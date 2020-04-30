Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 08:15am EDT
Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures 
3387.90 -- lifetime high 
3116.00 -- previous month's high 
3013.67 -- 100-day moving average 
2947.37 -- second pivot point resistance 
2941.00 -- previous day's high 
2941.00 -- previous day's close 
2929.53 -- first pivot point resistance 
2877.73 -- first pivot point support 
2868.73 -- 4-day moving average 
2861.60 -- previous day's low 
2843.77 -- second pivot point support 
2174.90 -- previous month's low 
2174.90 -- lifetime low 
  59.30 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 29 
  56.90 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 28 
  57.18 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 27 
============================================================== 
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures 
9780.50 -- lifetime high 
9188.08 -- second pivot point resistance 
9083.92 -- first pivot point resistance 
9041.00 -- previous day's high 
9036.50 -- previous day's close 
8966.75 -- previous month's high 
8799.25 -- first pivot point support 
8733.75 -- previous day's low 
8720.56 -- 9-day moving average 
8626.83 -- second pivot point support 
8496.33 -- 18-day moving average 
6810.00 -- lifetime low 
6628.75 -- previous month's low 
  61.85 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 29 
  56.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 28 
  59.81 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 27

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.21% 24633.86 Delayed Quote.-13.68%
NASDAQ 100 3.52% 8982.761245 Delayed Quote.0.61%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.57% 8914.709539 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
S&P 500 2.66% 2939.51 Delayed Quote.-9.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
08:27aU.S. Stock Futures Slip Ahead of Jobless Claims Data
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
08:15aU.S. Stock Futures Slip Ahead of Jobless Claims Data
DJ
08:10aU.S. Stock Futures Slip Ahead of Jobless Claims Data
DJ
07:49aU.S. Stock Futures Slip Ahead of Jobless Claims Data
DJ
06:55aU.S. Stock Futures Drift Ahead of Jobless Claims Data
DJ
05:38aU.S. Stock Futures Drift Ahead of Jobless Claims Data
DJ
05:08aEUROPE : European shares inch lower as Shell drags; ECB awaited
RE
03:41aGlobal Markets Follow U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
04/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise as Fed Pledges Lasting Support for the Economy -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 1Q Earnings Sink, Slashes Dividend
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
3BP PLC : Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Cuts Guidance After Seeing EUR200 Million Sales Hit From Coronavirus
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group