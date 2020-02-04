S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange March S&P 500 Futures 3334.30 -- lifetime high 3284.33 -- second pivot point resistance 3267.00 -- previous day's high 3264.97 -- first pivot point resistance 3259.63 -- 4-day moving average 3253.50 -- previous month's high 3245.60 -- previous day's close 3245.00 -- previous day's low 3228.27 -- first pivot point support 3210.93 -- second pivot point support 3114.60 -- 100-day moving average 3084.00 -- previous month's low 2356.00 -- lifetime low 47.72 -- relative strength index (RSI), Feb 3 44.18 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jan 31 46.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jan 30 ============================================================== CME Nasdaq-100 March Futures 9287.25 -- lifetime high 9262.42 -- second pivot point resistance 9188.33 -- first pivot point resistance 9155.75 -- previous day's high 9125.61 -- 9-day moving average 9114.25 -- previous day's close 9097.89 -- 18-day moving average 9007.58 -- first pivot point support 8975.00 -- previous day's low 8900.92 -- second pivot point support 8843.50 -- previous month's high 8189.25 -- previous month's low 6248.25 -- lifetime low 56.08 -- relative strength index (RSI), Feb 3 52.06 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jan 31 52.27 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jan 30