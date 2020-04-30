S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
3387.90 -- lifetime high
3116.00 -- previous month's high
3013.67 -- 100-day moving average
2947.37 -- second pivot point resistance
2941.00 -- previous day's high
2941.00 -- previous day's close
2929.53 -- first pivot point resistance
2877.73 -- first pivot point support
2868.73 -- 4-day moving average
2861.60 -- previous day's low
2843.77 -- second pivot point support
2174.90 -- previous month's low
2174.90 -- lifetime low
59.30 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 29
56.90 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 28
57.18 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 27
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
9780.50 -- lifetime high
9188.08 -- second pivot point resistance
9083.92 -- first pivot point resistance
9041.00 -- previous day's high
9036.50 -- previous day's close
8966.75 -- previous month's high
8799.25 -- first pivot point support
8733.75 -- previous day's low
8720.56 -- 9-day moving average
8626.83 -- second pivot point support
8496.33 -- 18-day moving average
6810.00 -- lifetime low
6628.75 -- previous month's low
61.85 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 29
56.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 28
59.81 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 27