S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures 3387.90 -- lifetime high 3116.00 -- previous month's high 3013.67 -- 100-day moving average 2947.37 -- second pivot point resistance 2941.00 -- previous day's high 2941.00 -- previous day's close 2929.53 -- first pivot point resistance 2877.73 -- first pivot point support 2868.73 -- 4-day moving average 2861.60 -- previous day's low 2843.77 -- second pivot point support 2174.90 -- previous month's low 2174.90 -- lifetime low 59.30 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 29 56.90 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 28 57.18 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 27 ============================================================== CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures 9780.50 -- lifetime high 9188.08 -- second pivot point resistance 9083.92 -- first pivot point resistance 9041.00 -- previous day's high 9036.50 -- previous day's close 8966.75 -- previous month's high 8799.25 -- first pivot point support 8733.75 -- previous day's low 8720.56 -- 9-day moving average 8626.83 -- second pivot point support 8496.33 -- 18-day moving average 6810.00 -- lifetime low 6628.75 -- previous month's low 61.85 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 29 56.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 28 59.81 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 27