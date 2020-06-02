S&P 500 Companies Citing Pandemic in Lowering Guidance Increased 22% in May -- Data Talk

By Robert Barba

At least 27 companies in the S&P 500 cited the new coronavirus pandemic in lowering their guidance in May, a 22% increase since April 30, according to data tracked and analyzed by Dow Jones Newswires.

--At least 148 S&P 500 companies have cited the pandemic in lowering their guidance from Jan. 15 through May 31.

--At least 23 S&P 500 companies have cited the pandemic in raising their guidance as of May 31, up from 19 on April 30.

--At least 341 S&P 500 companies issued coronavirus-related guidance between Jan. 15 and May 31, a roughly 28% increase since April 30.

--In the Dow Jones World Large Cap Index, at least 440 companies globally have cited the pandemic in their guidance, up nearly 41% from April 30. That index is composed of about 1,400 companies that represent the top 70% of market cap in each of 50 developed and emerging-market countries.

Table of Guidance from S&P 500 Companies Industry Guidance Change from Total companies lowered April 30 in index Technology 25 +6 52 Health Care/ Life 18 +3 47 Sciences Industrial Goods 17 +4 42 Consumer Goods 14 0 45 Real Estate/ 11 +5 45 Construction Retail/Wholesale 11 +3 34 Financial Services 10 0 77 Business/ Consumer 9 +2 31 Services Leisure/ Arts/ 9 0 16 Hospitality Basic Materials/ 6 +1 17 Resources Energy 5 0 26 Automotive 4 0 9 Transportation/ 3 0 16 Logistics Utilities 3 +3 29 Media/Entertainment 2 0 10 Telecommunication 1 0 4 Services Industry Guidance Change from Total companies raised April 30 in index Consumer Goods 6 +3 45 Health Care/ Life 4 0 47 Sciences Technology 4 0 52 Basic Materials/ 2 0 17 Resources Business/ Consumer 2 0 31 Services Retail/Wholesale 2 0 34 Financial Services 1 0 77 Industrial Goods 1 +1 42 Media/Entertainment 1 0 10

Data collected by Dow Jones Newswires from Jan. 15 through May 31, based on statements issued by companies on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Global Large Cap Index.

