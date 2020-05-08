S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures 3387.90 -- lifetime high 2996.49 -- 100-day moving average 2957.70 -- previous month's high 2915.93 -- second pivot point resistance 2895.47 -- first pivot point resistance 2881.70 -- previous day's high 2880.00 -- previous day's close 2847.60 -- 4-day moving average 2840.77 -- first pivot point support 2827.00 -- previous day's low 2806.53 -- second pivot point support 2448.00 -- previous month's low 2174.90 -- lifetime low 55.44 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 7 52.88 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 6 54.62 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 5 ============================================================== CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures 9780.50 -- lifetime high 9248.08 -- second pivot point resistance 9175.08 -- first pivot point resistance 9144.75 -- previous month's high 9126.00 -- previous day's high 9107.75 -- previous day's close 8979.17 -- first pivot point support 8930.25 -- previous day's low 8889.19 -- 9-day moving average 8856.58 -- second pivot point support 8782.17 -- 18-day moving average 6810.00 -- lifetime low 7376.00 -- previous month's low 61.20 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 7 58.54 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 6 58.11 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 5