S International : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. V.S. INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED 威 鋮 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司 (incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (stock code: 1002) ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2019 HIGHLIGHTS Revenue decreased by 41.83% to RMB649.09 million;

Loss for the year attributable to owners of the Company was RMB122.16 million;

Basic loss per share was 5.29 Renminbi cent. The Board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of V.S. International Group Limited ("Company") would like to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") for the financial year ended 31 July 2019, prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), together with comparative figures for the previous financial year. The figures in respect of the preliminary announcement of the Group's results for the financial year ended 31 July 2019 have been compared by the Company's auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Certified Public Accountants, with the amounts set out in the Group's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 July 2019 and the amounts were found to be in agreement. The work performed by PricewaterhouseCoopers in respect of this announcement was limited and did not constitute an audit, review or other assurance engagement and consequently no assurance has been expressed by the auditor on this announcement. In addition, this announcement (including the annual results) has been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company ("Audit Committee"). 1 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT For the year ended 31 July 2019 2019 2018 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue 2 649,092 1,115,885 Cost of sales (620,750) (966,302) Gross profit 28,342 149,583 Other income 3 3,207 8,716 Other (losses)/gains - net 3 (44,945) 2,901 Distribution costs (16,327) (45,907) General and administrative expenses (77,704) (97,576) Operating (loss)/profit 5 (107,427) 17,717 Finance income 1,621 881 Finance costs (15,802) (13,847) Finance costs - net 6 (14,181) (12,966) Share of loss of an associate - (17,274) Loss before income tax (121,608) (12,523) Income tax (expense)/credit 7 (554) 3,672 Loss for the year attributable to owners of the Company (122,162) (8,851) 2019 2018 RMB cent RMB cent Loss per share attributable to owners of the Company during the year Basic and diluted 9 (5.29) (0.39) 2 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 July 2019 As at As at 31 July 2019 31 July 2018 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 376,815 463,488 Land use rights 13,348 13,751 Interest in an associate - - Prepayments 10 7,813 18,349 Available-for-sale investment - 8,198 Financial asset at fair value through other comprehensive income 4,900 - Deferred income tax assets 314 466 403,190 504,252 Current assets Inventories 49,250 115,881 Contract assets 5,205 - Trade and other receivables, deposits and prepayments 10 128,925 205,210 Amounts due from related parties 2,682 9,550 Restricted bank balances 11 66,582 68,024 Cash and cash equivalents 71,758 86,159 324,402 484,824 Assets classified as held-for-sale 12 - 22,664 Total assets 727,592 1,011,740 EQUITY Capital and reserves Share capital 105,013 105,013 Share premium 306,364 306,364 Other (deficits)/reserves (20,039) 98,911 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 391,338 510,288 3 As at As at 31 July 2019 31 July 2018 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Loan from a director 17,245 - Borrowings - 5,880 Finance lease liabilities 5,974 4,683 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,721 1,782 24,940 12,345 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 13 121,234 227,455 Amounts due to related parties 1,913 1,433 Borrowings 176,393 252,369 Finance lease liabilities 11,300 6,031 Tax payables 474 1,819 311,314 489,107 Total liabilities 336,254 501,452 Total equity and liabilities 727,592 1,011,740 4 Notes: 1. Basis of preparation The consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with all applicable Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") and disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622). The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for financial asset at fair value through other comprehensive income, which is measured at fair value. The preparation of financial statements in conformity with HKFRSs requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. New standards, amendments to existing standards and interpretations adopted by the Group The Group has applied the following new standards, amendments to existing standards and interpretations for the first time for their annual reporting period commencing 1 August 2018: Standards Subject of amendment Amendments to HKFRS 1 and HKAS 28 Annual Improvements 2014-2016 Cycle Amendments to HKFRS 2 Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions Amendments to HKFRS 4 Applying HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments with HKFRS 4 Insurance Contracts HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments HKFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers Amendments to HKFRS 15 Clarifications to HKFRS 15 Amendments to HKAS 40 Transfers of Investment Property HK(IFRIC)-Int 22 Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration The impact of the adoption of HKFRS 9, "Financial Instruments" and HKFRS 15, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" are disclosed in the note below. Apart from aforementioned HKFRS 9 and HKFRS 15, there are no other new standards, amendments to existing standards or interpretations that are effective for the first time for this reporting period that could be expected to have a material impact on the Group. 