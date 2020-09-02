S&P 500 Extends Rally After Notching Fresh Record

By Anna Isaac

U.S. stocks extended their rally Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a 22nd record close of 2020.

The broad U.S. stock index gained 0.4%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%, or about 131 points. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.2%, setting the tech-heavy gauge on course for a 43rd record of the year.

Investors this month are looking to assess the timing and size of the next installment of U.S. stimulus spending to offer relief to American consumers and businesses. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday urged Congress to appropriate more money to combat the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and said he was ready to sit down with Democratic leaders to resume negotiations.

"It's a support mechanism in the market, an assumption in play that there will be some fiscal stimulus," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. "If they were not to do it, investors would revisit the outlook for U.S. growth. It would prompt the rally to pause, or maybe even stumble."

Stocks in recent months have been driven by a pent-up demand among consumers for goods and services after lockdowns were eased, as well as the flood of stimulus measures from central banks and governments, Ms. Shah said. Additional government support measures are needed now to keep consumption levels high, she said.

Meanwhile, cautious optimism about central banks' stimulus measures -- alongside hopes for a coronavirus vaccine -- continue to help drive a rally in stocks. Signals from central banks that interest rates will stay low for a protracted period, and the cash that has already been pumped into financial markets and into consumers' hands, have fed investors' appetite for riskier assets such as equities.

"The central banks have just made liquidity such a priority," said Gregory Perdon, chief investment officer at Arbuthnot Latham. "In an environment like this, it's difficult, though not impossible, to have a risk-off event. I'm looking toward policy missteps that could cause a risk-off event."

The American private sector added 428,000 jobs in August, according to data released by payroll processor Automatic Data Processing Inc. on Wednesday. The figure, which came in well below the expected 1.17 million jobs, suggested that there is a recovery under way in the labor market, albeit a slow one.

The risk of escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington over trade and security, which could derail the global recovery and heightened volatility in markets, is also on investors' radar.

Among individual stocks, shares of Macy's rose 2.6% after the department-store chain reported a narrower-than-expected loss. Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings surged 22% on news the company expects about 70% of its U.S. theaters to be open by Friday.

Overseas, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 1.7%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.5%, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.2%.

In the bond market, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury ticked up to 0.679%, from 0.672% Tuesday. Bond yields rise as prices fall.

Commodity markets remained relatively subdued. Gold fell 1%. Brent crude, the international energy benchmark, edged down 0.3%.

Karen Langley contributed to this article.

