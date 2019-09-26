Log in
S Enjoy Service : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT RESOLVING OF HIGH SHAREHOLDING CONCENTRATION

09/26/2019 | 04:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Limited

新城悅服務集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1755)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

RESOLVING OF HIGH SHAREHOLDING CONCENTRATION

This is a voluntary announcement made by S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Limited (the "Company"). Reference is made to the SFC Announcement and the Announcement.

The Board has conducted an analysis of the shareholding structure of the Company. Based on the information available as at 28 June 2019, 31 July 2019 and 30 August 2019, the Board is of the view that the then high shareholding concentration issue of the Company, as at 28 June 2019, 31 July 2019 and 30 August 2019, has been resolved and there is no concentration of shareholding in the hands of a limited number of Shareholders as at the date thereof.

BACKGROUND

According to the SFC Announcement, the SFC had completed an enquiry into the shareholding of the Company. The SFC's findings suggested that as at 21 March 2019, 19 Shareholders held an aggregate of 161,093,392 Shares, representing 19.65% of the issued Shares. Such shareholding, together with deemed interests in 600,000,000 Shares (representing 73.17% of the issued Shares) held by Mr. Wang Zhenhua, represented 92.82% of the issued Shares as at 21 March 2019. Therefore, only 58,906,608 Shares (representing 7.18% of the issued Shares) were held by other Shareholders.

As set out in the SFC Announcement, as at 21 March 2019, the shareholding structure of the Company was as follows:

% of the total

Number of

number of

Shares held

issued Shares

(Shares)

(%)

Mr. Wang Zhenhua (Note 1)

600,000,000

73.17

A group of 19 Shareholders

161,093,392

19.65

Other Shareholders

58,906,608

7.18

Total

820,000,000

100.00

1

Note:

1. The Shares were held by Innovative Hero Limited, which is indirectly wholly owned by a discretionary trust set up and controlled by Mr. Wang Zhenhua.

The Board wishes to remind the Shareholders and the potential investors that the information disclosed in the SFC Announcement only reflected the shareholding structure of the Company as at 21 March 2019.

ACTIONS TAKEN SINCE THE PUBLICATION OF THE SFC ANNOUNCEMENT

Since the publication of the SFC Announcement, the management of the Company has strived to increase the Company's presence in the market by enhancing its communication with public and potential investors through various investment conferences, roadshows and corporate open day. In light of this, and as evidenced by the disclosure set out below, the shareholding structure of the Company has been diversified, instead of being highly concentrated, as compared to the shareholding structure of the Company as at 21 March 2019.

THE ANALYSIS OF THE BOARD

In order to enhance greater transparency of the shareholding structure of the Company, the Board has conducted an analysis of the shareholding structure of the Company based on the information provided by an Independent Third Party service provider engaged by the Company. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Board, having made all reasonable enquires, the updated shareholding structure of the Company as at 28 June 2019, 31 July 2019 and 30 August

2019 is as follows:

As at 28 June 2019

% of the

Number of

total number of

Shares held

issued Shares

(Shares)

(%)

Mr. Wang Zhenhua (Note 1)

600,000,000

73.17

A group of 9 corporate shareholders who held

100,000 Shares or more

40,152,000

4.90

A group of 96 private individual shareholders who held

50,000 Shares or more

63,013,000

7.68

A group of 24 institutional shareholders who held

1,000 Shares or more

77,701,198

9.48

Other Shareholders

39,133,802

4.77

Total

820,000,000

100.00

Note:

1. The Shares were held by Innovative Hero Limited, which is indirectly wholly owned by a discretionary trust set up and controlled by Mr. Wang Zhenhua.

