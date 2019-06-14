Log in
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

06/14/2019 | 08:15am EDT
Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures 
2957.90 -- lifetime high 
2957.30 -- previous month's high 
2908.73 -- second pivot point resistance 
2901.57 -- first pivot point resistance 
2896.00 -- previous day's high 
2894.40 -- previous day's close 
2887.73 -- 4-day moving average 
2881.67 -- first pivot point support 
2876.10 -- previous day's low 
2868.93 -- second pivot point support 
2822.26 -- 100-day moving average 
2750.80 -- previous month's low 
2344.20 -- lifetime low 
  55.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jun 13 
  56.37 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jun 12 
  57.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jun 11 
============================================================== 
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures 
7879.50 -- lifetime high 
7872.50 -- previous month's high 
7604.50 -- second pivot point resistance 
7558.00 -- first pivot point resistance 
7536.00 -- previous day's high 
7522.75 -- previous day's close 
7443.00 -- first pivot point support 
7421.00 -- previous day's low 
7374.50 -- second pivot point support 
7349.31 -- 9-day moving average 
7331.50 -- 18-day moving average 
7129.25 -- previous month's low 
5847.25 -- lifetime low 
  55.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jun 13 
  53.31 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jun 12 
  55.75 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jun 11

