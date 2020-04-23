Log in
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

04/23/2020 | 08:15am EDT
Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures 
3387.90 -- lifetime high 
3116.00 -- previous month's high 
3027.19 -- 100-day moving average 
2821.37 -- second pivot point resistance 
2801.13 -- first pivot point resistance 
2797.85 -- 4-day moving average 
2788.40 -- previous day's close 
2780.90 -- previous day's high 
2740.43 -- first pivot point support 
2720.20 -- previous day's low 
2699.97 -- second pivot point support 
2174.90 -- previous month's low 
2174.90 -- lifetime low 
  52.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 22 
  50.60 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 21 
  54.88 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 20 
============================================================== 
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures 
9780.50 -- lifetime high 
8966.75 -- previous month's high 
8879.25 -- second pivot point resistance 
8758.67 -- first pivot point resistance 
8700.00 -- previous day's high 
8638.00 -- previous day's close 
8588.00 -- 9-day moving average 
8459.17 -- first pivot point support 
8400.00 -- previous day's low 
8279.58 -- second pivot point support 
8185.14 -- 18-day moving average 
6810.00 -- lifetime low 
6628.75 -- previous month's low 
  57.04 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 22 
  53.60 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 21 
  58.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 20

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.99% 23475.82 Delayed Quote.-19.34%
NASDAQ 100 3.11% 8664.63458 Delayed Quote.1.14%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.81% 8495.378748 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
S&P 500 2.29% 2799.31 Delayed Quote.-13.36%
