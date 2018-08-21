S&P 500 Draws Closer to January Record

By Akane Otani and Allison Prang

The S&P 500 rose on Tuesday, stopping just short of ending its longest stretch without a closing record in two years.

Signs of a buoyant labor market, strong consumer spending and extended corporate-earnings growth have helped U.S. stocks edge higher over the summer, even as worries about trade negotiations and fading growth in China cast a pall over major indexes elsewhere around the world.

Yet the gains have been modest and new highs elusive: The S&P 500 briefly topped its Jan. 26 closing record during intraday trading in the latest session but closed below the level. Earlier in the month, the index got within 0.5% of the January record before withdrawing again.

If the S&P 500 closes above the level, it will have cleared what some investors say has been a black mark for the stock market -- reassuring those who have worried that a monthslong stretch without a new high pointed to broader weakness in the market.

The U.S. stock market has been "amazingly resilient," said Erik Davidson, chief investment officer at Wells Fargo Private Bank, adding that he feels valuations don't look too expensive.

The S&P 500 rose 5.91 points on Tuesday, or 0.2%, to 2862.96, finishing 0.3% away from its January record. The Nasdaq Composite gained 38.17 points, or 0.5%, to 7859.17 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 63.60 points, or 0.2%, to 25822.29.

The S&P 500 is in its longest streak without notching a record close since the 285 trading days between May 22, 2015, and July 8, 2016, according to Dow Jones Market Data, during which period investors' fears about China's economy had rippled through global markets.

The broad index is now up 7.1% for the year -- trailing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite's 14% gain, but still well ahead of peer indexes in the U.K., Japan, Hong Kong and Germany.

To many, the U.S.'s notable lead reflects its growing status as a haven for stock investors seeking stable growth as markets from Turkey to China have notched steep declines.

Many investors remain worried that a significant rupture in global trade relations could eventually hit U.S. stocks. While corporate earnings remain strong, investors say they are watching for signs of slowing investment and falling sales among manufacturers of products affected by tariffs. Other investors caution a stronger U.S. dollar could weigh on multinationals, whose foreign earnings are worth less when converted back into the dollar.

But for now, those concerns aren't stopping many investors from sticking with their bets on U.S. stocks. Global fund managers' allocation to U.S. stocks rose this month to the highest level since January 2015, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch's August fund manager survey.

"The economy looks good and consumers feel confident, which is supporting the market," said Lindsey Bell, investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Shares of consumer-discretionary companies rose 0.9% in the S&P 500, lifted by gains in home builders PulteGroup and Lennar.

The utilities, real estate and consumer-staples sectors, which investors consider bondlike because of their dividend payouts, fell with Treasury prices.

Meanwhile, corporate earnings drove swings in individual stocks.

TJX Companies, the owner of discount-clothing chain T.J. Maxx, rose $4.81, or 4.7%, to $106.46 after the company raised its guidance for the full year and said foot traffic rose for the 16th consecutive quarter. Shares of Premier, a health-services company, rose 5.61, or 15%, to 43.95 after the company reported earnings that beat estimates.

Later this week, investors will be watching for minutes from both the Federal Reserve's August meeting as well as the annual Jackson Hole symposium of global central banks.

Government bonds weakened Tuesday, with the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note settling at 2.846%, compared with 2.823% Monday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Even though the yield curve -- the spread between short- and long-term government bond yields -- has continued to flatten this year, investors shouldn't necessarily interpret that as a signal to step away from stocks, said Kate Warne, investment strategist at Edward Jones.

"Rebalancing is important, but getting out of stocks is not the right move," Ms. Warne said, adding that stocks still have room to rise.

The fact that investors also appear to remain cautious is also reassuring, said Wells Fargo's Mr. Davidson, who sees it as a sign of the market's health.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe added 0.2%. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei Stock Average finished up 0.1% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.6%.

Georgi Kantchev contributed to this article.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com and Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com