S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

03/14/2019 | 08:15am EDT
Chicago Mercantile Exchange March S&P 500 Futures 
2948.10 -- lifetime high 
2822.83 -- second pivot point resistance 
2818.67 -- first pivot point resistance 
2815.00 -- previous day's high 
2814.50 -- previous day's close 
2806.67 -- first pivot point support 
2803.00 -- previous day's low 
2798.83 -- second pivot point support 
2784.40 -- 4-day moving average 
2783.20 -- 9-day moving average 
2711.80 -- previous month's high 
2686.61 -- 100-day moving average 
2439.00 -- previous month's low 
2317.70 -- lifetime low 
  64.37 -- relative strength index (RSI), Mar 13 
  60.47 -- relative strength index (RSI), Mar 12 
  58.87 -- relative strength index (RSI), Mar 11 
============================================================== 
CME Nasdaq-100 March Futures 
7765.00 -- lifetime high 
7259.08 -- second pivot point resistance 
7235.42 -- first pivot point resistance 
7295.50 -- previous day's high 
7267.75 -- previous day's close 
7183.75 -- previous day's low 
7175.67 -- first pivot point support 
7142.81 -- 9-day moving average 
7139.58 -- second pivot point support 
7116.33 -- 18-day moving average 
6943.00 -- previous month's high 
6136.50 -- previous month's low 
5820.50 -- lifetime low 
  67.79 -- relative strength index (RSI), Mar 13 
  64.88 -- relative strength index (RSI), Mar 12 
  62.66 -- relative strength index (RSI), Mar 11

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.58% 25702.89 Delayed Quote.10.18%
NASDAQ 100 0.77% 7256.981524 Delayed Quote.13.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.69% 7643.40524 Delayed Quote.14.40%
S&P 500 0.70% 2810.92 Delayed Quote.12.13%
