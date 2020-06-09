Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P 500, Dow retreat after rally; Nasdaq gains further

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 01:28pm EDT
Traders wearing masks work, on the first day of in person trading since the closure during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the floor at the NYSE in New York

By Medha Singh and Devik Jain

Wall Street's S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes fell on Tuesday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq hit a record high for the third straight session, as investors eyed this week's Federal Reserve meeting for signs on how it views a restarting economy.

The S&P 1500 airlines index tumbled 7.3%, while cruise operators Carnival Corp and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd fell between 6.4% and 6.6% following their sharp recovery amid recent signs of a pickup in global travel.

Financial, industrial and energy stocks which have surged in recent weeks on hopes of an improved economic outlook dragged on the benchmark S&P 500.

Technology and communication services and consumer discretionary stocks were in positive territory.

The Nasdaq became the first of Wall Street's main indexes to confirm a new bull market after hitting a low on March 23. The rally in U.S. stocks accelerated last week after strikingly upbeat May jobs data strengthened views the worst of the economic fallout from the pandemic was over.

The benchmark S&P 500, which erased its losses for the year on Monday, is about 5% below its own all-time high.

"It's a very tepid pullback in equities, a little bit more concentrated in early cyclical stocks that feels like profit taking after their very impressive rallies over the past few weeks," said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at INTL FCStone in New York.

While no major policy announcements are expected when the U.S. central bank wraps up its two-day meeting on Wednesday, investors will be keen to know its remarks on the health of the economy.

The closely-watched U.S. yield curve steepened the most since March as U.S. data improved. Investors will also keep an eye out on whether the Fed will introduce yield curve control measures.

At 12:57 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 213.68 points, or 0.77%, at 27,358.76, the S&P 500 was down 20.58 points, or 0.64%, at 3,211.81. The Nasdaq Composite was up 44.49 points, or 0.45%, at 9,969.23.

U.S. financial market operators, including the New York Stock Exchange, held a moment of silence in honor of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American who died on May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.79-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.10-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 33 new highs and no new low.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC -6.66% 23.2199 Delayed Quote.-50.99%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.61% 27401.63 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
INTL FCSTONE INC. -3.17% 55.8 Delayed Quote.18.23%
NASDAQ 100 1.01% 10001.986622 Delayed Quote.13.38%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.41% 9998.386653 Delayed Quote.10.61%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. -7.86% 24.76 Delayed Quote.-54.01%
S&P 500 -0.38% 3220.14 Delayed Quote.0.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
01:28pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow retreat after rally; Nasdaq gains further
RE
11:42aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Pull Back After Recent Rally
DJ
11:36aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Safe-haven yen, Swiss franc rally as U.S. stock market falters
RE
11:34aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Safe-haven yen, Swiss franc rally as U.S. stock market falters
RE
10:41aEUROPE : European stocks hit as cyclicals reverse gains
RE
10:18aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Pull Back After Recent Rally
DJ
09:47aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Lower After Monday Rally
DJ
05:48aGlobal Stock Markets Pull Back After U.S. Rally
DJ
04:48aSome Global Markets Pull Back After U.S. Stock Rally
DJ
02:52aSome Global Markets Follow U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1France bets on green plane in package to 'save' aerospace sector
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
3GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
4NATIXIS : NATIXIS : appoints new investment banking heads for UK, Middle East
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Release of a capital market information

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group