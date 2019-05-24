Log in
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

05/24/2019 | 08:15am EDT

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2957.90 --lifetime high

2955.70 -- previous month's high

2873.87 -- second pivot point resistance

2854.00 -- previous day's high

2847.33 -- 4-day moving average

2847.03 -- first pivot point resistance

2841.10 -- previous month's low

2819.40 -- previous day's close

2807.30 -- previous day's low

2800.33 -- first pivot point support

2786.81 -- 100-day moving average

2780.47 -- second pivot point support

2344.20 -- lifetime low

39.99 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 23

45.96 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 22

47.59 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 21

==============================================================

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

7879.50 -- lifetime high

7879.50 -- previous month's high

7580.64 -- 18-day moving average

7506.50 -- second pivot point resistance

7443.69 -- 9-day moving average

7434.75 -- previous day's high

7428.50 -- previous month's low

7411.50 -- first pivot point resistance

7311.00 -- previous day's close

7268.00 -- previous day's low

7244.75 -- first pivot point support

7173.00 -- second pivot point support

5847.25 -- lifetime low

38.01 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 23

42.43 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 22

44.01 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 21

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.11% 25490.47 Delayed Quote.9.27%
NASDAQ 100 -1.52% 7307.933464 Delayed Quote.17.23%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.58% 7628.28379 Delayed Quote.16.81%
S&P 500 -1.19% 2822.24 Delayed Quote.13.94%
