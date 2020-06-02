Log in
S&P 500 Companies Citing Pandemic in Lowering Guidance Increased 22% in May -- Data Talk

06/02/2020 | 11:10am EDT

By Robert Barba

At least 27 companies in the S&P 500 cited the new coronavirus pandemic in lowering their guidance in May, a 22% increase since April 30, according to data tracked and analyzed by Dow Jones Newswires.

--At least 148 S&P 500 companies have cited the pandemic in lowering their guidance from Jan. 15 through May 31.

--At least 23 S&P 500 companies have cited the pandemic in raising their guidance as of May 31, up from 19 on April 30.

--At least 341 S&P 500 companies issued coronavirus-related guidance between Jan. 15 and May 31, a roughly 28% increase since April 30.

--In the Dow Jones World Large Cap Index, at least 440 companies globally have cited the pandemic in their guidance, up nearly 41% from April 30. That index is composed of about 1,400 companies that represent the top 70% of market cap in each of 50 developed and emerging-market countries. 

 
Table of Guidance from S&P 500 Companies 
 
Industry               Guidance         Change from       Total companies 
                       lowered          April 30          in index 
Technology             25               +6                52 
 
Health Care/ Life      18               +3                47 
Sciences 
 
Industrial Goods       17               +4                42 
 
Consumer Goods         14                0                45 
 
Real Estate/           11               +5                45 
Construction 
 
Retail/Wholesale       11               +3                34 
 
Financial Services     10                0                77 
 
Business/ Consumer     9                +2                31 
Services 
 
Leisure/ Arts/         9                 0                16 
Hospitality 
 
Basic Materials/       6                +1                17 
Resources 
 
Energy                 5                 0                26 
 
Automotive             4                 0                9 
 
Transportation/        3                 0                16 
Logistics 
 
Utilities              3                +3                29 
 
Media/Entertainment    2                 0                10 
 
Telecommunication      1                 0                4 
Services 
 
 
Industry               Guidance         Change from       Total companies 
                       raised           April 30          in index 
Consumer Goods         6                +3                45 
 
Health Care/ Life      4                 0                47 
Sciences 
 
Technology             4                 0                52 
 
Basic Materials/       2                 0                17 
Resources 
 
Business/ Consumer     2                 0                31 
Services 
 
Retail/Wholesale       2                 0                34 
 
Financial Services     1                 0                77 
 
Industrial Goods       1                +1                42 
 
Media/Entertainment    1                 0                10

Data collected by Dow Jones Newswires from Jan. 15 through May 31, based on statements issued by companies on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Global Large Cap Index.

--Write to Robert Barba at robert.barba@wsj.com

