________________________ 收 取 有 關 公 司 通 訊 已 在 本 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 電 郵 通 知 ， 或 倘 無 提 供 電 郵 地 址 ， 則 收 取 寄 至 存 置 於 香 港 之 本 公 司 股 東 名 冊 分 冊 上 所 示 地 址 的 通 知 函 印 刷 本 。 Name (s) of Shareholder(s)(ii) Signature 股 東 姓 名 (ii) 簽 名 (Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請 用 英 文 正 楷 填 寫 ) Address(ii) 地 址 (ii) (Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請 用 英 文 正 楷 填 寫 ) Contact telephone number Date 聯 絡 電 話 號 碼 日 期 Corporate Communication(s) means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (i) directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (ii) interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (iii) a notice of meeting; (iv) a listing document; (v) a circular; and (vi) a proxy form. 司 通 訊 乃 指 本 公 司 發 出 或 將 予 發 出 以 供 其 任 何 證 券 持 有 人 參 照 或 採 取 行 動 的 任 何 文 件 ， 其 中 包 括 但 不 限 於 (i) 董 事 會 報 告 、 年 度 賬 目 連 同 核

董 事 會 報 告 、 年 度 賬 目 連 同 核 師 報 告 及 （ 如 適 用 ） 財 務 摘 要 報 告 ； (ii) 中 期 報 告 及 （ 如 適 用 ） 中 期 摘 要 報 告 ； (iii) 會 議 通 告 ； (iv) 上 市 文 件 ； (v) 通 函 ； 及 (vi) 委 任 代 表 表 格 。 You are required to fill in the details if you download this Change Request Form from the websites of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. 若 閣 下 從 本 公 司 或 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 的 網 站 下 載 本 變 更 申 請 表 格 ， 請 必 須 填 上 有 關 資 料 。 For identification purpose only

僅 供 識 別  Please cut the mailing label and stick it on an envelope to return this Change Request Form to us. No postage stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong 閣 下 寄 回 此 變 更 申 請 表 格 時 ， 請 將 郵 寄 標 籤 剪 貼 於 信 封 上 。 如 在 本 港 投 寄 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 (Please cut along the dotted line 請 沿 虛 線 剪 下 ) Mailing Label 郵 寄 標 籤 Tricor Standard Limited 卓 佳 標 準 有 限 公 司 Freepost No. 簡 便 回 郵 號 碼 ：37 Hong Kong 香 港 Notes: 附 註 ： 1 . Please complete all your details clearly. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any additional instructions on this Change Request Form. 請 閣 下 清 楚 填 妥 所 有 資 料 。 為 免 存 疑 ， 本 公 司 將 不 會 處 理 任 何 在 本 變 更 申 請 表 格 上 的 額 外 指 示 。 2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Change Request Form in order to be valid. 屬 聯 名 股 東 ， 則 本 變 更 申 請 表 格 須 由 該 名 於 本 公 司 股 東 名 冊 上 就 聯 名 持 有 股 份 其 姓 名 位 列 首 位 的 股 東 簽 署 ， 方 為 有 效 。 3 . The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you inform Tricor Standard Limited ("Branch Share Registrar") at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by reasonable notice in writing or sending an email to sea251-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. 上 述 指 示 適 用 於 將 來 寄 發 予 閣 下 的 所 有 公 司 通 訊 ， 直 至 閣 下 以 合 理 時 間 書 面 通 知 卓 佳 標 準 有 限 公 司 （ 「 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 」 ） （ 地 址 為 香 港 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 54 樓 ) 或 發 送 電 郵 至 sea251-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com為 止 。 4 . You have the right at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Branch Share Registrar at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or sending email to sea251-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comto change the choice of means of receipt of the Corporate Communications. 閣 下 可 隨 時 以 合 理 時 間 書 面 通 知 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 （ 地 址 為 香 港 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 5 4 樓 ) 或 發 送 電 郵 至 sea251-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com， 以 更 改 公 司 通 訊 的 收 取 方 式 的 選 擇 。 5 . Any Change Request Form with no box marked (), no signature or any other errors during completion will be void. 如 在 本 變 更 申 請 表 格 作 出 超 過 一 項 選 擇 、 或 未 有 作 出 選 擇 、 或 未 有 簽 署 、 或 在 其 他 方 面 填 寫 不 正 確 ， 則 本 變 更 申 請 表 格 將 會 作 廢 。 PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT "Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO"). Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide the Personal Data may result in the Company being unable to process your instructions and/or requests given on this form. Your Personal Data will not be disclosed or transferred to any party outside the Company or its branch share registrar in Hong Kong unless it is required by law, and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our record and verification purposes. You have the right to request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request should be in writing to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. 收 集 個 人 資 料 聲 明 本 聲 明 中 的 「 個 人 資 料 」 相 等 於 《 個 人 資 料 （ 私 隱 ） 條 例 》 （ 香 港 法 例 第 486章 ） （ 「 《 私 隱 條 例 》 」 ） 所 定 義 的 「 個 人 資 料 」 。 閣 下 的 個 人 資 料 是 自 願 提 供 。 惟 若 閣 下 未 能 提 供 個 人 資 料 ， 可 能 導 致 本 公 司 無 法 處 理 閣 下 於 本 表 格 上 之 指 示 及 ／ 或 要 求 。 除 按 法 例 規 定 外 ， 閣 下 個 人 資 料 將 不 會 被 披 露 予 或 傳 送 至 本 公 司 或 其 香 港 股 份 登 記 過 戶 分 處 以 外 的 人 士 ， 並 將 在 所 需 期 間 保 留 作 記 錄 及 核 實 用 途 。 閣 下 有 權 按 照 《 私 隱 條 例 》 要 求 查 閱 及 ／ 或 更 正 個 人 資 料 。 有 關 要 求 均 須 以 書 面 通 知 本 公 司 之 香 港 股 份 登 記 過 戶 分 處 （ 地 址 為 香 港 皇 后 大 道 東 183號 合 和 中 心 54樓 ) 。 Attachments Original document

