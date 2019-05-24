S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2957.90 --lifetime high
2955.70 -- previous month's high
2873.87 -- second pivot point resistance
2854.00 -- previous day's high
2847.33 -- 4-day moving average
2847.03 -- first pivot point resistance
2841.10 -- previous month's low
2819.40 -- previous day's close
2807.30 -- previous day's low
2800.33 -- first pivot point support
2786.81 -- 100-day moving average
2780.47 -- second pivot point support
2344.20 -- lifetime low
39.99 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 23
45.96 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 22
47.59 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 21
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
7879.50 -- lifetime high
7879.50 -- previous month's high
7580.64 -- 18-day moving average
7506.50 -- second pivot point resistance
7443.69 -- 9-day moving average
7434.75 -- previous day's high
7428.50 -- previous month's low
7411.50 -- first pivot point resistance
7311.00 -- previous day's close
7268.00 -- previous day's low
7244.75 -- first pivot point support
7173.00 -- second pivot point support
5847.25 -- lifetime low
38.01 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 23
42.43 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 22
44.01 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 21