S&P 500, Dow open lower as markets digest Powell comments

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones fell shortly after the open on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of a prolonged recession due to the coronavirus and dispelled speculation over negative interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.62 points, or 0.26%, to 23,702.16 at the open. The S&P 500 was lower by 6.05 points, or 0.21%, at 2,864.07. The Nasdaq Composite gained 3.49 points, or 0.04%, to 9,006.05 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)