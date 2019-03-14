S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange March S&P 500 Futures
2948.10 -- lifetime high
2822.83 -- second pivot point resistance
2818.67 -- first pivot point resistance
2815.00 -- previous day's high
2814.50 -- previous day's close
2806.67 -- first pivot point support
2803.00 -- previous day's low
2798.83 -- second pivot point support
2784.40 -- 4-day moving average
2783.20 -- 9-day moving average
2711.80 -- previous month's high
2686.61 -- 100-day moving average
2439.00 -- previous month's low
2317.70 -- lifetime low
64.37 -- relative strength index (RSI), Mar 13
60.47 -- relative strength index (RSI), Mar 12
58.87 -- relative strength index (RSI), Mar 11
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 March Futures
7765.00 -- lifetime high
7259.08 -- second pivot point resistance
7235.42 -- first pivot point resistance
7295.50 -- previous day's high
7267.75 -- previous day's close
7183.75 -- previous day's low
7175.67 -- first pivot point support
7142.81 -- 9-day moving average
7139.58 -- second pivot point support
7116.33 -- 18-day moving average
6943.00 -- previous month's high
6136.50 -- previous month's low
5820.50 -- lifetime low
67.79 -- relative strength index (RSI), Mar 13
64.88 -- relative strength index (RSI), Mar 12
62.66 -- relative strength index (RSI), Mar 11