2

As at 31 July 2019

% of the

Number of

total number of

Shares held

issued Shares

(Shares)

(%)

Mr. Wang Zhenhua (Note 1)

600,000,000

73.17

Directors

Qi Xiaoming

1,000,000

0.12

Ms. Wu Qianqian

30,000

0.00

Mr. Lan Ziyong

30,000

0.00

A group of 8 corporate shareholders who held

50,000 Shares or more

39,212,000

4.78

A group of 205 private individual shareholders who held

50,000 Shares or more

87,989,819

10.73

A group of 27 institutional shareholders who held

3,000 Shares or more

22,594,198

2.75

Other Shareholders

67,243,983

8.22

Repurchased by not cancelled yet (Note 2)

1,900,000

0.23

Total

820,000,000

100.00

Note:

  1. The Shares were held by Innovative Hero Limited, which is indirectly wholly owned by a discretionary trust set up and controlled by Mr. Wang Zhenhua.
  2. Please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 8 July 2019.

3

As at 30 August 2019

% of the

Number of

total number of

Shares held

issued Shares

(Shares)

(%)

Mr. Wang Zhenhua (Note 1)

600,000,000

73.17

Directors

Qi Xiaoming

1,000,000

0.12

Ms. Wu Qianqian

30,000

0.00

Mr. Lan Ziyong

30,000

0.00

A group of 12 corporate shareholders who held

50,000 Shares or more

42,114,000

5.14

A group of 206 private individual shareholders who held

50,000 Shares or more

94,298,896

11.50

A group of 36 institutional shareholders who held 3,000 Shares

or more

26,566,319

3.24

Other Shareholders

54,060,785

6.60

Repurchased by not cancelled yet (Note 2)

1,900,000

0.23

Total

820,000,000

100.00

Note:

  1. The Shares were held by Innovative Hero Limited, which is indirectly wholly owned by a discretionary trust set up and controlled by Mr. Wang Zhenhua.
  2. Please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 8 July 2019.

The abovementioned analysis of the shareholding structure of the Company also revealed that as at 28 June 2019, 31 July 2019 and 31 August 2019, the shareholding structure of the Company was geographically diversified across Hong Kong, PRC, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and France.

4

To further demonstrate that the Company's shareholding is no longer highly concentrated, the Company summarized the percentage shareholdings by its top Shareholders as below:

28 June 2019

31 July 2019

30 August 2019

Top 10 shareholders

85.61

81.34

81.97

Top 20 shareholders

89.87

84.58

85.55

In addition, the average daily trading volume of the Shares has increased from approximately 3.7 million Shares since the listing on the Stock Exchange up to 2 April 2019 (i.e. the date of the SFC Announcement), to approximately 5.7 million Shares for the period between 3 April 2019 and 30 August 2019. The Company considers that the increase in the average daily trading volume of the Shares over the period was supported by the improved shareholding structure.

In light of the above, the Company is of the view that the then high shareholding concentration issue of the Company as at 21 March 2019 has been resolved and there is no concentration of shareholding in the hands of a limited number of Shareholders as at the respective date stated above.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context otherwise requires:

"Announcement"

"Board"

"Company"

the announcement of the Company dated 2 April 2019 in relation to the high concentration of shareholding in the Company

the board of directors of the Company

S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands with limited liability and the Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1755)

"controlling

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

shareholder"

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Independent Third

third party(ies) independent of the Company and its connected persons

Party (ies)"

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China which, for the purpose of this

announcement, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative

Region of the People's Republic of China and Taiwan

5

"SFC Announcement"

"SFC"

"Shares"

"Shareholder(s)"

"Stock Exchange"

"US$"

"%"

the announcement of the SFC dated 2 April 2019 in relation to the high concentration of shareholding in the Company

the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong

ordinary share(s) of par value US$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company

holder(s) of the Shares from time to time

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

United States dollar(s), the lawful currency of the United States of America

per cent

By order of the Board

S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Limited

Qi Xiaoming

Chairman

Executive Director

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 26 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of Directors comprises Mr. Qi Xiaoming, Ms. Wu Qianqian and Mr. Lan Ziyong as executive Directors, Mr. Wang Xiaosong, Mr. Lv Xiaoping and Mr. Lu Zhongming as non-executive Directors, and Ms. Zhang Yan, Mr. Zhu Wei and Mr. Xu Xinmin as independent non-executive Directors.

6

Disclaimer

S Enjoy Service Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 08:37:13 UTC
