S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures 2957.90 -- lifetime high 2903.43 -- second pivot point resistance 2898.20 -- previous day's high 2897.97 -- first pivot point resistance 2892.33 -- 4-day moving average 2891.80 -- previous day's close 2887.50 -- previous day's low 2887.27 -- first pivot point support 2885.37 -- 9-day moving average 2882.03 -- second pivot point support 2802.30 -- previous month's high 2709.66 -- 100-day moving average 2690.50 -- previous month's low 2344.20 -- lifetime low 64.21 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 11 65.09 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 10 62.91 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 9 ============================================================== CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures 7767.00 -- lifetime high 7687.00 -- second pivot point resistance 7661.00 -- previous day's high 7653.50 -- first pivot point resistance 7617.25 -- previous day's close 7601.50 -- previous day's low 7594.00 -- first pivot point support 7583.31 -- 9-day moving average 7568.00 -- second pivot point support 7486.31 -- 18-day moving average 7195.00 -- previous month's high 6866.50 -- previous month's low 5847.25 -- lifetime low 67.18 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 11 69.71 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 10 67.07 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 9