5 (b) New standards, amendments to existing standards and interpretations not yet adopted Effective for annual periods beginning on or Standards Subject of amendment after Amendments to Annual Improvements Annual Improvements 2015-2017 Cycle 1 August 2019 Project Amendments to HKAS 19 Plan Amendment, Curtailment or 1 August 2019 Settlement Amendments to HKAS 28 Long-term Interests in Associates or Joint 1 August 2019 Venture Amendments to HKFRS 9 Prepayment Features with Negative 1 August 2019 Compensation HKFRS 16 Leases 1 August 2019 HK(IFRIC)-Int 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments 1 August 2019 Conceptual Framework for Financial Revised Conceptual Framework for 1 August 2020 Reporting 2018 Financial Reporting Amendments to HKFRS 3 Definition of a Business 1 August 2020 HKFRS 17 Insurance Contracts 1 August 2021 Amendments to HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28 Sale or Contribution of Assets between To be determined an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture The Group's assessment of the impact of these new standards, amendments to existing standards and interpretations is set out below. HKFRS 16, "Leases" Nature of change HKFRS 16 was issued in January 2016. It will result in almost all leases being recognised on the statement of financial position by lessees, as the distinction between operating and finance leases is removed. Under the new standard, an asset (the right to use the leased item) and a financial liability to pay rentals are recognised. The only exceptions are short-term and low-value leases. The accounting for lessors will not significantly change. 6 Impact The standard will affect primarily the accounting for the Group's operating leases. As at the reporting date, the Group has non-cancellable operating lease commitments of RMB2,455,000. All are related to short-term lease and will be recognised on a straightline basis as expense in profit or loss. For leases previously classified as "finance leases", the Group will reclassify these leased assets of RMB36,049,000 included in property, plant and equipment and its corresponding finance lease liabilities of RMB17,274,000 as right-of- use assets and lease liabilities, respectively as at 1 August 2019 (date of initial application). The land use rights of RMB13,348,000 will also be reclassified as right-of-use assets as at 1 August 2019. The Group's activities as a lessor are not material and hence the Group does not expect any significant impact on the consolidated financial statements. However, some additional disclosures will be required from next year. Date of adoption by the Group The Group will apply the standard from its mandatory adoption date of 1 August 2019. The Group intends to apply the simplified transition approach which means that the comparatives for the 2019 reporting period will not be restated. The right-of-use assets will be measured at the amount equal to the lease liabilities, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid rental expenses relating to that lease recognised in the consolidated statement of financial position as at 1 August 2019. There were no onerous lease contracts that would have required an adjustment to the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application. Except for HKFRS16 as discussed above, there are no other standards that are not yet effective and that would be expected to have a material impact on the entity in the current or future reporting periods and on foreseeable future transactions. The following explains the impact of the adoption of HKFRS 9, "Financial Instruments" and HKFRS 15, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" on the Group's consolidated financial statements and also discloses the new accounting policies that have been applied from 1 August 2018, where they are different to those applied in prior periods. The Group elected to adopt HKFRS 9 and HKFRS 15 without restating comparatives. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from adoption of HKFRS 9 and HKFRS 15 are therefore not reflected in the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 July 2018, but are recognised in the opening consolidated statement of financial position on 1 August 2018. 7 The following table shows the adjustments recognised for each individual line item. Line items that were not affected by the changes have not been included. As a result, the sub-totals and totals disclosed cannot be recalculated from the numbers provided. The adjustments are explained in more detail by standard below. As at 31 July 2018 Effect of Effect of Consolidated statement of financial As originally adoption of adoption of As at 1 August position (extract) presented HKFRS 9 HKFRS 15 2018 Restated RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Non-current assets Available-for-sale investment 8,198 (8,198) - - Financial asset at fair value through other comprehensive income - 8,198 - 8,198 Current assets Contract assets - - 33,411 33,411 Inventories 115,881 - (34,839) 81,042 Current liabilities Receipts in advance, included in trade and other payables 12,295 - (12,295) - Contract liabilities, included in trade and other payables - - 4,357 4,357 Equity Retained earnings, included in reserves 12,876 - 6,510 19,386 HKFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" - Impact of adoption HKFRS 9 replaces the provisions of HKAS 39 that relate to the recognition, classification and measurement of financial assets and financial liabilities, derecognition of financial instruments, impairment of financial assets and hedge accounting. The adoption of HKFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" from 1 August 2018 resulted in changes in accounting policies and adjustments to the amounts recognised in the consolidated financial statements. In accordance with the transitional provisions in HKFRS 9, comparative figures have not been restated. Classification and measurements

On 1 August 2018 (the date of initial application of HKFRS 9), the Group's management has assessed which business models apply to the financial assets held by the Group and has classified its financial instruments into the appropriate HKFRS 9 categories. The main effects resulting from this classification are as follows: 8 Equity investment previously classified as available-for-sale investment The Group elected to present changes in the fair value of its equity investment previously classified as available- for-sale financial asset in other comprehensive income ("OCI"). As a result, assets with a fair value of RMB8,198,000 were reclassified from available-for-sale financial asset to FVOCI on 1 August 2018. The Group subsequently measures its equity investment at fair values. Where the Group's management has elected to present fair value gains and losses on equity investment in OCI, there is no subsequent reclassification of fair value gains and losses to consolidated income statement following the derecognition of the investment. Dividends from such investments continue to be recognised in consolidated income statement as other income when the Group's right to receive payments is established. Other than that, there were no changes to the classification and measurement of financial instruments. Impairment of financial assets and contract assets

