S&P 500 Companies Citing Pandemic in Lowering Guidance Increased 22% in May -- Data Talk

By Robert Barba
At least 27 companies in the S&P 500 cited the new coronavirus pandemic in lowering their guidance in May, a 22% increase since April 30, according to data tracked and analyzed by Dow Jones Newswires.
--At least 148 S&P 500 companies have cited the pandemic in lowering their guidance from Jan. 15 through May 31.
--At least 23 S&P 500 companies have cited the pandemic in raising their guidance as of May 31, up from 19 on April 30.
--At least 341 S&P 500 companies issued coronavirus-related guidance between Jan. 15 and May 31, a roughly 28% increase since April 30.
--In the Dow Jones World Large Cap Index, at least 440 companies globally have cited the pandemic in their guidance, up nearly 41% from April 30. That index is composed of about 1,400 companies that represent the top 70% of market cap in each of 50 developed and emerging-market countries.
Table of Guidance from S&P 500 Companies
Industry Guidance Change from Total companies
lowered April 30 in index
Technology 25 +6 52
Health Care/ Life 18 +3 47
Sciences
Industrial Goods 17 +4 42
Consumer Goods 14 0 45
Real Estate/ 11 +5 45
Construction
Retail/Wholesale 11 +3 34
Financial Services 10 0 77
Business/ Consumer 9 +2 31
Services
Leisure/ Arts/ 9 0 16
Hospitality
Basic Materials/ 6 +1 17
Resources
Energy 5 0 26
Automotive 4 0 9
Transportation/ 3 0 16
Logistics
Utilities 3 +3 29
Media/Entertainment 2 0 10
Telecommunication 1 0 4
Services
Industry Guidance Change from Total companies
raised April 30 in index
Consumer Goods 6 +3 45
Health Care/ Life 4 0 47
Sciences
Technology 4 0 52
Basic Materials/ 2 0 17
Resources
Business/ Consumer 2 0 31
Services
Retail/Wholesale 2 0 34
Financial Services 1 0 77
Industrial Goods 1 +1 42
Media/Entertainment 1 0 10
Data collected by Dow Jones Newswires from Jan. 15 through May 31, based on statements issued by companies on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Global Large Cap Index.
--Write to Robert Barba at robert.barba@wsj.com