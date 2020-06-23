Log in
S Oil : ● S-OIL CEO Hussain A. Al-Qahtani and officers join the challenge...

06/23/2020 | 04:07am EDT

● S-OIL CEO Hussain A. Al-Qahtani and officers join the challenge to thank medical workers devoting themselves to fight against COVID-19

On June 23, S-OIL CEO Hussain A. Al-Qahtani and officers participated in 'Thank You Challenge' at its head office located in Mapo, Seoul. The 'Thank You Challenge' has been initiated to express gratitude to medical workers for their dedicated services in the long fight against the coronavirus. The challenge encourages nominated participants to post and spread the photos of themselves with the sign-language gesture meaning 'appreciation' and 'respect.'

S-OIL CEO Hussain A. Al-Qahtani participated the challenge after Heart to Heart International Chairman Oh Jee-chul named him to take part in the challenge. The CEO said, 'I would like to express utmost respect and deepest gratitude to our frontline medical workers who are dedicating themselves to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Also, all S-OIL employees will actively participate in social efforts so that those efforts made by medical workers will not be wasted.'

In early March when new coronavirus cases surged, S-OIL donated 50 million won to Korea Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association to help struggling people due to the crisis of COVID-19. Also, the Company has been conducting the 'Relay Performance Campaign to Overcome COVID-19' since March to cheer up the people who are exhausted in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis.

Disclaimer

S-Oil Corporation published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2020 08:06:03 UTC