Besides of contract assets, the Group has two types of financial assets as at 1 August 2018 that are subject to HKFRS 9's new expected credit loss model: trade receivables; and

other financial assets measured at amortised costs (including cash and cash equivalents, restricted bank balance, bank deposits, other receivables and amounts due from related parties) The Group was required to revise its impairment methodology under HKFRS 9 for each of these classes of assets. The impact of the change in impairment methodology is as follows: Trade receivables and contract assets The Group applies the simplified approach to measuring expected credit losses prescribed by HKFRS 9 which uses a lifetime expected loss allowance for all trade receivables and contract assets. To measure the expected credit losses, trade receivables and contract assets have been grouped based on shared credit risk characteristics and the days past due. The impairment loss for financial assets are based on assumptions about risk of default and expect loss rates. The Group use judgement in making these assumptions and selecting the inputs to the impairment calculation, based on the customers' past settlement pattern, existing market condition as well as forward looking estimates at the end of each reporting period. As at the date of adoption on 1 August 2018 and during the year ended 31 July 2017, the Group has assessed the expected credit loss model applied and the change in impairment methodologies has no significant impact to the Group's allowance for impairment. Other financial assets measured at amortised cost Other financial assets at amortised cost mainly include other receivables and amounts due from related parties. The Group has applied the expected credit loss model to other receivables and amounts due from related parties as at 1 August 2018 and the change in impairment methodologies did not have any material impact on the Group's consolidated financial statements and the opening loss allowance is not restated in this respect. While cash and cash equivalents, restricted bank balance and bank deposits are also subject to the impairment requirements of HKFRS 9, the identified impairment loss was immaterial. 9 HKFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" - Impact of adoption HKFRS 15 replaces HKAS 18 which covers contracts for goods and services and HKAS 11 which covers construction contracts. Under the new standard, revenue is recognised when a customer obtains control of a good or service and thus has the ability to direct the use and obtain the benefits from the good or service. The impacts of the adoption of HKFRS 15 are as follows: Timing of revenue recognition The Group is principally engaged in the manufacturing and sales of plastic moulded products and parts, assembling of electronic products, and mould design and fabrication. Under HKFRS 15, revenue is recognised when or as the control of the products is transferred to the customer. Depending on the terms of the contract and the laws that apply to the contract, control of the products may be transferred over time or at a point in time. For sales of mould, revenue is recognised over time if: the customer concurrently receives and consumes the benefits provided by the Group's performance;

the Group's performance creates or enhances an asset that the customer controls as the Group performs; or

the Group's performance creates or enhances an asset that has no alternative use to the Group and the Group has a right to payment for performance completed to date. Under the above criterion, the customer would at least compensate the costs incurred by the Group in satisfying the performance obligation completed to date plus a reasonable profit margin. For plastic injection and assembling of electronic products, revenue is recognised either at point in time or over time. If the Group has a right to payment for performance completed to date and those products are unique if the Group is contractually or practically not able to sell these products to other customers. Revenue will be recognised over time. Otherwise, all other revenue will be recognised at point in time. Presentation of contract liabilities and contract assets Certain "receipts in advance from customers" which were previously included in trade and other payables amounting to RMB12,295,000 as at 1 August 2018, are now included under contract liabilities as included in trade and other payables to reflect the terminology of HKFRS 15. Contract assets of RMB41,808,000 are also recognised in the consolidated financial statements to reflect the terminology of HKFRS15. Contract assets and contract liabilities amounting to RMB8,397,000 were offset for same contracts as at 1 August 2018 after reclassification disclosed above. 10 Reclassification of shipping expenses Shipping costs constituted the separate performance obligation and is classified in cost of sales under HKFRS 15. Since the Group elected to adopt HKFRS 15 without restating comparatives, no reclassification of shipping costs has been performed for the year ended 31 July 2018. For the year ended 31 July 2019, shipping costs of RMB23,077,000 were reclassified from distribution costs to cost of sales to reflect the terminology of HKFRS 15. Financial impacts under HKFRS 15 The impact on Group's retained earnings as at 1 August 2018 are as follows: At 1 August 2018 RMB'000 Retained earnings - before HKFRS 15 assessment 12,876 Recognition of revenue and cost of sales over time 6,510 Retained earnings - after HKFRS 15 restatement 19,386 The following tables summarise the estimated impact on adoption of HKFRS 15 on the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 July 2019, by comparing the amounts reported under HKFRS 15 in these consolidated financial statements with estimates of the hypothetical amounts that would have been recognised under HKAS 18 and HKAS 11 if those superseded standards had continued to apply to 2019 instead of HKFRS 15. These tables show only those line items impacted by adoption of HKFRS 15. Estimated Amounts Hypothetical impact of reported in amounts under adoption of Consolidated income statement accordance with HKAS 18 and HKFRS 15 in For the year ended 31 July 2019 (extract) HKFRS 15 HKAS 11 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue 649,092 674,670 (25,578) Cost of sales (620,750) (620,635) (115) Gross profit 28,342 54,035 (25,693) Distribution costs (16,327) (39,404) 23,077 Loss for the year attributable to owners of the Company (122,162) (119,546) (2,616) Loss per share