S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
3387.90 -- lifetime high
2996.49 -- 100-day moving average
2957.70 -- previous month's high
2915.93 -- second pivot point resistance
2895.47 -- first pivot point resistance
2881.70 -- previous day's high
2880.00 -- previous day's close
2847.60 -- 4-day moving average
2840.77 -- first pivot point support
2827.00 -- previous day's low
2806.53 -- second pivot point support
2448.00 -- previous month's low
2174.90 -- lifetime low
55.44 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 7
52.88 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 6
54.62 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 5
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
9780.50 -- lifetime high
9248.08 -- second pivot point resistance
9175.08 -- first pivot point resistance
9144.75 -- previous month's high
9126.00 -- previous day's high
9107.75 -- previous day's close
8979.17 -- first pivot point support
8930.25 -- previous day's low
8889.19 -- 9-day moving average
8856.58 -- second pivot point support
8782.17 -- 18-day moving average
6810.00 -- lifetime low
7376.00 -- previous month's low
61.20 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 7
58.54 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 6
58.11 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 5