S&P 500 Edges Up, Logs Modest Weekly Gain

By Karen Langley and Anna Isaac

The S&P 500 rose for the week, pushed higher by economically sensitive sectors, though the sharp U.S. stock rally has shown signs of faltering.

After climbing from late March through early June, the broad U.S. stock index has been relatively rangebound as investors weigh the prospects for economic recovery amid continued spread of the coronavirus. Investors have focused on any sign of reopening plans being rolled back as well as indications of progress toward a vaccine.

The broad U.S. stock index added 1.2% for the week, leaving it off 0.2% in 2020 and down 4.8% from its February record set before fears tied to the pandemic sent stocks tumbling.

"I don't see us reaching the height of the market back in February anytime in the next few months," said Luis Strohmeier, partner and wealth adviser at Octavia Wealth Advisors. "I think that the trading range that you see now is probably here to stay as long as, again, we're not getting worse from the opening of the economy."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2.3% for the week, outpacing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which fell 1.1%. It was a reversal in a year that has seen the Nasdaq gain 17% while the blue chips are down 6.5%.

The technology sector edged lower this week, while industrial shares, which have suffered under expectations of an economic slowdown, posted gains.

Value stocks generally outpaced their growth counterparts, though they remain far behind for the year. Manufacturers, banks and other companies whose shares trade at a low multiple of their book value, or net worth, typically fall into the value category.

"Part of the reason that growth has done so well is that there still is a bit of skepticism about getting the economy to a point where it's firing on all cylinders," said David Lefkowitz, head of equities for the Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management. "Part of the explanation for what we're seeing today, or this week, is a little bit more optimism about getting the economy fully back on its feet."

While investors are paying close attention to health and economic data, they attribute much of the recovery in stock prices to the support of monetary and fiscal stimulus. The S&P 500 is up 44% from its March low.

"With the amount of stimulus that's been pumped into the economy, the multiple that I should be willing to pay for a certain cash flow stream is higher today than it was in January," said Margaret Vitrano, portfolio manager at ClearBridge Investments.

On Friday, the S&P 500 gained 9.16 points, or 0.3%, to 3224.73. The Dow industrials dropped 62.76 points, or 0.2%, to 26671.95. The Nasdaq Composite added 29.36 points, or 0.3%, to 10503.19.

U.S. companies continue to report earnings, offering a view on how their operations are coping with the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Entertainment giant Netflix, which has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of lockdown measures world-wide, shaded investors' optimism when it said Thursday that subscriber growth may slow in the rest of the year. Its shares fell $34.40, or 6.5%, to $492.99.

Shares of investment giant BlackRock rose $20.76, or 3.7%, to $587.72 after it beat profit expectations as investors leaned on its bond funds to make new bets in volatile markets roiled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Elsewhere, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 ticked up 0.2% Friday, while major Asian equity benchmarks ended the day mixed.

"We've kind of reached the limits in terms of a fairly strong rally in risk assets," Derek Halpenny, head of global research in Europe at MUFG bank.

In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose to 0.628% Friday, from 0.611% Thursday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