attributable to owners of the Company for the year Basic and diluted loss per share RMB(5.29) cent RMB(5.18) cent - Total comprehensive loss for the year attributable to owners of the Company (125,460) (122,844) (2,616) 11 Estimated Amounts Hypothetical impact of reported in amounts under adoption of Consolidated statement of financial position accordance with HKAS 18 and HKFRS 15 in As at 31 July 2019 (extract) HKFRS 15 HKAS 11 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Current assets Contract assets 5,205 - 5,205 Inventories 49,250 61,150 (11,900) Current liabilities Receipts in advance, included in trade and other payables - 20,090 (20,090) Contract liabilities, include in trade and other payables 10,779 - 10,779 Equity Retained earnings, included in reserves 89,942 92,558 (2,616) 2. Segment information The chief operating decision-maker ("CODM") has been identified as the most senior executive management of the Company. The CODM reviews the Group's internal reporting in order to assess performance and allocate resources. Management has determined the operating segments based on these reports. The CODM assesses the performance of the single operating segment based on a measure of profit/loss before share of results of an associate, finance income, finance costs and income tax expense. The CODM assesses the performance of the following three reportable segments and regards them being the reportable segments. No operating segments have been aggregated to form the following reportable segments. Plastic injection and moulding : manufacturing and sale of plastic moulded products and parts Assembling of electronic products : assembling and sale of electronic products, including processing fees generated from assembling of electronic products Mould design and fabrication : manufacturing and sale of plastic injection moulds 12 Revenue for the year consists of the following: 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue Plastic injection and moulding 356,006 504,558 Assembling of electronic products 250,503 546,063 Mould design and fabrication 42,583 65,264 649,092 1,115,885 Timing of revenue recognition At a point in time 299,838 625,797 Over time 349,254 490,088 649,092 1,115,885 The Group's customer base is diversified but includes four (2018: three) customers with whom transactions have individually exceeded 10% of the Group's aggregate revenue for the year ended 31 July 2019. Segment results, assets and liabilities

For the purposes of assessing segment performance and allocating resources between segments, the Group's CODM monitors the results, assets and liabilities attributable to each reportable segment on the following bases:

Segment assets include all tangible and current assets other than interest in an associate, financial asset at fair value through other comprehensive income, deferred income tax assets and other corporate assets. Segment liabilities include trade payables, accruals, bills payables and finance lease liabilities attributable to the individual segments.

Revenue and expenses are allocated to the reportable segments with reference to sales generated by those segments and the expenses incurred by those segments or which otherwise arise from the depreciation or amortisation of assets attributable to those segments. The measure used for reporting segment profit/loss is "segment result". To arrive at "segment result", the Group's earnings are further adjusted for items not specifically attributed to individual segments, such as head office or corporate administration costs.

In addition to receiving segment information regarding "segment result", CODM is provided with other segment information in relation to revenue (including inter-segment sales), depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses and additions to non-current segment assets used by the segments in their operations. 13 Information regarding the Group's reportable segments as provided to the Group's CODM for the purposes of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance for the years ended 31 July 2019 and 2018 is set out below: Plastic injection Assembling of electronic Mould design and moulding products and fabrication Consolidated 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue from external customers 356,006 504,558 250,503 546,063 42,583 65,264 649,092 1,115,885 Reportable segment result (4,726) 22,119 (32,588) 49,199 (8,754) 8,264 (46,068) 79,582 Other segment information Year ended 31 July Depreciation and amortisation for the year 29,299 23,354 14,543 13,003 2,370 4,144 46,212 40,501 Impairment on property, plant and equipment - - 29,903 - 6,590 - 36,493 - Addition to non-current segment assets during the year 12,240 42,199 2,912 21,275 5,885 4,409 21,037 67,883 As at 31 July Reportable segment assets 323,777 470,246 74,561 184,607 31,544 55,437 429,882 710,290 Reportable segment liabilities 47,101 115,751 62,438 85,484 4,387 5,577 113,926 206,812 14 (ii) Reconciliations of reportable segment revenue, profit or loss, assets and liabilities 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue Reportable segment revenue 649,092 1,115,885 Consolidated revenue 649,092 1,115,885 Profit or loss Reportable segment (loss)/profit (46,068) 79,582 Finance income 1,621 881 Finance costs (15,802) (13,847) Unallocated depreciation and amortisation (9,310) (9,469) Unallocated head office and corporate expenses (52,049) (52,396) Share of loss of an associate - (17,274) Consolidated loss before income tax (121,608) (12,523) Assets Reportable segment assets 429,882 710,290 Deferred income tax assets 314 466 Available-for-sale investment - 8,198 Financial asset at fair value through other comprehensive income 4,900 - Unallocated head office and corporate assets 292,496 292,786 Consolidated total assets 727,592 1,011,740 Liabilities Reportable segment liabilities 113,926 206,812 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,721 1,782 Unallocated head office and corporate liabilities 220,607 292,858 Consolidated total liabilities 336,254 501,452 15 The Group's business is operated in five (2018: five) major economic environments. Revenue from external customers by economic environments is analysed as follows: 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Mainland China 283,576 708,522 United States of America 241,898 155,604 Europe 81,895 155,128 South East Asia 20,321 15,158 Hong Kong 15,881 81,468 Others 5,521 5 649,092 1,115,885 3. Other income and other (losses)/gains - net 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Other income Rental