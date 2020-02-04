S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange March S&P 500 Futures
3334.30 -- lifetime high
3284.33 -- second pivot point resistance
3267.00 -- previous day's high
3264.97 -- first pivot point resistance
3259.63 -- 4-day moving average
3253.50 -- previous month's high
3245.60 -- previous day's close
3245.00 -- previous day's low
3228.27 -- first pivot point support
3210.93 -- second pivot point support
3114.60 -- 100-day moving average
3084.00 -- previous month's low
2356.00 -- lifetime low
47.72 -- relative strength index (RSI), Feb 3
44.18 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jan 31
46.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jan 30
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 March Futures
9287.25 -- lifetime high
9262.42 -- second pivot point resistance
9188.33 -- first pivot point resistance
9155.75 -- previous day's high
9125.61 -- 9-day moving average
9114.25 -- previous day's close
9097.89 -- 18-day moving average
9007.58 -- first pivot point support
8975.00 -- previous day's low
8900.92 -- second pivot point support
8843.50 -- previous month's high
8189.25 -- previous month's low
6248.25 -- lifetime low
56.08 -- relative strength index (RSI), Feb 3
52.06 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jan 31
52.27 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jan 30