S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures 3387.90 -- lifetime high 3116.00 -- previous month's high 3046.61 -- 100-day moving average 2902.63 -- second pivot point resistance 2872.87 -- first pivot point resistance 2843.10 -- previous day's high 2843.10 -- previous day's close 2783.57 -- first pivot point support 2779.77 -- 4-day moving average 2753.80 -- previous day's low 2724.03 -- second pivot point support 2174.90 -- previous month's low 2174.90 -- lifetime low 57.44 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 14 54.63 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 13 55.10 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 9 ============================================================== CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures 9780.50 -- lifetime high 9006.75 -- previous month's high 8966.67 -- second pivot point resistance 8832.33 -- first pivot point resistance 8710.00 -- previous day's high 8692.50 -- previous day's close 8441.33 -- first pivot point support 8319.00 -- previous day's low 8184.67 -- second pivot point support 8013.61 -- 9-day moving average 7738.56 -- 18-day moving average 6810.00 -- lifetime low 6628.75 -- previous month's low 61.06 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 14 56.16 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 13 54.85 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 9