income 11 507 Sales of scrap materials 898 1,815 Government grants and sundry income 2,298 6,394 3,207 8,716 Other (losses)/gains - net Impairment on property, plant and equipment (36,493) - Net foreign exchange (losses)/gains (527) 2,983 Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (11,977) (1,467) Gain on disposal of a subsidiary (Note 4) 4,052 1,385 (44,945) 2,901 16 4. Gain on disposal of a subsidiary During the year ended 31 July 2019, the Group disposed of its entire equity interest in Qingdao GP Electronic Plastics Co., Ltd. ("Qingdao GP") for a total cash consideration of RMB27,000,000. Qingdao GP was principally engaged in the provision of manufacturing and selling of plastic moulded products and parts in the People's Republic of China ("PRC") and became dormant since 2015. As a result of the disposal, a gain of approximately RMB4,052,000 has been recognised in the consolidated income statement. The effect of the disposal is summarised as follows: RMB'000 Sales proceeds 27,000 Less: Net assets disposed of - Plant and buildings (19,755) - Land use right (2,909) Tax and other expenses attributable to the disposal (284) Net gain on disposal 4,052 Net proceeds on disposal of a subsidiary is as follows: Total consideration received by cash 27,000 Less: Tax and other expenses attributable to the disposal (284) Net proceeds on disposal of a subsidiary 26,716 5. Operating (loss)/profit The Group's operating (loss)/profit is arrived at after charging/(crediting) the following: 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Amortisation of land use rights 403 484 Auditors' remuneration - Audit services 1,743 1,811 - Non-audit services 243 867 Cost of sales (Note) 620,750 966,302 Depreciation 55,119 49,486 Operating lease charges in respect of land and buildings - factory and hostel rentals 6,732 8,532 Loss allowance/(reversal of loss allowance) on trade receivables 997 (434) Provision for impairment of inventories 12,531 8,928 Staff costs 170,611 232,749 Note: Cost of sales included staff costs, depreciation, provision for impairment of inventories and operating lease charges, amounting to RMB186,121,000 (2018: RMB192,491,000) in aggregate, which are also included in the respective total amounts disclosed separately above for each type of expense. 17 6. Finance costs - net 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Finance income Bank interest income (1,621) (881) Finance costs Interest on bank borrowings 12,542 11,765 Finance charges on obligation under finance lease 2,101 1,349 Less: borrowing costs capitalised as construction in progress (Note) (433) (1,336) 14,210 11,778 Other finance charges 1,592 2,069 15,802 13,847 Finance costs - net 14,181 12,966 Note: During the year ended 31 July 2019, borrowing costs had been capitalised at the Group's weighted average effective interest rate of 5.4% per annum (2018: 5.3% per annum) for construction in progress. 7. Income tax (expense)/credit 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Current income tax Current PRC corporate income tax (1,104) (290) Adjustment to provision in respect of prior years (Note) 641 5,943 (463) 5,653 Deferred income tax Origination and reversal of temporary differences (91) (1,981) (554) 3,672 No provision has been made for Hong Kong profits tax as the Group did not earn income which is subject to Hong Kong profits tax during the years ended 31 July 2019 and 2018. The Group's subsidiaries established in the PRC are subject to a corporate income tax rate of 25%, except for three subsidiaries, which one subsidiary is fully exempt from corporate income tax for the first three years starting from 1 January 2015 to 31 December 2017 after obtaining the concession, followed by a 50% tax exemption for the next three years and two subsidiaries were certified as High and New Technology Enterprises and are entitled to a concessionary tax rate of 15% from 1 January 2015 to 31 December 2017 and 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2019, respectively. They are entitled to re-apply for the preferential tax treatment when the preferential tax period expires. 18 Pursuant to the relevant corporate income tax rules and regulations, withholding tax is imposed on dividends declared in respect of profits earned by the Company's PRC subsidiaries from 1 January 2008 onwards. The Group is not subject to any income tax in the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands. Note: On 28 November 2008, the Group undertook certain group restructuring transactions, the transfer of equity interests is subject to withholding tax in the PRC at the rate of 10% made on the terms equivalent to those that prevail on an arm's length basis. As a result, the Group had recognised a provision for withholding tax of RMB6,600,000, with the corresponding charge to income tax, for the year ended 31 July 2009 in respect of these group restructuring transactions. During the year ended 31 July 2018, the Group disposed of its 90% equity interest in Qingdao GS Electronics Plastic Co., Ltd. ("Qingdao GS") and accordingly, the relevant provision amount in respect of Qingdao GS of RMB5,943,000 was reversed. During the year ended 31 July 2019, the Group disposed of its entire equity interest in Qingdao GP and accordingly, the relevant provision amount in respect of Qingdao GP of RMB641,000 was reversed. Dividends

No dividend has been paid or declared by the Company for the years ended 31 July 2019 and 2018. Loss per share

The calculation of basic loss per share is based on the loss attributable to owners of the Company of RMB122,162,000 (2018: RMB8,851,000) and the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the year as follows: 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Loss attributable to owners of the Company (122,162) (8,851) 2019 2018 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue ('000) 2,307,513 2,253,081 Basic and diluted loss per share (RMB cent) (5.29) (0.39) For the year ended 31 July 2019, diluted loss per share equals to basic loss per share as there were no potential dilutive ordinary shares outstanding during the year. For the year ended 31 July 2018, diluted loss per share equals to basic loss per share as the exercise of the outstanding share options would be anti-dilutive. 