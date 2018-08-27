Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit new highs on U.S.-Mexico trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 10:43pm CEST
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the end of the day's trading in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) - A broad-based rally pushed the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record-high closes for the second straight session on Monday as a trade agreement reached between the United States and Mexico buoyed investor sentiment.

Technology stocks led the Nasdaq above the 8,000 mark for the first time and the sector provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500.

A senior U.S. trade official announced a deal with Mexico to replace the North American Trade Agreement and said talks with Canada were expected to begin immediately.

The upbeat trade outlook was further boosted by news that Washington was pressuring the European Union to accelerate tariff talks.

Disputes between the United States and its trading partners have been a drag on investor sentiment for much of the year despite solid economic fundamentals and two robust quarters of corporate earnings.

"It takes a long time for people to come out of the concerns related to those thousand-point down days and feel a little bit more comfortable," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York. "And the trade concerns and the tariffs, that played a part in it, that's what held it back.

"People are feeling a little bit more positive," Pavlik added.

Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council, said he was optimistic about the trade deal. Shares of Ford Motor Co were up 3.2 percent while General Motors rose 4.8 percent.

Tariff-sensitive companies Boeing Co and Caterpillar Inc were up 1.2 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively, leading the industrial sector's advance and pulling the Dow higher.

The Mexico-focused iShares MSCI Mexico ETF was up 2.1 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 259.29 points, or 1.01 percent, to 26,049.64, the S&P 500 gained 22.05 points, or 0.77 percent, to 2,896.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.92 points, or 0.91 percent, to 8,017.90.

Of the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, nine ended the session in positive territory, with the biggest percentage gains in materials <.SPLRCM>, financials <.SPNY> and industrials <.SPLRCI>.

Defensive utilities <.SPLRCU> and real estate <.SPLRCR> sectors were the only percentage losers.

Tesla Inc stock dipped 1.1 percent, paring earlier losses following news that Chief Executive Elon Musk was scrapping his scheme to take the electric automaker private.

Chipotle Mexican Grill was the biggest percentage loser in the S&P 500, down 4.8 percent after Wedbush downgraded the burrito chain's shares.

Luxury retailer Tiffany & Co ended the session down 1.3 percent ahead of its second-quarter earnings report expected early on Tuesday.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.80-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.29-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 54 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 159 new highs and 31 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.19 billion shares, compared with the 6.27 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Stephen Culp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.25% 353.74 Delayed Quote.17.83%
CATERPILLAR 2.77% 142.04 Delayed Quote.-13.19%
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL -4.82% 495.6 Delayed Quote.80.16%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.01% 26049.64 Delayed Quote.4.33%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 3.20% 9.99 Delayed Quote.-22.90%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 4.84% 37.69 Delayed Quote.-12.30%
NASDAQ 100 0.99% 7559.1329 Delayed Quote.17.02%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.91% 8017.8952 Delayed Quote.15.10%
S&P 500 0.77% 2896.74 Real-time Quote.7.52%
TESLA -1.10% 319.27 Delayed Quote.3.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:27pROGER MARSHALL : Rep. Marshall Applauds US-Mexico Trade Agreement
PU
05:17pUPDATE - TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY : Governor Carney To Sign 29 Bills Into Law
PU
05:17pCBP U S CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION : Wildfires force Goat Haunt Port of Entry to close
PU
05:17pILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH : IDPH Moves To Lower Action Level For Lead In Blood
PU
05:16pWhat the U.S.-Mexico Trade Pact Says
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:12pAFL CIO AMERICAN FEDERATION OF LABOR AND CONGRES : NAFTA Negotiations on Track but Not Done
PU
05:12pATTORNEY GENERAL BECERRA : Trump Administration Should Welcome Not Silence Public’s Comments on America’s Clean Car Standards
PU
05:12pLAMAR ALEXANDER : Alexander Statement on U.S.-Mexico Trade Agreement
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Shares Jump After News of Potential Ceconomy Deal
2World stock index at highest in over five months on trade deal
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
4Tesla shares dip 3 percent after Musk abandons buyout
5RENISHAW PLC : RENISHAW : Early cancer diagnosis The use of Raman spectroscopy in leading-edge biosensor devel..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.