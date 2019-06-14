S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures 2957.90 -- lifetime high 2957.30 -- previous month's high 2908.73 -- second pivot point resistance 2901.57 -- first pivot point resistance 2896.00 -- previous day's high 2894.40 -- previous day's close 2887.73 -- 4-day moving average 2881.67 -- first pivot point support 2876.10 -- previous day's low 2868.93 -- second pivot point support 2822.26 -- 100-day moving average 2750.80 -- previous month's low 2344.20 -- lifetime low 55.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jun 13 56.37 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jun 12 57.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jun 11 ============================================================== CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures 7879.50 -- lifetime high 7872.50 -- previous month's high 7604.50 -- second pivot point resistance 7558.00 -- first pivot point resistance 7536.00 -- previous day's high 7522.75 -- previous day's close 7443.00 -- first pivot point support 7421.00 -- previous day's low 7374.50 -- second pivot point support 7349.31 -- 9-day moving average 7331.50 -- 18-day moving average 7129.25 -- previous month's low 5847.25 -- lifetime low 55.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jun 13 53.31 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jun 12 55.75 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jun 11