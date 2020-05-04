S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
3387.90 -- lifetime high
3008.50 -- 100-day moving average
2957.70 -- previous month's high
2896.33 -- second pivot point resistance
2881.30 -- 4-day moving average
2877.70 -- previous day's high
2859.03 -- first pivot point resistance
2821.70 -- previous day's close
2821.70 -- previous day's low
2803.03 -- first pivot point support
2784.37 -- second pivot point support
2448.00 -- previous month's low
2174.90 -- lifetime low
52.48 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 1
56.20 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 30
59.30 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 29
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
9780.50 -- lifetime high
9144.75 -- previous month's high
8958.00 -- second pivot point resistance
8879.00 -- previous day's high
8830.00 -- first pivot point resistance
8737.75 -- 9-day moving average
8718.00 -- previous day's close
8672.00 -- previous day's low
8623.00 -- first pivot point support
8614.43 -- 18-day moving average
8544.00 -- second pivot point support
6810.00 -- lifetime low
7376.00 -- previous month's low
54.40 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 1
57.85 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 30
61.85 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 29