S&P 500 Edges Up, Ending a Week of Muted Gains -- Update

By Anna Isaac and Karen Langley

The S&P 500 rose Friday and closed the week with modest gains even as a sharp U.S. stock rally shows signs of faltering.

After bounding higher from late March through early June, the broad U.S. stock index has been rangebound as investors weigh the prospects for economic recovery amid continued spread of the coronavirus.

Confirmed cases in the U.S. neared 3.6 million as officials in some states continue to clash over requiring residents to wear masks to reduce transmission. A surge in new cases is reviving pressure to reimpose restrictions, which could hinder the economy recovery.

"I don't see us reaching the height of the market back in February anytime in the next few months," said Luis Strohmeier, partner and wealth adviser at Octavia Wealth Advisors. "I think that the trading range that you see now is probably here to stay as long as, again, we're not getting worse from the opening of the economy."

The broad U.S. equity index rose 0.3% Friday, adding 1.3% for the week and nearly erasing its 2020 loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%, or 62 points. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.3%.

For the week, the Dow industrials are on pace to outperform the tech-heavy Nasdaq, a reversal in a year of technology outperformance that has pushed the Nasdaq up 17% in 2020.

"Overall, the equity market is priced for beyond perfection in the outlook for the next 12-24 months," said James Athey, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments. "The U.S. indexes, and a small number of incredibly impactful and incredibly large stocks, have been sucking in investors from across the spectrum."

The technology sector has edged lower this week, while industrial shares, which have suffered under expectations of an economic slowdown, are on track for gains.

Other value stocks have outpaced their growth counterparts for the week, a reversal of the groups' year-to-date performance. Manufacturers, banks and other companies whose shares trade at a low multiple of their book value, or net worth, typically fall into the value category.

"Part of the reason that growth has done so well is that there still is a bit of skepticism about getting the economy to a point where it's firing on all cylinders," said David Lefkowitz, head of equities for the Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management. "Part of the explanation for what we're seeing today, or this week, is a little bit more optimism about getting the economy fully back on its feet."

U.S. companies continue to report earnings, offering a view on how their operations are coping with the disruption caused by the pandemic. Major U.S. banks this week said they were putting aside billions of dollars as provisions for losses on their lending operations, suggesting that they expect the environment to deteriorate further.

Entertainment giant Netflix, which has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of lockdown measures world-wide, also shaded investors' optimism when it said Thursday that subscriber growth may slow in the rest of the year. Its shares fell 6.5%.

Shares of investment giant BlackRock rose 3.7% after it beat profit expectations as investors leaned on its bond funds to make new bets in volatile markets roiled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Elsewhere, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 ticked up 0.2%, while major Asian equity benchmarks ended the day mixed.

"We've kind of reached the limits in terms of a fairly strong rally in risk assets," Derek Halpenny, head of global research in Europe at MUFG bank.

In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose to 0.628%, from 0.611% Thursday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Write to Anna Isaac at anna.isaac@wsj.com and Karen Langley at karen.langley@wsj.com