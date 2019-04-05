S&P 500 Closes Higher for Seventh Straight Session

By Corrie Driebusch and Will Horner

The S&P 500 climbed for the seventh trading session in a row after a positive but largely as-expected jobs report, capping a quiet week of trading in which stocks crept higher.

The index's winning streak, a cumulatively significant 3.1% rise through Friday, has been largely without a central catalyst. Many traders had said they were waiting to make substantial moves until Friday's Labor Department report and the start of earnings season next week.

Trading volumes in the past week have plumbed the lowest levels of the year, and the jobs report did little to embolden investors and traders to make big bets: Friday saw the second-fewest shares change hands of any trading day in 2019.

Stocks moved slightly higher in Friday trading, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 40.36 points, or 0.2%, to 26424.99 while the S&P 500 rose 13.35 points, or 0.5%, to 2892.74. The Nasdaq Composite performed the best, up 46.91 points, or 0.6%, to 7938.69, buoyed by rising biotechnology stocks. All three indexes posted weekly gains of at least 1.9%.

Friday's gains marked the longest winning streak for the S&P 500 since October 2017, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

"We've been grinding higher," said Joseph Amato, chief investment officer of equities at Neuberger Berman, adding that the anxiety that permeated through the stock market late last year and sparked a sharp selloff has largely abated.

So far this year, the S&P 500 has jumped 15%, and the Nasdaq Composite has risen 20%. That big snap back has Mr. Amato a little wary, though, and he said he doesn't anticipate the pace of gains to continue.

"The shorter-term-mindset investor probably should be more defensive in this scenario," he said. "After such a big move, it tells you to be a bit more cautious."

The jobs report for March was mostly in line with expectations, with nonfarm payrolls increasing a seasonally adjusted 196,000 in March. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.8% last month, just above a 49-year low of 3.7% touched last fall. Average hourly wages for private-sector workers grew 3.2% from a year earlier.

Yields on the 10-year Treasury note were little unchanged at 2.503%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

An upbeat tone by President Trump on the topic of U.S.-China trade talks contributed to this week's stocks rise. Still, Mr. Trump on Thursday didn't set a date for a final summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Investors were anticipating a date could be set, signaling a resolution to the long-running trade issue between the two countries.

While the trade dispute has been at the forefront of investors' concerns lately, markets have mostly priced in a positive outcome from the talks, said Geoffrey Yu, head of the U.K. Investment Office at UBS Wealth Management.

"There hasn't been a single headline where things could have been said to have moved in the wrong direction, so how much additional upside is there?" he said. "We can't see anything at the moment which could derail progress, so markets will take that at the very least as a non-negative."

European gains were muted, with the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 inching up less than 0.1%. In the past week, the index rose 2.4%, its second consecutive week of gains. The German DAX index lagged behind other regional indexes Friday as positive data on the nation's industrial production failed to allay investors' concerns about its economy.

Germany's Federal Statistical Office said Friday that total industrial output rose 0.7% in February from the previous month, after data Thursday showed a slump in orders for the nation's manufacturing sector, offering a mixed picture of the country's economy.

Concerns about signs of slowing growth across the world have weighed on investors this year, with data from China and Europe pointing to slowdowns and increasing the focus on U.S. economic data. A key question for investors has been whether the soft patches across the global economy indicated a path toward stabilization or further deterioration.

And while the U.S.-China trade dispute appeared to be easing, the emergence of other trade disputes was likely as the U.S. trade deficit remained largely unchanged and governments across the world were increasingly turning against globalization, said Stefan Hofrichter, chief economist at Allianz Global Investors.

"There will be these kind of disruptions to international trade going forward, I think that is just the world we have to live with," he said.

Write to Corrie Driebusch at corrie.driebusch@wsj.com