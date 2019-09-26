S Enjoy Service : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT RESOLVING OF HIGH SHAREHOLDING CONCENTRATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Limited

新城悅服務集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1755)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

RESOLVING OF HIGH SHAREHOLDING CONCENTRATION

This is a voluntary announcement made by S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Limited (the "Company"). Reference is made to the SFC Announcement and the Announcement.

The Board has conducted an analysis of the shareholding structure of the Company. Based on the information available as at 28 June 2019, 31 July 2019 and 30 August 2019, the Board is of the view that the then high shareholding concentration issue of the Company, as at 28 June 2019, 31 July 2019 and 30 August 2019, has been resolved and there is no concentration of shareholding in the hands of a limited number of Shareholders as at the date thereof.

BACKGROUND

According to the SFC Announcement, the SFC had completed an enquiry into the shareholding of the Company. The SFC's findings suggested that as at 21 March 2019, 19 Shareholders held an aggregate of 161,093,392 Shares, representing 19.65% of the issued Shares. Such shareholding, together with deemed interests in 600,000,000 Shares (representing 73.17% of the issued Shares) held by Mr. Wang Zhenhua, represented 92.82% of the issued Shares as at 21 March 2019. Therefore, only 58,906,608 Shares (representing 7.18% of the issued Shares) were held by other Shareholders.

As set out in the SFC Announcement, as at 21 March 2019, the shareholding structure of the Company was as follows: