S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures 2957.90 -- lifetime high 2929.10 -- second pivot point resistance 2920.30 -- first pivot point resistance 2915.00 -- previous day's high 2912.50 -- previous day's close 2897.40 -- first pivot point support 2895.83 -- 4-day moving average 2892.10 -- previous day's low 2889.92 -- 9-day moving average 2883.30 -- second pivot point support 2802.30 -- previous month's high 2711.21 -- 100-day moving average 2690.50 -- previous month's low 2344.20 -- lifetime low 67.82 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 12 64.21 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 11 65.09 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 10 ============================================================== CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures 7767.00 -- lifetime high 7696.17 -- second pivot point resistance 7673.33 -- first pivot point resistance 7665.00 -- previous day's high 7652.25 -- previous day's close 7619.67 -- first pivot point support 7611.00 -- previous day's low 7600.50 -- 9-day moving average 7588.08 -- second pivot point support 7501.47 -- 18-day moving average 7195.00 -- previous month's high 6866.50 -- previous month's low 5847.25 -- lifetime low 68.88 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 12 67.18 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 11 69.71 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 10