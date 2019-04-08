S&P 500 Ekes Out Narrow Gain to Prolong Winning Streak

By Avantika Chilkoti and Akane Otani

The S&P 500 drifted higher late in the afternoon of a quiet trading session Monday, narrowly avoiding breaking its longest streak of consecutive gains since 2017.

Major indexes started the trading day with losses, weighed down by tumbling shares of manufacturers and airlines. As the afternoon progressed, though, stocks brushed off early declines, and the S&P 500 closed higher for an eighth straight day -- its longest winning streak since October 2017.

Much of stocks' gains in recent weeks have been supported by bets that economic growth will be strong enough to support corporate profits, but modest enough to keep the Federal Reserve from having to raise interest rates. Investors will get their next look at how well that thesis is holding up when earnings season kicks off in earnest Friday, with JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo on tap to post results.

"People worry too much," said Emiel van den Heiligenberg, head of asset allocation at Legal & General Investment Management, who believes a recession in the U.S. economy may not occur until as late as 2021.

The S&P 500 rose 3.03 points, or 0.1%, to 2895.77 on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83.97 points, or 0.3%, to 26341.02, although it closed well off its session low. The Nasdaq Composite rose 15.19 points, or 0.2%, to 7953.88.

Sliding industrial shares weighed on major indexes Monday.

General Electric fell 52 cents, or 5.2%, to $9.49 after JPMorgan downgraded its rating for the stock to "underweight" from "neutral" and warned that investors were likely underestimating the severity of the firm's problems.

Boeing lost $17.41, or 4.4%, to $374.52, extending a slide that began after hours Friday when the company said it would cut production of its 737 MAX by one-fifth.

Southwest Airlines, which has the biggest fleets of MAX jets in the U.S., fell $1.31, or 2.5%, to $51.94 after Raymond James analysts warned the global MAX grounding could hit its profits in the short term.

In the U.K., investors were watching closely as Prime Minister Theresa May sought to cooperate with the opposition Labour Party's Jeremy Corbyn.

Erik Nielsen, chief economist at UniCredit Bank in London, labeled the Brexit saga "miserable," warning of the risk that Mrs. May might throw in the towel if talks with the opposition party break down.

"The Conservative party will descend into one of the most divisive leadership contests ever seen in the U.K.," he said in a note.

The FTSE 100 index, which is dominated by large international businesses, rose 0.1%. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2%.

Elsewhere, stocks across Asia ended mixed, with the Shanghai Stock Exchange down 0.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index up 0.5%.

In commodities markets, U.S. crude for May delivery soared 2.1% to $64.40 a barrel, extending gains that began over the weekend as fighting broke out in Libya. The U.S. military said it withdrew a small contingent of American forces from the country, citing worsening security.

