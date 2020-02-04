Log in
News : Markets
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

02/04/2020 | 08:15am EST
Chicago Mercantile Exchange March S&P 500 Futures 
3334.30 -- lifetime high 
3284.33 -- second pivot point resistance 
3267.00 -- previous day's high 
3264.97 -- first pivot point resistance 
3259.63 -- 4-day moving average 
3253.50 -- previous month's high 
3245.60 -- previous day's close 
3245.00 -- previous day's low 
3228.27 -- first pivot point support 
3210.93 -- second pivot point support 
3114.60 -- 100-day moving average 
3084.00 -- previous month's low 
2356.00 -- lifetime low 
  47.72 -- relative strength index (RSI), Feb 3 
  44.18 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jan 31 
  46.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jan 30 
============================================================== 
CME Nasdaq-100 March Futures 
9287.25 -- lifetime high 
9262.42 -- second pivot point resistance 
9188.33 -- first pivot point resistance 
9155.75 -- previous day's high 
9125.61 -- 9-day moving average 
9114.25 -- previous day's close 
9097.89 -- 18-day moving average 
9007.58 -- first pivot point support 
8975.00 -- previous day's low 
8900.92 -- second pivot point support 
8843.50 -- previous month's high 
8189.25 -- previous month's low 
6248.25 -- lifetime low 
  56.08 -- relative strength index (RSI), Feb 3 
  52.06 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jan 31 
  52.27 -- relative strength index (RSI), Jan 30

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.51% 28399.81 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
NASDAQ 100 1.50% 9126.232217 Delayed Quote.2.96%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.59% 9273.40204 Delayed Quote.1.99%
S&P 500 0.73% 3248.92 Delayed Quote.0.56%
