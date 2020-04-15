S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
3387.90 -- lifetime high
3116.00 -- previous month's high
3046.61 -- 100-day moving average
2902.63 -- second pivot point resistance
2872.87 -- first pivot point resistance
2843.10 -- previous day's high
2843.10 -- previous day's close
2783.57 -- first pivot point support
2779.77 -- 4-day moving average
2753.80 -- previous day's low
2724.03 -- second pivot point support
2174.90 -- previous month's low
2174.90 -- lifetime low
57.44 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 14
54.63 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 13
55.10 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 9
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
9780.50 -- lifetime high
9006.75 -- previous month's high
8966.67 -- second pivot point resistance
8832.33 -- first pivot point resistance
8710.00 -- previous day's high
8692.50 -- previous day's close
8441.33 -- first pivot point support
8319.00 -- previous day's low
8184.67 -- second pivot point support
8013.61 -- 9-day moving average
7738.56 -- 18-day moving average
6810.00 -- lifetime low
6628.75 -- previous month's low
61.06 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 14
56.16 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 13
54.85 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 9