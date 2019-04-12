S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2957.90 -- lifetime high
2903.43 -- second pivot point resistance
2898.20 -- previous day's high
2897.97 -- first pivot point resistance
2892.33 -- 4-day moving average
2891.80 -- previous day's close
2887.50 -- previous day's low
2887.27 -- first pivot point support
2885.37 -- 9-day moving average
2882.03 -- second pivot point support
2802.30 -- previous month's high
2709.66 -- 100-day moving average
2690.50 -- previous month's low
2344.20 -- lifetime low
64.21 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 11
65.09 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 10
62.91 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 9
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
7767.00 -- lifetime high
7687.00 -- second pivot point resistance
7661.00 -- previous day's high
7653.50 -- first pivot point resistance
7617.25 -- previous day's close
7601.50 -- previous day's low
7594.00 -- first pivot point support
7583.31 -- 9-day moving average
7568.00 -- second pivot point support
7486.31 -- 18-day moving average
7195.00 -- previous month's high
6866.50 -- previous month's low
5847.25 -- lifetime low
67.18 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 11
69.71 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 10
67.07 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 9