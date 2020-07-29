S-Network and Sungarden Investment Management Launch YARP Large Cap Value 50 Direct Index on SMArtX

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S-Network Global Indexes, an Alerian company, and Sungarden Investment Management, a discretionary money manager specializing in hedged investing strategies, announced today the launch of the S-Network YARP Large Cap Value 50 direct index strategy on the SMArtX Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP).

The S-Network YARP Large Cap Value 50 Index is a sophisticated value equity strategy that screens the top 50 companies in the S-Network US Equity Large Cap 200 Index based on a constituent's dividend yield, yield history and proprietary Yield at a Reasonable Price (YARP) valuation score.

Originally developed by Rob Isbitts, Founder and Chief Investment Strategist of Sungarden Investment Management and Tyler Isbitts, the YARP methodology evaluates the tradeoff between a stock's long-term upside potential and risk of major loss. Providing yield-oriented investors with an innovative way to stress-test decision making, YARP investing is essential to the methodology of the S-Network YARP Large Cap Value 50 Index.

"This index reflects many key drivers of our proprietary active investment approach, which my son Tyler and S-Network Global Indexes translated to a compelling index-based strategy. We look forward to providing yield-oriented investors and the broader investment community with a sophisticated approach to value investing," said Rob Isbitts.

"The development and launch of the S-Network YARP Large Cap Value 50 Index is a testament to the innovative approach we take to index creation," said Patrick Shaddow, Head of Index Operations at S-Network Global Indexes. "We're excited to introduce this specialized dividend screening methodology as a direct index model to the investment community," noted Shaddow.

SMArtX is the first UMA platform providing advisors access to institutional quality managers offering traditional, alternative, and passive index investment strategies, as well as individual securities, mutual funds, and ETFs, in a single brokerage account. S-Network currently offers 24 direct index strategies covering thematic, smart beta and socially responsible indexes on the SMArtX platform. To learn more about the S-Network YARP Large Cap Value 50 Index, please visit: https://snetworkglobalindexes.com/indexes/s-network-yarp-large-cap-value-50-index

About S-Network Global Indexes

S-Network Global Indexes is an Alerian company. Alerian is a leading independent index provider focused on building innovative, index-based investment strategies. Through indexing, benchmarking and calculation services, Alerian serves the global investment community. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian's comprehensive family of indexes includes the leading energy, thematic and smart-beta indexes, such as the first real-time MLP index – The Alerian MLP Index, S-Network Closed-End Fund Index Series, S-Network Global Benchmark Family, S-Network Dividend and Income Indexes and S-Network Renewable and Natural Resources Indexes. Today, Alerian has over $23 billion in total assets tracking its indexes and has over 200 customers world-wide. https://www.alerian.com

About Sungarden Investment Management

Sungarden Investment Management (SIM) provides outsourced investment management services to professional financial advisors. Founded and led by current Forbes.com Senior Contributor and former alternative fund manager Rob Isbitts, SIM works directly with the advisor to apply our 3 decades of hedged investing experience and thought leadership. This includes a differentiated approach to portfolio design, research and communication tools, marketing support and our digital lead-generation system. www.sungardeninvestment.com

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also uses its proprietary trading and managed accounts technology to power SS&C Advent's integrated unified managed account solution. www.smartxadvisory.com

SOURCE Alerian