Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P 500, Dow open lower as markets digest Powell comments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 09:48am EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones fell shortly after the open on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of a prolonged recession due to the coronavirus and dispelled speculation over negative interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.62 points, or 0.26%, to 23,702.16 at the open. The S&P 500 was lower by 6.05 points, or 0.21%, at 2,864.07. The Nasdaq Composite gained 3.49 points, or 0.04%, to 9,006.05 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.62% 23610.29 Delayed Quote.-16.73%
NASDAQ 100 0.54% 9158.723254 Delayed Quote.5.58%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.35% 9032.100538 Delayed Quote.1.66%
S&P 500 -0.32% 2859.89 Delayed Quote.-11.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
09:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow open lower as markets digest Powell comments
RE
09:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Lower as Fed's Powell Says Economic Outlook 'Highly Uncertain'
DJ
09:29aStock Futures Waver as Fed's Powell Says Economic Outlook 'Highly Uncertain'
DJ
09:26aStock Futures Waver as Fed's Powell Says Economic Outlook 'Highly Uncertain'
DJ
08:59aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Wobble as Investors Await Speech by Fed's Powell
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Wobble as Investors Await Speech by Fed's Powell
DJ
08:02aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Wobble as Investors Await Speech by Fed's Powell
DJ
06:41aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Wobble as Investors Await Speech by Fed's Powell
DJ
05:43aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Wobble as Investors Await Speech by Fed's Powell
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent reaps revenue of lockdown gaming boom
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net loss of EUR 395 million in Q1 2020
3GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED : GENTING SINGAPORE : 1Q Revenue Fell 36% on Covid Impact
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
5APPLE INC. : Shares of sensor maker AMS dive after proposes capital hike for Osram takeover

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group