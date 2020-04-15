Log in
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

04/15/2020 | 08:15am EDT
Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures 
3387.90 -- lifetime high 
3116.00 -- previous month's high 
3046.61 -- 100-day moving average 
2902.63 -- second pivot point resistance 
2872.87 -- first pivot point resistance 
2843.10 -- previous day's high 
2843.10 -- previous day's close 
2783.57 -- first pivot point support 
2779.77 -- 4-day moving average 
2753.80 -- previous day's low 
2724.03 -- second pivot point support 
2174.90 -- previous month's low 
2174.90 -- lifetime low 
  57.44 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 14 
  54.63 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 13 
  55.10 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 9 
============================================================== 
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures 
9780.50 -- lifetime high 
9006.75 -- previous month's high 
8966.67 -- second pivot point resistance 
8832.33 -- first pivot point resistance 
8710.00 -- previous day's high 
8692.50 -- previous day's close 
8441.33 -- first pivot point support 
8319.00 -- previous day's low 
8184.67 -- second pivot point support 
8013.61 -- 9-day moving average 
7738.56 -- 18-day moving average 
6810.00 -- lifetime low 
6628.75 -- previous month's low 
  61.06 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 14 
  56.16 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 13 
  54.85 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 9

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.39% 23949.76 Delayed Quote.-18.04%
NASDAQ 100 4.31% 8692.155265 Delayed Quote.-5.66%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.95% 8515.740451 Delayed Quote.-9.13%
S&P 500 3.06% 2846.06 Delayed Quote.-11.91%