19 10. Trade and other receivables, deposits and prepayments 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Trade receivables 102,810 168,387 Bills receivables 7,345 3,550 Trade and bills receivables - gross 110,155 171,937 Less: Loss allowance (1,754) (757) Trade and bills receivables - net 108,401 171,180 Other receivables, deposits and prepayments 62,337 86,379 Less: Loss allowance (Note) (34,000) (34,000) Other receivables, deposits and prepayments - net 28,337 52,379 Less: Prepayments (non-current) (7,813) (18,349) Total trade and other receivables, deposits and prepayments (current) 128,925 205,210 Note: Included in "other receivables, prepayments and deposits" were deposits of RMB34,000,000 ("Deposits") in relation to conditional acquisition agreement (as supplemented) (" Agreement ") entered into with a third party vendor (" Vendor ") on 5 February 2015 to acquire from the Vendor 20% equity interest of a company involved in a solar energy project in Inner Mongolia, the PRC, for a consideration of RMB44,000,000 subject to fulfilment of certain conditions set out therein. In addition, under the Agreement, upon completion of the acquisition of the 20% equity interest, the Group would be entitled to an option for an exercisable period of 3 months to acquire the remaining 80% equity interest of the target company at its sole discretion. On 1 November 2015, the Agreement lapsed as certain conditions as set out in the Agreement had not been fulfilled. The Group has been in discussions with the Vendor regarding the full refund of the Deposits of RMB34,000,000. On 31 August 2016, a settlement agreement ("Settlement Agreement") was entered into between the Group and the Vendor, pursuant to which the Vendor shall repay the Deposits and the interest thereon at 5% per annum by 30 November 2016. Up to the date of these consolidated financial statements, the Deposits have not yet been refunded to the Group. In view of the lapse of the Agreement and Settlement Agreement, and there is no collateral or guarantee provided by the Vendor to the Group on the refund of the Deposits, a provision for impairment was made on the entire amount of the Deposits as at 31 July 2019 and 2018. The Group has taken up a legal proceeding against the Vendor to claim for the full refund of the Deposits and the relevant interests. 20 The ageing analysis of the Group's trade and bills receivables by invoice date is as follows: 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Up to 3 months 102,610 166,405 3 to 6 months 6,975 4,495 Over 6 months 570 1,037 110,155 171,937 11. Restricted bank balances 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Pledged deposits with banks (Note) 64,905 68,024 Other restricted bank balance 1,677 - 66,582 68,024 Note: The deposits are pledged to banks as security for certain banking facilities, including trade finances, overdrafts and bank loans. 12. Assets classified as held-for-sale Description

On 19 July 2018, the Group entered into a sale and purchase agreement to dispose of its entire equity interest in Qingdao GP, a wholly-owned subsidiary, for a total cash consideration of RMB27,000,000. The associated assets were consequently presented as assets classified as held-for-sale as at 31 July 2018. The following assets were reclassified as held-for-sale as at 31 July 2018: 2018 RMB'000 Assets classified as held-for-sale Plant and buildings 19,755 Land use right 2,909 22,664 21 13. Trade and other payables 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Trade payables 68,707 134,150 Accrued expenses and other payables 33,091 64,606 Payables for the purchase of property, plant and equipment 7,277 15,802 Receipts in advance (Note) - 12,295 Contract liabilities (Note) 10,779 - Deposit received 1,380 602 Trade and other payables 121,234 227,455 Note: Contract liabilities include receipts in advance from customers. All of the contract liabilities as at 1 August 2018 was recognised as revenue in the current reporting period. The ageing analysis of trade payables based on invoice date is as follows: 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Less than 1 month 26,282 41,708 1 to 3 months 30,417 70,722 More than 3 months 12,008 21,720 68,707 134,150 22 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS INDUSTRY OVERVIEW During the financial year, the Group continued to implement its strategies to focus on higher value-added products. FINANCIAL REVIEW Revenue, Gross Profit and Segment Results During the financial year, the Group recorded a revenue of RMB649.09 million, representing a decrease of RMB466.79 million or 41.83% from RMB1,115.88 million in the previous year. The major contributor of the Group's revenue was plastic injection and moulding division which accounted for 54.85% (2018: 45.22%) of the Group's revenue, and the remaining from assembling of electronic products division and mould design and fabrication division which accounted for 38.59% (2018: 48.93%) and 6.56% (2018: 5.85%) of the Group's revenue respectively. Gross profit decreased by RMB121.24 million and recorded at RMB28.34 million, representing 4.37% of its revenue during the financial year as compared to gross profit of RMB149.58 million, representing 13.40% of its revenue in the previous year. Plastic Injection and Moulding The Group recorded a revenue of RMB356.01 million for this segment as compared to RMB504.56 million for the corresponding financial year in 2018, representing a decrease of RMB148.55 million or 29.44%. The decrease was mainly due to the deconsolidation of financial results of Qingdao GS from January 2018 upon the disposal of 90% equity interest in Qingdao GS. The amount of revenue contribution of Qingdao GS to the Group for the year ended 31 July 2018 was about RMB120 million. Assembling of Electronic Products This segment recorded a revenue of RMB250.50 million, representing a decrease of RMB295.56 million or 54.13% from RMB546.06 million for the corresponding financial year in 2018. The significant drop in revenue was mainly due to the amount of orders placed by three existing customers declined by about RMB250 million for the year ended 31 July 2019 when compared to the year ended 31 July 2018. Mould Design and Fabrication The mould design and fabrication segment recorded a revenue of RMB42.58 million, representing a decrease of RMB22.68 million or 34.75% as compared to RMB65.26 million for the corresponding financial year in 2018. 