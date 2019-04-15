S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2957.90 -- lifetime high
2929.10 -- second pivot point resistance
2920.30 -- first pivot point resistance
2915.00 -- previous day's high
2912.50 -- previous day's close
2897.40 -- first pivot point support
2895.83 -- 4-day moving average
2892.10 -- previous day's low
2889.92 -- 9-day moving average
2883.30 -- second pivot point support
2802.30 -- previous month's high
2711.21 -- 100-day moving average
2690.50 -- previous month's low
2344.20 -- lifetime low
67.82 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 12
64.21 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 11
65.09 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 10
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
7767.00 -- lifetime high
7696.17 -- second pivot point resistance
7673.33 -- first pivot point resistance
7665.00 -- previous day's high
7652.25 -- previous day's close
7619.67 -- first pivot point support
7611.00 -- previous day's low
7600.50 -- 9-day moving average
7588.08 -- second pivot point support
7501.47 -- 18-day moving average
7195.00 -- previous month's high
6866.50 -- previous month's low
5847.25 -- lifetime low
68.88 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 12
67.18 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 11
69.71 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 10