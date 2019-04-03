S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures 2957.90 -- lifetime high 2874.97 -- second pivot point resistance 2872.50 -- previous day's high 2870.73 -- first pivot point resistance 2867.10 -- previous day's close 2865.80 -- previous day's low 2864.03 -- first pivot point support 2861.57 -- second pivot point support 2849.63 -- 4-day moving average 2834.12 -- 9-day moving average 2802.30 -- previous month's high 2701.35 -- 100-day moving average 2690.50 -- previous month's low 2344.20 -- lifetime low 63.16 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 2 64.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 1 56.09 -- relative strength index (RSI), Mar 28 ============================================================== CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures 7767.00 -- lifetime high 7559.42 -- second pivot point resistance 7537.58 -- first pivot point resistance 7532.50 -- previous day's high 7519.25 -- previous day's close 7488.83 -- first pivot point support 7483.75 -- previous day's low 7461.92 -- second pivot point support 7415.31 -- 9-day moving average 7349.76 -- 18-day moving average 7195.00 -- previous month's high 6866.50 -- previous month's low 5847.25 -- lifetime low 67.25 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 2 66.63 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 1 58.74 -- relative strength index (RSI), Mar 28