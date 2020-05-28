Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P 500, Dow open higher as Boeing resumes 737 MAX production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 09:37am EDT
New York Stock Exchange opens during COVID-19

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes opened higher on Thursday, boosted by Boeing shares as the planemaker resumed production of its 737 MAX jets, but simmering tensions between the United States and China kept investors on edge.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 149.09 points, or 0.58%, at the open to 25,697.36, and the S&P 500 opened higher by 10.48 points, or 0.35%, at 3,046.61. But the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.36 points, or 0.21%, to 9,392.99 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.09% 153.57 Delayed Quote.-55.57%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.02% 25554.62 Delayed Quote.-12.42%
NASDAQ 100 0.07% 9448.224428 Delayed Quote.8.12%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.10% 9419.669975 Delayed Quote.4.90%
S&P 500 0.19% 3038.17 Delayed Quote.-6.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
09:50aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher as Jobless Claims Fall
DJ
09:37aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow open higher as Boeing resumes 737 MAX production
RE
08:55aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up as Jobless Claims Fall
DJ
08:11aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Jobless Claims Data
DJ
07:31aU.S. Stock Futures Signal Pause in Week's Sharp Rally
DJ
06:38aU.S. Stock Futures Signal Pause in Week's Sharp Rally
DJ
05:51aU.S. Stock Futures Signal Pause in Week's Sharp Rally
DJ
05:22aEUROPE : European shares extend gains as travel stocks shine
RE
04:08aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks to end year around current levels as virus takes toll - Reuters poll
RE
04:01aGlobal Stocks Mostly Rise; Hong Kong Stocks Fall
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI SA : SANOFI : to Offload Stake in Regeneron
2DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Börse enters partnership with Chinese data provider Wind
3HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V. : HUNTER DOUGLAS N : CANCELS DIVIDEND
4MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Coffee rush for JDE Peet's as fast-tracks $2.9 billion ..
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Trading update for the first quarter 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group