S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

04/12/2019 | 08:15am EDT
Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures 
2957.90 -- lifetime high 
2903.43 -- second pivot point resistance 
2898.20 -- previous day's high 
2897.97 -- first pivot point resistance 
2892.33 -- 4-day moving average 
2891.80 -- previous day's close 
2887.50 -- previous day's low 
2887.27 -- first pivot point support 
2885.37 -- 9-day moving average 
2882.03 -- second pivot point support 
2802.30 -- previous month's high 
2709.66 -- 100-day moving average 
2690.50 -- previous month's low 
2344.20 -- lifetime low 
  64.21 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 11 
  65.09 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 10 
  62.91 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 9 
============================================================== 
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures 
7767.00 -- lifetime high 
7687.00 -- second pivot point resistance 
7661.00 -- previous day's high 
7653.50 -- first pivot point resistance 
7617.25 -- previous day's close 
7601.50 -- previous day's low 
7594.00 -- first pivot point support 
7583.31 -- 9-day moving average 
7568.00 -- second pivot point support 
7486.31 -- 18-day moving average 
7195.00 -- previous month's high 
6866.50 -- previous month's low 
5847.25 -- lifetime low 
  67.18 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 11 
  69.71 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 10 
  67.07 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 9

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.05% 26143.05 Delayed Quote.12.13%
NASDAQ 100 -0.22% 7594.889973 Delayed Quote.20.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.21% 7947.359092 Delayed Quote.20.03%
S&P 500 0.00% 2888.32 Delayed Quote.15.21%
