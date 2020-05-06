Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P 500, Dow drop as financial sector declines counter tech gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 04:51pm EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

By Lewis Krauskopf

The S&P 500 and the Dow fell on Wednesday as declines in financials and defensive groups countered gains in tech shares and as data showed U.S. private employers laid off 20 million workers in April, underscoring the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended higher, although indexes pulled back late in the session especially after U.S. President Donald Trump said China may or may not keep a trade deal between the two countries.

Financials and other cyclical groups, which often outperform when the economic outlook improves, declined. Only two of the 11 major S&P sectors were positive, with tech leading.

Stocks have rebounded sharply since late March from the coronavirus-fueled sell-off, helped by massive monetary and fiscal stimulus.

"We are dealing with a very fragile rally," said Michael Purves, chief executive officer at Tallbacken Capital Advisors. "Selling into the close doesn't make you feel good."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 218.45 points, or 0.91%, to 23,664.64, the S&P 500 lost 20.02 points, or 0.70%, to 2,848.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 45.27 points, or 0.51%, to 8,854.39.

U.S. private employers laid off a record 20.236 million workers in April as mandatory business closures in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak savaged the economy.

The Labor Department's more comprehensive report for April is due on Friday.

"It's one thing to talk about big job losses...but to see it all in one spot, I think that has been some reason for pause," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird in Milwaukee.

Investors are now watching efforts by a number of states to spark their economies by easing restrictions put in place to fight the outbreak.

"States can declare themselves open all they want. If people aren't comfortable going out of their houses, then they're not going to do anything," Delwiche said. "The evidence of activity resuming is as important as states declaring themselves open."

In company news, General Motors Co jumped 3.0% after the automaker topped first-quarter profit expectations and outlined plans for a May 18 restart of most of its North American plants.

Occidental Petroleum Corp shares fell 12.5% after the company said it was looking to raise new cash or swap debt for stock, a day after it posted a large first-quarter loss.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.31-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.42-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted six new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 56 new highs and 23 new lows.

About 9.7 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, compared with the 11.8 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

(Additional reporting by Megan Davies in New York, Shreyashi Sanyal and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Shounak Dasgupta and Cynthia Osterman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.91% 23664.64 Delayed Quote.-16.78%
NASDAQ 100 0.61% 8984.858767 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.51% 8854.388122 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
S&P 500 -0.70% 2848.42 Delayed Quote.-12.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
04:57pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver as Investors Look to Earnings, Economic Data
DJ
04:51pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow drop as financial sector declines counter tech gains
RE
04:23pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver as Investors Look to Earnings, Economic Data -- Update
DJ
03:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver as Investors Look to Earnings, Economic Data
DJ
01:00pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 closes flat as virus woes offset healthcare boost
RE
12:57pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver as Investors Look to Earnings, Economic Data
DJ
12:19pEUROPE : European shares hobbled by record recession forecast, ECB concerns
RE
10:59aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver as Investors Look to Earnings, Economic Data
DJ
10:35aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Down as Investors Look to Earnings, Economic Data
DJ
10:10aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Higher as Investors Look to Earnings, Economic Data
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : German conservatives against taking Lufthansa stake - repor..
3DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
4HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : RESULTS Q1 2020
5INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group