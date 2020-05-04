Log in
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

05/04/2020 | 08:15am EDT
Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures 
3387.90 -- lifetime high 
3008.50 -- 100-day moving average 
2957.70 -- previous month's high 
2896.33 -- second pivot point resistance 
2881.30 -- 4-day moving average 
2877.70 -- previous day's high 
2859.03 -- first pivot point resistance 
2821.70 -- previous day's close 
2821.70 -- previous day's low 
2803.03 -- first pivot point support 
2784.37 -- second pivot point support 
2448.00 -- previous month's low 
2174.90 -- lifetime low 
  52.48 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 1 
  56.20 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 30 
  59.30 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 29 
============================================================== 
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures 
9780.50 -- lifetime high 
9144.75 -- previous month's high 
8958.00 -- second pivot point resistance 
8879.00 -- previous day's high 
8830.00 -- first pivot point resistance 
8737.75 -- 9-day moving average 
8718.00 -- previous day's close 
8672.00 -- previous day's low 
8623.00 -- first pivot point support 
8614.43 -- 18-day moving average 
8544.00 -- second pivot point support 
6810.00 -- lifetime low 
7376.00 -- previous month's low 
  54.40 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 1 
  57.85 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 30 
  61.85 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 29

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.56% 23723.69 Delayed Quote.-16.87%
NASDAQ 100 -3.14% 8718.179484 Delayed Quote.3.06%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.20% 8604.947891 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
S&P 500 -2.81% 2830.71 Delayed Quote.-12.38%
