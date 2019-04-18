Log in
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

04/18/2019 | 08:15am EDT

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2957.90 --lifetime high

2930.00 -- second pivot point resistance

2922.30 -- previous day's high

2916.00 -- first pivot point resistance

2909.13 -- 4-day moving average

2901.00 -- previous day's low

2900.40 -- previous day's close

2900.37 -- 9-day moving average

2894.50 -- first pivot point support

2887.00 -- second pivot point support

2802.30 -- previous month's high

2718.18 -- 100-day moving average

2690.50 -- previous month's low

2344.20 -- lifetime low

63.54 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 17

67.28 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 16

67.09 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 13

==============================================================

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

7767.00 -- lifetime high

7764.08 -- second pivot point resistance

7733.50 -- previous day's high

7729.67 -- first pivot point resistance

7689.75 -- previous day's close

7668.50 -- previous day's low

7664.83 -- first pivot point support

7640.47 -- 9-day moving average

7634.17 -- second pivot point support

7542.08 -- 18-day moving average

7195.00 -- previous month's high

6866.50 -- previous month's low

5847.25 -- lifetime low

70.78 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 17

70.05 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 16

68.64 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 15

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.01% 26449.54 Delayed Quote.13.38%
NASDAQ 100 0.34% 7680.717523 Delayed Quote.20.93%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.05% 7996.079622 Delayed Quote.20.57%
S&P 500 -0.23% 2900.45 Delayed Quote.15.96%
