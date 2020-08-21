Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records after upbeat business surveys

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 04:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Friday, with both lifted by Apple after data pointed to some pockets of strength in the U.S. economy.

U.S. business activity snapped back to the highest since early 2019 in August, according to IHS Markit surveys, as companies in both manufacturing and services sectors saw a resurgence in new orders.

Another report showed U.S. home sales rose at a record pace for a second straight month in July and home prices hit all-time highs.

The unexpectedly sharp increases in Markit's indexes extend a pattern of choppy U.S. economic data this week - including weekly jobless claims - that paint a picture of a fitful recovery from the COVID-19 recession.

"It's not surprising to see a pickup in manufacturing as the economy has started to reopen, even though pockets of the country have pulled back on their reopenings," said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest. "It's an encouraging sign and it supports the upside we have seen in the markets."

Apple Inc rallied over 5% as its market value continued to swell after the most valuable publicly listed company in the world crossed the $2 trillion milestone this week. The iPhone maker boosted the S&P 500 and Nasdaq more than any other company on Friday.

Bets that technology-focused companies including Apple and Amazon.com will emerge stronger from the pandemic set the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on track to close out the week higher.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 recouped all its losses caused by the coronavirus-driven slump and joined the Nasdaq in scaling new peaks. The Dow is still 6% below its all-time high in February.

Investors also worry about a stalemate in talks between House Democrats and the White House over the next coronavirus aid bill as about 28 million Americans continued to collect unemployment checks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.69% to end at 27,930.33 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.34% to 3,397.16.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.42% to 11,311.80.

For the week, the Dow was near unchanged, the S&P 500 rose 0.7% and the Nasdaq added 2.7%.

"There is a cult of buying out there and selling is considered a fool's errand. That's a very temporary condition," warned Mike Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management in New York.

During Friday's session, the S&P 500 information technology index jumped 1.2% and industrials rose 0.35%. The two were the strongest sectors.

Tesla jumped 2.4% after surging past the $2,000 a share mark on Thursday for the first time, extending its rally ahead of an upcoming share split.

Deere & Co rose 4.4% after the world's largest farm equipment maker raised its full-year earnings forecast.

On U.S. exchanges, 8.4 billion shares changed hands, compared with the 9.6 billion average for the last 20 sessions.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.88-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.04-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 27 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 56 new highs and 30 new lows.

By Noel Randewich

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.38% 3284.72 Delayed Quote.78.44%
APPLE INC. 5.15% 497.48 Delayed Quote.57.61%
DEERE & COMPANY 4.40% 199.5 Delayed Quote.10.81%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.69% 27930.33 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
IHS MARKIT LTD. -0.26% 81.62 Delayed Quote.8.60%
NASDAQ 100 0.68% 11555.163766 Delayed Quote.31.42%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.42% 11311.801008 Delayed Quote.25.55%
S&P 500 0.34% 3397.16 Delayed Quote.4.79%
TESLA, INC. 2.41% 2049.98 Delayed Quote.378.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:13pIndustrials Gain as Economy Picks Up Momentum -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:10pEnergy Shares Fall as Oil Prices Continue to Slide -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05:04pTSX falls 0.54% to 16,517.85
RE
04:49pU.S. Existing-Home Sales Rose 24.7% in July -- 3rd Update
DJ
04:46pExxon limits Guyana crude output due to more gas injection issues
RE
04:33pBrazil's coronavirus spread on 'stable or downwards" trend, WHO says
RE
04:31pGlobal stocks, dollar rise with U.S. economic data
RE
04:25pGlobal stocks, dollar rise with U.S. economic data
RE
04:23pU.S. postmaster general has 'full support' of board -source
RE
04:18pS&P 500, Nasdaq end at records after upbeat business surveys
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Top FDA official says would resign if agency rubber-stamps an unproven COVID-19 vaccine
2PINDUODUO INC. : China's Pinduoduo operating loss widens, U.S. shares set to slide
3KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED : KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY : Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 ..
4MEITUAN DIANPING : MEITUAN DIANPING : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, ..
5BOOZT AB (PUBL) : BOOZT AB :'s Half year report, January 1 - June 30 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group