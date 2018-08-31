Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

S&P 500, Dow lose ground as trade talks hit snag

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 08:59pm CEST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow were down and the Nasdaq edged higher in light trading on Friday as investors reacted to the possibility that a new Canada-U.S. trade agreement could miss a deadline heading into the Labor Day weekend.

Capping a low-volume, late-summer week marked by tariff-related volatility, all three major U.S. indexes looked set to show net gains for the period. The indexes are also on track to be up for the month of August, with the Nasdaq posting its largest monthly gain since January.

Trade talks between Canada and the United States had yet to clear some remaining hurdles as negotiators struggled to meet a Friday deadline.

The CBOE Volatility index <.VIX>, a gauge of investor anxiety, moved higher on this and other trade developments, including a report that U.S. President Donald Trump is prepared to impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion of Chinese imports as soon as next week.

"Normally when (trading) volume goes down if you have some major headlines the effect on the markets gets magnified," said Don Steinbrugge, managing partner at Agecroft Partners in Richmond, Virginia. "It can significantly increase volatility."

Amazon.comcontinued to inch upward, rising 0.3 percent as investors watch the company close in on its $1 trillion market share milestone.

Apple Inc was up 1.1 percent, on track for posting a new high for five straight sessions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.76 points, or 0.28 percent, to 25,913.16, the S&P 500 lost 6 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,895.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.20 points, or 0.09 percent, to 8,095.56.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, eight were trading lower.

Coca-Cola Co agreed to buy the coffee chain Costa from Britain's Whitbread PLC for $5.1 billion.. Its shares dipped 1.1 percent.

Tesla Inc was on its way to posting its fifth consecutive decline following news that fund manager BlackRock voted in favor of replacing Elon Musk with an independent chairman.

Shares of gun maker American Outdoor Brands were the top percentage gainer on the Nasdaq. The stock soared 38.1 percent after its upbeat earnings report. Peer Sturm Ruger & Co shares were up 7.4 percent.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares extended their loss, dipping 1.9 percent after William Ackerman's Pershing Square cut its stake in the burrito chain.

Ford Motor Co dropped 2.9 percent after scrapping a plan to sell a Chinese-made small vehicle in the United States due to tariff concerns.

General Motors was down 1.2 percent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.22-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.26-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 27 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 99 new highs and 24 new lows.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Stephen Culp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.38% 2007.9086 Delayed Quote.71.22%
AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS CORP 39.10% 13.85 Delayed Quote.-23.91%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) -0.95% 44.425 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.24% 25920.02 Delayed Quote.5.13%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -2.47% 9.46 Delayed Quote.-20.18%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION -1.35% 35.92 Delayed Quote.-11.30%
NASDAQ 100 0.09% 7638.9507 Delayed Quote.19.48%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.15% 8095.0964 Delayed Quote.17.17%
S&P 500 -0.44% 2901.13 Real-time Quote.8.99%
STURM RUGER & COMPANY INC 7.30% 65.5 Delayed Quote.9.22%
TESLA -1.07% 300.8138 Delayed Quote.-2.63%
WHITBREAD 14.33% 4596 Delayed Quote.0.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
08:59pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow lose ground as trade talks hit snag
RE
08:47pTrade Concerns Push Down Stocks
DJ
08:41pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Drift Lower Ahead Of Labor Day, But Indexes Set For Strong Week And Month
DJ
07:24pGlobal shares extend fall on Trump trade threats
RE
07:22pGlobal shares extend fall on Trump trade threats
RE
06:39pTrade Concerns Push Down Stocks
DJ
06:27pU.S. fund managers trim bank stocks on profit worries
RE
06:24pEUROPE : European shares fall on renewed fear of trade conflict
RE
06:24pEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Tumble As Trade Uncertainty Spikes Again
DJ
06:16pLONDON MARKETS: U.K. Stocks Close At 4-month Low On Brexit And Trade Uncertainty
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
2STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : October Price Increases
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Foundation Establishes $1 Million Fund for Virginia Colleges and Unive..
4COFFEE : Coca-Cola takes plunge into coffee with $5.1 billion Costa deal
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.