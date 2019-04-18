S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2957.90 --lifetime high
2930.00 -- second pivot point resistance
2922.30 -- previous day's high
2916.00 -- first pivot point resistance
2909.13 -- 4-day moving average
2901.00 -- previous day's low
2900.40 -- previous day's close
2900.37 -- 9-day moving average
2894.50 -- first pivot point support
2887.00 -- second pivot point support
2802.30 -- previous month's high
2718.18 -- 100-day moving average
2690.50 -- previous month's low
2344.20 -- lifetime low
63.54 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 17
67.28 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 16
67.09 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 13
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
7767.00 -- lifetime high
7764.08 -- second pivot point resistance
7733.50 -- previous day's high
7729.67 -- first pivot point resistance
7689.75 -- previous day's close
7668.50 -- previous day's low
7664.83 -- first pivot point support
7640.47 -- 9-day moving average
7634.17 -- second pivot point support
7542.08 -- 18-day moving average
7195.00 -- previous month's high
6866.50 -- previous month's low
5847.25 -- lifetime low
70.78 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 17
70.05 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 16
68.64 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 15