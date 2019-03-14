S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange March S&P 500 Futures 2948.10 -- lifetime high 2822.83 -- second pivot point resistance 2818.67 -- first pivot point resistance 2815.00 -- previous day's high 2814.50 -- previous day's close 2806.67 -- first pivot point support 2803.00 -- previous day's low 2798.83 -- second pivot point support 2784.40 -- 4-day moving average 2783.20 -- 9-day moving average 2711.80 -- previous month's high 2686.61 -- 100-day moving average 2439.00 -- previous month's low 2317.70 -- lifetime low 64.37 -- relative strength index (RSI), Mar 13 60.47 -- relative strength index (RSI), Mar 12 58.87 -- relative strength index (RSI), Mar 11 ============================================================== CME Nasdaq-100 March Futures 7765.00 -- lifetime high 7259.08 -- second pivot point resistance 7235.42 -- first pivot point resistance 7295.50 -- previous day's high 7267.75 -- previous day's close 7183.75 -- previous day's low 7175.67 -- first pivot point support 7142.81 -- 9-day moving average 7139.58 -- second pivot point support 7116.33 -- 18-day moving average 6943.00 -- previous month's high 6136.50 -- previous month's low 5820.50 -- lifetime low 67.79 -- relative strength index (RSI), Mar 13 64.88 -- relative strength index (RSI), Mar 12 62.66 -- relative strength index (RSI), Mar 11