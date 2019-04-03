S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2957.90 -- lifetime high
2874.97 -- second pivot point resistance
2872.50 -- previous day's high
2870.73 -- first pivot point resistance
2867.10 -- previous day's close
2865.80 -- previous day's low
2864.03 -- first pivot point support
2861.57 -- second pivot point support
2849.63 -- 4-day moving average
2834.12 -- 9-day moving average
2802.30 -- previous month's high
2701.35 -- 100-day moving average
2690.50 -- previous month's low
2344.20 -- lifetime low
63.16 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 2
64.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 1
56.09 -- relative strength index (RSI), Mar 28
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
7767.00 -- lifetime high
7559.42 -- second pivot point resistance
7537.58 -- first pivot point resistance
7532.50 -- previous day's high
7519.25 -- previous day's close
7488.83 -- first pivot point support
7483.75 -- previous day's low
7461.92 -- second pivot point support
7415.31 -- 9-day moving average
7349.76 -- 18-day moving average
7195.00 -- previous month's high
6866.50 -- previous month's low
5847.25 -- lifetime low
67.25 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 2
66.63 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 1
58.74 -- relative strength index (RSI), Mar 28