SEOUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Moon
Jae-in on Saturday said his government was always ready to talk
with Japan over historic disputes,
Moon's comments were made in a speech celebrating 75 years
of liberation from Japan's 1910-1945 colonisation of the
peninsula.
The Asian neighbours are at loggerheads over a 2018 decision
by South Korea's Supreme Court that ordered a Japanese
steelmaker to pay compensation for forced labour during World
War II.
