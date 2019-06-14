S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2957.90 -- lifetime high
2957.30 -- previous month's high
2908.73 -- second pivot point resistance
2901.57 -- first pivot point resistance
2896.00 -- previous day's high
2894.40 -- previous day's close
2887.73 -- 4-day moving average
2881.67 -- first pivot point support
2876.10 -- previous day's low
2868.93 -- second pivot point support
2822.26 -- 100-day moving average
2750.80 -- previous month's low
2344.20 -- lifetime low
55.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jun 13
56.37 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jun 12
57.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jun 11
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
7879.50 -- lifetime high
7872.50 -- previous month's high
7604.50 -- second pivot point resistance
7558.00 -- first pivot point resistance
7536.00 -- previous day's high
7522.75 -- previous day's close
7443.00 -- first pivot point support
7421.00 -- previous day's low
7374.50 -- second pivot point support
7349.31 -- 9-day moving average
7331.50 -- 18-day moving average
7129.25 -- previous month's low
5847.25 -- lifetime low
55.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jun 13
53.31 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jun 12
55.75 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jun 11