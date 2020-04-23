S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures 3387.90 -- lifetime high 3116.00 -- previous month's high 3027.19 -- 100-day moving average 2821.37 -- second pivot point resistance 2801.13 -- first pivot point resistance 2797.85 -- 4-day moving average 2788.40 -- previous day's close 2780.90 -- previous day's high 2740.43 -- first pivot point support 2720.20 -- previous day's low 2699.97 -- second pivot point support 2174.90 -- previous month's low 2174.90 -- lifetime low 52.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 22 50.60 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 21 54.88 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 20 ============================================================== CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures 9780.50 -- lifetime high 8966.75 -- previous month's high 8879.25 -- second pivot point resistance 8758.67 -- first pivot point resistance 8700.00 -- previous day's high 8638.00 -- previous day's close 8588.00 -- 9-day moving average 8459.17 -- first pivot point support 8400.00 -- previous day's low 8279.58 -- second pivot point support 8185.14 -- 18-day moving average 6810.00 -- lifetime low 6628.75 -- previous month's low 57.04 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 22 53.60 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 21 58.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 20