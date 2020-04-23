S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
3387.90 -- lifetime high
3116.00 -- previous month's high
3027.19 -- 100-day moving average
2821.37 -- second pivot point resistance
2801.13 -- first pivot point resistance
2797.85 -- 4-day moving average
2788.40 -- previous day's close
2780.90 -- previous day's high
2740.43 -- first pivot point support
2720.20 -- previous day's low
2699.97 -- second pivot point support
2174.90 -- previous month's low
2174.90 -- lifetime low
52.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 22
50.60 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 21
54.88 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 20
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
9780.50 -- lifetime high
8966.75 -- previous month's high
8879.25 -- second pivot point resistance
8758.67 -- first pivot point resistance
8700.00 -- previous day's high
8638.00 -- previous day's close
8588.00 -- 9-day moving average
8459.17 -- first pivot point support
8400.00 -- previous day's low
8279.58 -- second pivot point support
8185.14 -- 18-day moving average
6810.00 -- lifetime low
6628.75 -- previous month's low
57.04 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 22
53.60 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 21
58.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 20