23 Other (Losses)/Gains - Net During the financial year, the Group recorded other net losses of RMB44.95 million as compared to net gains of RMB2.90 million for the corresponding financial year in 2018, which comprised mainly net gains on disposal of a subsidiary of RMB4.05 million, which were offset by an increase in provision of impairment of RMB36.49 million on property, plant and equipment, net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment of RMB11.98 million and net foreign exchange losses of RMB0.53 million. Distribution Costs Distribution costs for the financial year amounted to RMB16.33 million, representing a decrease of RMB29.58 million or 64.43% from RMB45.91 million in the previous financial year. The decrease was mainly due to reclassification of shipping costs RMB23.08 million from distribution costs to cost of sales during the financial year. General and Administrative Expenses General and administrative expenses amounted to RMB77.70 million for the financial year, representing a decrease of RMB19.88 million or 20.37% as compared to RMB97.58 million for the corresponding financial year in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower human resources expenses of RMB7.33 million arising from reduction in the number of employees, the decrease in equity settled share-based payment expenses of RMB4.34 million and research and development expenses of RMB8.43 million during the financial year. Finance Costs - Net The net finance costs for the year increased by 9.33% to RMB14.18 million (2018: RMB12.97 million). The increase was mainly due to higher interest rate during the financial year. Share of Loss of an Associate The Group's share of loss of an associate of RMB17.27 million during the financial year in 2018 was solely attributed to loss incurred by its associate in Vietnam. LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES During the financial year, the Group financed its operations and investing activities mainly by means of internally generated operating cash flow, bank borrowings and finance lease liabilities. As at 31 July 2019, the Group had cash and cash equivalents and restricted bank balances of RMB138.34 million (2018: RMB154.18 million), of which RMB64.91 million (2018: RMB68.02 million) was pledged to banks for the facilities granted to the Group. 40.70%, 59.17% and 0.12% of cash and cash equivalents and restricted bank balances are denominated in United States dollars ("USD"), Renminbi ("RMB") and Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), respectively. 24 As at 31 July 2019, the Group had outstanding interest-bearing borrowings including finance lease liabilities and loan from a director of RMB210.91 million (2018: RMB268.96 million). The total borrowings including finance lease liabilities and loan from a director were denominated in USD (23.03%), RMB (69.17%) and HK$ (7.80%), and the maturity profile is as follows: Repayable As at 31 July 2019 As at 31 July 2018 RMB million % RMB million % Within one year 187.69 89.00 258.40 96.07 After one year but within two years 23.01 10.91 10.56 3.93 After two years but within five years 0.21 0.09 - - Total borrowings including finance lease liabilities and loan from a director 210.91 100.00 268.96 100.00 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted bank balances (138.34) (154.18) Net borrowings including finance lease liabilities and loan from a director 72.57 114.78 The total net interest-bearing borrowings including finance liabilities and loan from a director of the Group recorded at RMB72.57 million (2018: RMB114.78 million), representing 9.97% (2018: 11.34%) of total assets and 18.54% (2018: 22.49%) of total equity. The Group monitors its capital on the basis of its gearing ratio. The gearing ratio is calculated as the Group's net borrowings at the end of the financial year divided by total capital at the end of the financial year. Net borrowings of the Group is calculated as its total borrowings including finance lease liabilities and loan from a director less cash and cash equivalents and restricted bank balances. Total capital is calculated as total equity attributable to owners of the Company plus net borrowings including finance lease liabilities and loan from a director. The gearing ratio of the Group was 15.64% as at 31 July 2019 (2018: 18.36%). As at 31 July 2019, the Group's net current assets were RMB13.09 million (2018: RMB18.38 million). As at 31 July 2019, the Group has undrawn bank facilities of RMB281.33 million for working capital purposes. CAPITAL STRUCTURE As at 31 July 2019, the Group's total equity attributable to owners of the Company was RMB391.34 million (2018: RMB510.29 million). Total assets of the Group amounted to RMB727.59 million (2018: RMB1,011.74 million), 53.62% (2018: 47.17%) of which comprised property, plant, equipment and land use rights. 25 SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS, MATERIAL ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS OF SUBSIDIARIES, AND FUTURE PLANS FOR MATERIAL INVESTMENTS AND CAPITAL ASSETS During the financial year, the Group disposed of its entire equity interest in Qingdao GP to an independent third party at a total cash consideration of RMB27.00 million. Qingdao GP was principally engaged in the provision of manufacturing and selling of plastic molded products and parts in the PRC and became dormant since 2015. Qingdao GP ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company upon completion of the disposal. Please refer to the announcements of the Company dated 19 July 2018 and 22 October 2018 for more details. Save as disclosed above, the Group did not conduct any significant investments, material acquisitions or disposals. As at the date of this results announcement, the Group does not have any concrete plan for material investments or capital assets. SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS HELD During the financial year, the Group did not hold any significant investment in equity interest in any other company. CONTINGENT LIABILITY The Group does not have material contingent liability as at 31 July 2019. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EXPOSURE The Group is exposed to foreign currency risk primarily through sales, purchases and borrowings that are denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of individual group entities. The currencies giving rise to the risk was primarily USD. During the financial year, the Group has made net foreign exchange losses of RMB0.53 million (2018: net gains of RMB2.98 million) mainly due to fluctuation of USD against RMB. Most of the Group's sales transactions are denominated in RMB and USD and certain payments of the Group were made in RMB and USD. In view of fluctuation of the RMB against the USD during the financial year, the Group was exposed to foreign currency risk primarily in respect of bank borrowing denominated in USD. The Group did not use any financial instruments to hedge its exposure to foreign currency risk during the financial year and the management of the Group will continue to monitor the Group's foreign currency risk exposure and to ensure that it is kept at an acceptable level. 