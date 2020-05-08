Log in
News : Markets
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

05/08/2020 | 08:15am EDT
Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures 
3387.90 -- lifetime high 
2996.49 -- 100-day moving average 
2957.70 -- previous month's high 
2915.93 -- second pivot point resistance 
2895.47 -- first pivot point resistance 
2881.70 -- previous day's high 
2880.00 -- previous day's close 
2847.60 -- 4-day moving average 
2840.77 -- first pivot point support 
2827.00 -- previous day's low 
2806.53 -- second pivot point support 
2448.00 -- previous month's low 
2174.90 -- lifetime low 
  55.44 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 7 
  52.88 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 6 
  54.62 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 5 
============================================================== 
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures 
9780.50 -- lifetime high 
9248.08 -- second pivot point resistance 
9175.08 -- first pivot point resistance 
9144.75 -- previous month's high 
9126.00 -- previous day's high 
9107.75 -- previous day's close 
8979.17 -- first pivot point support 
8930.25 -- previous day's low 
8889.19 -- 9-day moving average 
8856.58 -- second pivot point support 
8782.17 -- 18-day moving average 
6810.00 -- lifetime low 
7376.00 -- previous month's low 
  61.20 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 7 
  58.54 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 6 
  58.11 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 5

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.89% 23875.89 Delayed Quote.-16.34%
NASDAQ 100 1.30% 9101.875677 Delayed Quote.2.26%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.41% 8979.661498 Delayed Quote.-1.82%
S&P 500 1.15% 2881.19 Delayed Quote.-10.82%
