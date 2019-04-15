Log in
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

04/15/2019 | 08:15am EDT
Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures 
2957.90 -- lifetime high 
2929.10 -- second pivot point resistance 
2920.30 -- first pivot point resistance 
2915.00 -- previous day's high 
2912.50 -- previous day's close 
2897.40 -- first pivot point support 
2895.83 -- 4-day moving average 
2892.10 -- previous day's low 
2889.92 -- 9-day moving average 
2883.30 -- second pivot point support 
2802.30 -- previous month's high 
2711.21 -- 100-day moving average 
2690.50 -- previous month's low 
2344.20 -- lifetime low 
  67.82 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 12 
  64.21 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 11 
  65.09 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 10 
============================================================== 
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures 
7767.00 -- lifetime high 
7696.17 -- second pivot point resistance 
7673.33 -- first pivot point resistance 
7665.00 -- previous day's high 
7652.25 -- previous day's close 
7619.67 -- first pivot point support 
7611.00 -- previous day's low 
7600.50 -- 9-day moving average 
7588.08 -- second pivot point support 
7501.47 -- 18-day moving average 
7195.00 -- previous month's high 
6866.50 -- previous month's low 
5847.25 -- lifetime low 
  68.88 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 12 
  67.18 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 11 
  69.71 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 10