26 EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION POLICY As at 31 July 2019, the Group had a total of 1,706 employees (2018: 2,688). During the financial year, the Group did not make significant changes to the Group's remuneration policies. Human resources expenses of the Group (excluding the Directors' remuneration and equity settled share-based payment expenses) for the financial year amounted to RMB161.03 million (2018: RMB217.35 million). The decrease in human resources expenses was mainly due to the decrease in the number of employees during the financial year. The Group's remuneration package is updated on an annual basis and appropriate adjustments are made with reference to prevailing conditions of the human resources market and the general outlook of the economy. The Group's employees are rewarded in tandem with their performance and experience. The Group recognises that the improvement of employees' technical knowledge, welfare and wellbeing is essential to attract and retain quality and dedicated employees in support of future growth of the Group. The Group has adopted a provident fund scheme for its employees in Hong Kong in accordance with the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Ordinance (Chapter 485 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Group is contributing mandatory government pension scheme for its employees in the PRC. As a publicly listed entity, the Group has adopted a share option scheme to provide incentives to eligible directors and employees to participate in the Group's success. DIVIDENDS The Board does not recommend any dividend payment for the financial year ended 31 July 2019 (2018: nil). FUTURE PROSPECTS AND CHALLENGES The prolonged trade war and tariff negotiations between the United States ("US") and China has created significant uncertainty in the business environment in China. The global economy is facing with (i) cautious and risk averting business environment; and (ii) potential relocation of the production facilities globally arising from the Sino-American trade war. At the moment, the management is unable to assess the impact of the uncertainties in the business environment to the Group's operation. In order to minimise the impact of the trade war, the Group will focus on realignment its US-based sales to non- US-based sales. In addition, the Group has been streamlining its operation and formulating a stronger financial position with a light asset operation and lower geared structure and higher liquidity. By way of adopting a light assets and cost model, the Group should be able to improve its operational flexibility, strengthen and stabilize its financial position and minimise any adverse impact on the business operation. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE There were no other significant events affecting the Company nor any of its subsidiaries after the reporting date as at 31 July 2019 requiring disclosure in this results announcement. 27 PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES During the year ended 31 July 2019, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries had purchased, redeemed or sold any of the Company's listed securities. AUDIT COMMITTEE The Audit Committee has reviewed the Group's annual financial results for the year ended 31 July 2019 and is of the opinion that such statements comply with the applicable accounting standards, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange ("Listing Rules") and the requirements of applicable laws, codes and regulations and that adequate disclosure pursuant thereto have been made. COMPLIANCE WITH THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE The Company has complied with the code provisions ("Code Provisions") of the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules throughout the financial year except for the following provision. According to Code Provision A.2.1, the roles of chairman and chief executive should be separate and should not be performed by the same individual. Mr. Beh Kim Ling and Mr. Gan Sem Yam are the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company respectively. Mr. Beh Kim Ling, in addition to his duties as the Chairman of the Company, is also responsible for the strategic planning and overseeing all aspects of the Group's operations. This constitutes a deviation from Code Provision A.2.1 as part of his duties overlap with those of the Managing Director, who is in practice the chief executive. As the founder of the Group, Mr. Beh Kim Ling has extensive experience and knowledge in the core business of the Group and his duties for overseeing the Group's operations is clearly beneficial to the Group. The Board considers that this structure will not impair the balance of power and authority between the Board and the management of the Group. COMPLIANCE WITH APPENDIX 10 TO THE LISTING RULES The Company has adopted a securities dealing code ("SD Code") regarding the dealings of the Directors and members of the senior management of the Group in the securities of the Company, on terms no less exacting than the required standard under the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules. The Company, having made specific enquiry on all Directors, is not aware of any non-compliance by any Director during the year with the SD Code or Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules throughout the financial year ended 31 July 2019. 28 APPRECIATION On behalf of the Board, I would like to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Company's shareholders, bankers, customers, suppliers, business associates and regulatory authorities for their confidence and continuous support to the Group. I also wish to take this opportunity to thank my fellow Directors, the management team, staff and employees for their full commitment, loyalty and dedication to the Group, which enabled us to overcome the challenges encountered during the year. By order of the Board V.S. International Group Limited Beh Kim Ling Chairman Johor Bahru, Malaysia 25 September 2019 List of all Directors as at the date of this announcement: Executive Directors: Independent non-executive Directors: Mr. Beh Kim Ling Mr. Diong Tai Pew Mr. Gan Sem Yam Mr. Tang Sim Cheow Madam Gan Chu Cheng Ms. Fu Xiao Nan Mr. Zhang Pei Yu Mr. Beh Chern Wei Non-executive Director: Mr. Gan Tiong Sia 29 Attachments Original document

