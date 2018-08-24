S&P 500 Closes at New High

By Ben St. Clair and Akane Otani

The S&P 500 rose to a fresh high Friday, bringing to an end its longest streak without a record in two years and affirming the bull market's longevity.

Major indexes had drifted between small gains and losses over the course of the week, with the S&P 500 quietly notching the milestone of the longest-ever U.S. bull market Wednesday but finishing just shy of setting a new record close.

But stocks got a jolt Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made his debut at the central bank's annual Jackson Hole retreat. Mr. Powell's message largely reassured investors: signaling that even as the U.S. economy looks strong, the central bank plans on sticking to a gradual course of interest-rate increases.

That, along with a mostly upbeat week for earnings, helped stocks keep grinding higher, allowing the S&P 500 to effectively confirm the bull market's status as the longest such run in history. The Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 also finished the week at fresh highs.

The Fed understands its impact on the economy and "has no interest to chill the current expansion" in the U.S., said Thomas Herbert, head of portfolio management at Ethenea Independent Investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 133.37 points, or 0.5%, to 25790.35. The S&P 500 rose 17.71 points, or 0.6%, to 2874.69 and the Nasdaq advanced 67.52 points, or 0.9%, to 7945.98.

For the week, the Dow industrials were up 0.5%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.9% and the Nasdaq rose 1.7%.

Corporate earnings drove swings in individual stocks throughout the week.

Shares of retailers rallied after Target reported its best quarterly results in more than a decade and T.J. Maxx parent TJX raised its guidance for the fiscal year. The consumer-discretionary sector rose 2%, posting the second-biggest gains of the S&P 500's 11 groups.

But disappointing results took some shine off the sector, sending Gap tumbling $2.79, or 8.6%, to $29.65 Friday and Victoria's Secret parent L Brands down 63 cents, or 2.2%, to 27.62.

Meanwhile, the dollar retreated after Mr. Powell's address, with the WSJ Dollar Index -- which measures the currency against a basket of 16 others -- down 0.5%.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose less than 0.1%, notching a weekly gain.

Stocks in Asia ended mixed after two days of midlevel trade talks between the U.S. and China failed to yield any breakthroughs.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2% Friday, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.4%.

Representatives of the two governments largely repeated talking points during the discussions in Washington, according to people closely tracking the talks. China's Commerce Ministry called the meeting "constructive and frank" in a statement. Early this week, the two countries imposed tariffs on an additional $16 billion of each other's imports, bringing the total amount of goods under each country's levies to $50 billion.

Strong U.S. numbers have made it "easy to sort of look past the headlines" for U.S. investors, said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer for Northern Trust's Wealth Management business.

Still, "U.S. investors seem to be looking through a lot of risks right now," which in addition to trade disputes include the possibility of the Fed moving too quickly to raise interest rates, Ms. Nixon said.

