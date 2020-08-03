Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S Korea Inflation Accelerates in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 05:29pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's headline inflation accelerated at a slower-than-expected pace in July, still remaining well below the central bank's 2% annual target.

The benchmark consumer-price index gained 0.3% from a year earlier, after being flat in June, said the country's statistical office Tuesday. The latest reading missed market expectations for a 0.4% increase.

The softer-than-expected July print came as pandemic-induced business lockdowns still weighed on price growth.

Compared with the prior month, the index remained flat in July, following the previous month's 0.2% increase.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, gained 0.4% from a year ago in July, faster than the prior month's pace of 0.2% growth. From a month ago, it rose 0.3% after being flat in June.

The Bank of Korea expects inflation to average 0.3% this year, compared with a record low of 0.4% in 2019.

Inflation averaged 1.5% in 2018.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45pAsia shares set to gain after manufacturing data, tech stocks boost
RE
05:29pS Korea Inflation Accelerates in July
DJ
05:27pUSDA Issues a Default Decision Against Mark Robinson, d.b.a. Robinson Livestock for Violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act
PU
05:27pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Comunicado ao Mercado - Petrobras sobre venda da Petrobras Biocombustível
PU
05:19pUtilities Down On Rotation To Deal-focused Sectors -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:18pCommunications Services Up As Investors Hedge On Growth Prospects -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:17pTech Up, Nasdaq Composite Hits Record, Amid Deal Intrigue -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft talks to buy TikTok's U.S. operations spark ire in China
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
4SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German regulator examines auditor EY over Wirecard accounts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group