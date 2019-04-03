Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 08:15am EDT
Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures 
2957.90 -- lifetime high 
2874.97 -- second pivot point resistance 
2872.50 -- previous day's high 
2870.73 -- first pivot point resistance 
2867.10 -- previous day's close 
2865.80 -- previous day's low 
2864.03 -- first pivot point support 
2861.57 -- second pivot point support 
2849.63 -- 4-day moving average 
2834.12 -- 9-day moving average 
2802.30 -- previous month's high 
2701.35 -- 100-day moving average 
2690.50 -- previous month's low 
2344.20 -- lifetime low 
  63.16 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 2 
  64.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 1 
  56.09 -- relative strength index (RSI), Mar 28 
============================================================== 
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures 
7767.00 -- lifetime high 
7559.42 -- second pivot point resistance 
7537.58 -- first pivot point resistance 
7532.50 -- previous day's high 
7519.25 -- previous day's close 
7488.83 -- first pivot point support 
7483.75 -- previous day's low 
7461.92 -- second pivot point support 
7415.31 -- 9-day moving average 
7349.76 -- 18-day moving average 
7195.00 -- previous month's high 
6866.50 -- previous month's low 
5847.25 -- lifetime low 
  67.25 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 2 
  66.63 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 1 
  58.74 -- relative strength index (RSI), Mar 28

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.30% 26179.13 Delayed Quote.12.22%
NASDAQ 100 0.28% 7499.638843 Delayed Quote.18.14%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.25% 7848.688821 Delayed Quote.17.99%
S&P 500 0.00% 2867.24 Delayed Quote.14.37%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
07:56aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Point To Higher Start For Wall Street On Continued Optimism Over Trade Deal
DJ
07:44aTSX futures muted; focus stays on U.S.-China trade talks
RE
07:41aGlobal Stocks Resume Climb on Trade Hopes
DJ
07:19aWorld stocks at six-month highs on optimism over U.S.-China trade, soft Brexit hopes
RE
07:18aWorld stocks at six-month highs on optimism over U.S.-China trade, soft Brexit hopes
RE
06:18aEUROPE : European shares scale eight-month high on trade optimism, strong data
RE
06:15aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most flat on bleak growth outlook; Singapore at eight-month high
RE
06:14aGlobal Stocks Resume Climb on Trade Hopes
DJ
05:46aNovartis's Alcon spinoff ousts Baer from Swiss benchmark SMI
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About